Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 2 Canadian Dividend Knights to Buy Now and Never Sell

2 Canadian Dividend Knights to Buy Now and Never Sell

Manulife and TD look like dividend knights because their payouts are backed by large, repeatable earnings engines, not financial tricks.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Concept of multiple streams of income

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Manulife’s dividend is supported by solid core earnings and strong capital, with a reasonable valuation for an insurer.
  • TD’s dividend is backed by scale and strong bank earnings, but credit losses and compliance costs can swing results.
  • Together, they can balance TFSA income and stability, as long as you accept banks and insurers still have cycles.

When you’re looking for dividend knights to buy and never sell, you want more than a high yield and a comforting brand name. Look for a payout that sits on top of real, repeatable earnings, plus a balance sheet that can handle surprises. On top of that, price matters. Even the steadiest dividend stock can disappoint if you overpay, as a rich valuation can crush your returns even while the dividend keeps flowing. So, let’s look at some dividend stocks that won’t disappoint.

MFC

Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC) works well for the dividend knight label as it runs a huge insurance and wealth business with multiple engines, including Canada, the U.S., and Asia. It collects premiums, earns fees, and invests a massive pool of assets, which can create a steady base for dividends. The dividend stock has been quietly strong over the last year, up about 19.1% on a one-year basis.

The latest earnings update reinforced why long-term investors keep it on the shortlist. In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, Manulife reported core earnings of $2 billion and net income attributed to shareholders of $1.8 billion. Core earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.16, and EPS was $1.02. It also declared a quarterly common share dividend of $0.44 per share, which keeps the income side of the story simple.

Looking ahead, the case rests on Manulife continuing to grow core earnings while keeping capital strong. The dividend stock highlighted a LICAT ratio of 138% in its Q3 shareholder report, which supports dividend confidence during choppy markets. Valuation also looks reasonable for a large insurer, with Yahoo listing a P/E (TTM) around 16.22 and a forward dividend and yield of $1.76 and about 3.44%. The risks are not mysterious. Market volatility can hit results, and insurers can still get unpleasant surprises in claims and credit trends, so “never sell” should still come with occasional check-ins.

TD

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) earns dividend knight status as it blends scale with habit. Canadians pay their bills through it, businesses borrow through it, and a lot of households treat it like financial plumbing. The dividend stock has been ripping lately, up about 65.39% over the last year. That big move matters because it can change the “buy now” math, even if the business stays strong.

On earnings, TD just showed why the market has been warming up to it again. For fiscal Q4 2025, TD reported earnings of $3.3 billion and adjusted earnings of $3.9 billion. Reported diluted EPS was $1.82, while adjusted diluted EPS was $2.18. There was also a jump in adjusted net interest income to $8.59 billion from $8.03 billion a year earlier, which is a big driver for a bank.

The forward view looks constructive, but you should respect the fine print. TD pointed to a strong quarter while it continues investing in rebuilding anti-money-laundering controls, and it has a chunky capital position, with a common equity tier-one ratio of 14.7%. TD also raised its quarterly dividend by 2.9% to $1.08 per share, which keeps the dividend knight narrative intact. On valuation, TD sits with a forward dividend yield of around 3.31%, which doesn’t look stretched for a big bank if earnings keep holding up. The obvious risks are a weaker economy pushing credit losses higher, plus ongoing regulatory and compliance costs that can weigh on sentiment even when the core business performs.

Bottom line

So, yes, Manulife and TD can qualify as two dividend knights to buy now and never sell, but only if you interpret “never sell” like an adult. Manulife offers steadier compounding with a reasonable valuation and a dividend that looks well supported by core earnings and capital strength. TD offers a stronger recent momentum profile and a dividend that just got a boost, but you need to accept that banks can look brilliant one year and frustrating the next if credit turns. Together, here’s what both could earn from a $7,000 investment.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
MFC$50.30139$1.76$244.64Quarterly$6,991.70
TD$129.7053$4.32$228.96Quarterly$6,874.10

If you can handle those trade-offs and keep adding to your Tax-Free Savings Account over time, this pair can form a very Canadian, very practical foundation.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

worry concern
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How Much Do You Need to Invest to Make $500 Per Month?

| Robin Brown

Are you wondering how to get a $500 per month passive-income boost? Here are three unique methods to invest and…

Read more »

woman checks off all the boxes
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: The CRA Is Watching These Red Flags

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CRA red flags usually come from overcontributing, contributing as a non‑resident, or using the TFSA for “advantage”/prohibited-investment tactics.

Read more »

senior relaxes in hammock with e-book
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy With $5,000 in 2026

| Adam Othman

Explore promising Canadian stocks to wisely buy and add to your self-directed investment portfolio to get the best growth in…

Read more »

AI concept person in profile
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million

| Adam Othman

Add these two TSX stocks to your self-directed investment portfolio if you seek to become a millionaire through stock market…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

10 Years From Now I Think You’ll Be Glad You Bought These Dividend Stocks

| Chris MacDonald

These three top Canadian dividend stocks stand out as long-term winners investors may want to consider adding today, despite macro…

Read more »

rail train
Top TSX Stocks

Better Railway Stock: Canadian National vs Canadian Pacific?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Canada’s main railway stocks offer defensive appeal and dividends. But which is the better railway for your portfolio?

Read more »

The sun sets behind a power source
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Growth: 1 Dividend Winner for 2026

| Andrew Walker

This stock has a great track record of dividend growth.

Read more »

senior couple looks at investing statements
Dividend Stocks

Married? How to Earn Over $10,000 in Tax-Free Income per Year!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A married couple can double TFSA compounding by using both accounts separately, coordinating contributions, and sticking to sustainable dividend payers.

Read more »