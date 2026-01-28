Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » It’s Time to Buy: 1 Canadian Stock That Hasn’t Been This Cheap In Years

It’s Time to Buy: 1 Canadian Stock That Hasn’t Been This Cheap In Years

Down 70% from all-time highs, Mattr is an undervalued Canadian stock that offers significant upside potential right now.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
visualization of a digital brain

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Mattr Corp, a materials technology company on the TSX, is currently undervalued, trading at a 15% discount, with significant growth potential as its strategic transformation drives expected free cash flow improvements from an outflow to $168 million by 2029.
  • Despite mixed Q3 results and macroeconomic challenges, Mattr's two key segments, Composite and Connection Technologies, are positioned for growth, particularly through market share gains, production enhancements, and efficient supply chain adaptations to mitigate tariff impacts.
  • Analysts project Mattr's stock could surge by more than 250% over the next three years as adjusted earnings are set to double by 2027, making it an attractive opportunity for investors seeking long-term value in a beaten-down stock.

The ongoing bull run has driven the broader markets towards all-time highs. However, several Canadian stocks trade well below record levels in January 2026. One such small-cap TSX stock is Mattr Corp (TSX:MATR).

Valued at a market cap of $506 million, Mattr is a materials technology company. In the last 10 years, the Canadian stock has fallen 70%, grossly underperforming the broader markets. But let’s see why it’s a good time to gain exposure to this beaten-down stock right now.

The bull case of investing in this TSX stock

Mattr serves companies across sectors such as transportation, energy, and infrastructure. The firm operates through two segments:

  • Composite Technologies produces flexible pipes and underground storage tanks for oil, gas, and water applications.
  • Connection Technologies manufactures heat-shrinkable products and low-voltage electrical components for industrial automation and instrumentation.

Mattr Corp delivered mixed third-quarter results as it navigates a challenging macroeconomic environment while completing a major four-year transformation.

Its sales in Q3 rose 39% year over year to $314.9 million, driven by the AmerCable acquisition. However, adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) grew just 16% to $34 million due to margin pressures across operating segments.

The Connection Technologies segment posted strong top-line growth with revenue more than doubling to $184.2 million. The segment benefited from AmerCable’s addition and record quarterly sales at Shawflex, which successfully ramped up production at its relocated Toronto facility.

However, profitability was under pressure from an unfavourable product mix, elevated freight costs, and tariff-related expenses. The company’s DSG-Canusa business struggled with production challenges at its new Ohio facility, forcing management to import products from German and Chinese operations at higher cost.

Management acted swiftly to mitigate the impact of new copper duties when they were announced in August. The wire and cable team rewired its supply chain within weeks, avoiding almost $50 million in annual tariff costs.

While the supply chain shift increased working capital due to less favourable payment terms, the trade-off is worthwhile given the substantial cost-savings it achieved.

The Composite Technologies business faced headwinds from weak oil prices and reduced drilling activity. Segment revenue declined 4% to $130.7 million as lower oilfield completions weighed on Flexpipe sales.

Despite this, Flexpipe continued to gain market share through larger-diameter products, which now represent nearly 50% of North American revenue. The company expects to release additional large-diameter variants around year-end, expanding its addressable market by 50% or more.

Xerxes maintained strong demand across retail fuel, data centre, and infrastructure applications. The business exited the quarter with a record backlog representing six to nine months of forward revenue. Production increased by more than 10% sequentially as new facilities ramped up, though seasonal ground conditions will limit fourth-quarter shipments.

Management expects Q4 results decline sequentially due to seasonal factors and ongoing weakness in Canadian industrial markets. Matt r has paused buybacks and plans to use excess cash flow to lower balance sheet debt and strengthen the balance sheet.

Management declined to provide forward guidance, citing uncertainty around tariffs, commodity prices, and Canadian economic conditions.

What is the TSX stock price target?

Analysts tracking MATR stock forecast it to end 2029 with free cash flow of $168 million, compared to an outflow of $10.2 million this year.

Moreover, its adjusted earnings are forecast to double from $0.43 per share in 2025 to $0.89 per share in 2027.

The TSX stock is trading at 10.8 times forward FCF, below its three-year average of 18 times. At the current multiple, MATR stock could gain over 250% in the next three years.

Given consensus price targets, the TSX stock is trading at a 15% discount.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy for Dividend Growth

| Jitendra Parashar

If growing income matters more than short-term price moves to you, you may want to add these top Canadian dividend…

Read more »

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks
Dividend Stocks

Here Are My 2 Favourite ETFs for 2026

| Daniel Da Costa

These two reliable Canadian ETFs that pay attractive distributions are some of the best to buy in 2026 and hold…

Read more »

nuclear power plant
Energy Stocks

This TSX Stock Has Already Soared 37% in 2026: Can it Keep Going?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cameco has momentum, a sturdy balance sheet, and multiple nuclear tailwinds that could keep driving gains in 2026.

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

Got $25,000? Transform a TFSA Into a Cash-Gushing Machine

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With $25,000 in a TFSA, Granite’s growing monthly payout can create a reinvestment snowball that compounds tax-free.

Read more »

buildings lined up in a row
Investing

Buy These Stocks Before Canada Starts Building Its $1 Trillion in Projects

| Brian Paradza, CFA

A $1 trillion spending boom is hitting Canada. Discover the 3 best TSX infrastructure stocks to buy before the construction…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

Build a Lucrative Passive-Income Portfolio With $50,000

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Here’s how I would combine two monthly-paying, high-yield TSX ETFs for passive income in a TFSA.

Read more »

Man looks stunned about something
Metals and Mining Stocks

Don’t Buy Gold Mining Stocks Yet — Not Before You Read This Warning

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Gold is in a bull run, but investors should heed these warnings before buying gold miners.

Read more »

shopper buys items in bulk
Dividend Stocks

A 5% Dividend Stock Paying Out Consistent Cash

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Choice Properties’ near-5% yield looks appealing because it’s backed by necessity-based real estate and mostly steady cash flows.

Read more »