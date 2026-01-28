2 Canadian Dividend Knights to Buy Now and Never Sell

When you’re looking for dividend knights to buy and never sell, you want more than a high yield and a comforting brand name. Look for a payout that sits on top of real, repeatable earnings, plus a balance sheet that can handle surprises. On top of that, price matters. Even the steadiest dividend stock can disappoint if you overpay, as a rich valuation can crush your returns even while the dividend keeps flowing. So, let’s look at some dividend stocks that won’t disappoint.

MFC

Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC) works well for the dividend knight label as it runs a huge insurance and wealth business with multiple engines, including Canada, the U.S., and Asia. It collects premiums, earns fees, and invests a massive pool of assets, which can create a steady base for dividends. The dividend stock has been quietly strong over the last year, up about 19.1% on a one-year basis.

The latest earnings update reinforced why long-term investors keep it on the shortlist. In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, Manulife reported core earnings of $2 billion and net income attributed to shareholders of $1.8 billion. Core earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.16, and EPS was $1.02. It also declared a quarterly common share dividend of $0.44 per share, which keeps the income side of the story simple.

Looking ahead, the case rests on Manulife continuing to grow core earnings while keeping capital strong. The dividend stock highlighted a LICAT ratio of 138% in its Q3 shareholder report, which supports dividend confidence during choppy markets. Valuation also looks reasonable for a large insurer, with Yahoo listing a P/E (TTM) around 16.22 and a forward dividend and yield of $1.76 and about 3.44%. The risks are not mysterious. Market volatility can hit results, and insurers can still get unpleasant surprises in claims and credit trends, so “never sell” should still come with occasional check-ins.

TD

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) earns dividend knight status as it blends scale with habit. Canadians pay their bills through it, businesses borrow through it, and a lot of households treat it like financial plumbing. The dividend stock has been ripping lately, up about 65.39% over the last year. That big move matters because it can change the “buy now” math, even if the business stays strong.

On earnings, TD just showed why the market has been warming up to it again. For fiscal Q4 2025, TD reported earnings of $3.3 billion and adjusted earnings of $3.9 billion. Reported diluted EPS was $1.82, while adjusted diluted EPS was $2.18. There was also a jump in adjusted net interest income to $8.59 billion from $8.03 billion a year earlier, which is a big driver for a bank.

The forward view looks constructive, but you should respect the fine print. TD pointed to a strong quarter while it continues investing in rebuilding anti-money-laundering controls, and it has a chunky capital position, with a common equity tier-one ratio of 14.7%. TD also raised its quarterly dividend by 2.9% to $1.08 per share, which keeps the dividend knight narrative intact. On valuation, TD sits with a forward dividend yield of around 3.31%, which doesn’t look stretched for a big bank if earnings keep holding up. The obvious risks are a weaker economy pushing credit losses higher, plus ongoing regulatory and compliance costs that can weigh on sentiment even when the core business performs.

Bottom line

So, yes, Manulife and TD can qualify as two dividend knights to buy now and never sell, but only if you interpret “never sell” like an adult. Manulife offers steadier compounding with a reasonable valuation and a dividend that looks well supported by core earnings and capital strength. TD offers a stronger recent momentum profile and a dividend that just got a boost, but you need to accept that banks can look brilliant one year and frustrating the next if credit turns. Together, here’s what both could earn from a $7,000 investment.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT MFC $50.30 139 $1.76 $244.64 Quarterly $6,991.70 TD $129.70 53 $4.32 $228.96 Quarterly $6,874.10

If you can handle those trade-offs and keep adding to your Tax-Free Savings Account over time, this pair can form a very Canadian, very practical foundation.