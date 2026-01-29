Hitting All-Time Highs: Is Energy Fuels Stock Still a Buy in 2026?

Motley Fool Premium
Energy Fuels is a volatile “theme stock” with real uranium assets and rare-earth optionality, but it’s still not consistently profitable.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Key Points

  • Energy Fuels has strategic assets like the White Mesa Mill and levered exposure to uranium and rare earth supply-chain reshoring.
  • Recent financials show it’s still in investment mode, with low revenue and net losses despite improving uranium sales volumes.
  • The upside hinges on executing rare-earth growth projects and sustained commodity pricing, so expect dilution and big swings.

Buying a Canadian stock after it surges hard from its highs can feel like catching a falling knife. Yet it can also hand you the best kind of setup: a strong business that hits momentum. So let’s look at whether this Canadian stock checks the boxes.

EFR

Energy Fuels (TSX:EFR) fits the “story stock with real assets” bucket. It sits at the intersection of uranium, rare earths, and the West’s push to build supply chains that do not lean on China. That theme matters in 2026, because governments and big customers keep talking about energy security, defence, and domestic production. Energy Fuels owns the White Mesa Mill in Utah, which gives it a strategic footprint that many peers lack.

The Canadian stock also comes with mood swings. It can run fast when uranium or rare earth headlines heat up, and it can cool off just as quickly when traders take profits. In late January 2026, the shares traded around $35, a surge of 375% in the last year.

This gives you a clean narrative without pretending you can time the bottom. It also keeps expectations in check. Even after a pullback from recent highs, EFR can still sit far above where it traded earlier in the cycle, so you do not get a classic “cheap and ignored” setup. You get “hot theme, cooler price, prove it next.”

Earnings support

Now for the numbers. In Q3 2025, Energy Fuels reported total revenue of about US$17.7 million, and it still posted a net loss of about $16.7 million, or $0.07 per share. That tells you the business still sits in investment mode, and the market values it on what it can become, not what it earns today.

The near-term operating picture looks more encouraging in uranium. The Canadian stock said it sold 240,000 pounds of U3O8 in Q3 at a weighted average realized price of $72.38 per pound, for gross proceeds of about $17.4 million. Then it guided to stronger Q4 uranium sales, with an expected 360,000 pounds sold and about $27 million in gross uranium sales revenue at roughly $74.93 per pound. That type of update helps investors track real momentum, not just narrative.

The next leg of the story leans heavily on rare earths and scale. In January 2026, Energy Fuels highlighted a refreshed feasibility view of its Toliara project in Madagascar, including an NPV of $1.8 billion and a ramp profile that points to more than $500 million of expected annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the model. Those are big numbers, and can move sentiment fast, but also come with “show me” risk around execution, timelines, and country terms.

Bottom line

So can EFR turn around in 2026 while it sits below its recent highs? It can, as the Canadian stock has tangible operating updates in uranium, plus high-upside optionality in rare earths. The market tends to reward proof, and EFR keeps giving investors measurable checkpoints like sales volumes, realized pricing, and expansion plans. Still, you need to respect the risks.

The company still runs losses, it depends on commodity pricing, and it can dilute or finance growth when it chases big projects. If you can handle volatility and you want a TSX name tied to uranium and rare earths with real assets behind it, EFR can make sense as a “buy while it’s off the highs” turnaround bet for 2026.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

