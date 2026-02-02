Motley Fool Premium
Here's How Many Shares of TC Energy You Should Own to Get $1,020 in Dividends

TC Energy increased its distribution for 25 consecutive years, highlighting a commitment to rewarding shareholders over the long term.

Sneha Nahata
Key Points

  • TC Energy is a dependable Canadian dividend stock, thanks to its contracted and regulated asset base.
  • TC Energy has increased its dividend for 25 straight years and currently offers a quarterly payout of $0.85 per share.
  • Strong natural gas demand trends and its contracted growth projects position the company to sustain and steadily raise dividends in the years ahead.

When it comes to reliable dividend income, a few Canadian stocks stand out for their ability to consistently pay and increase payouts regardless of economic cycles. TC Energy (TSX:TRP) is one of those top Canadian dividend stocks investors can depend on for stress-free income.

TC Energy is focused on the transportation and storage of natural gas. The leading energy infrastructure company also maintains a portfolio of power generation assets. Its business is built around long-life infrastructure that connects low-cost supply basins with premium North American and export markets. This extensive network generates predictable cash flows and stable earnings, supporting the company’s payouts.

Much of its pipeline system operates under long-term commercial agreements, such as take-or-pay or cost-of-service frameworks. These arrangements reduce volatility and ensure that the company earns revenue regardless of short-term fluctuations in commodity prices. Its non-regulated storage and power assets are also largely backed by long-term contracts, providing stability to its earnings.

Looking ahead, TC Energy is well-positioned to benefit from several strong demand trends. Electrification, growing LNG export activity, and the rapid expansion of data centers are expected to drive its revenue and support its future payouts.

TC Energy has a solid track record of dividend growth

TC Energy has a solid history of dividend growth, supported by its low-risk, highly contracted business model and its portfolio of essential infrastructure assets. Because much of its revenue comes from long-term agreements and regulated assets, the company has delivered consistent cash flow, which in turn supports steady dividend payments.

The company has increased its distribution for 25 consecutive years, highlighting a commitment to rewarding shareholders over the long term. It pays a quarterly dividend of $0.85 per share, yielding about 4.3%.

TC Energy stock to maintain its payouts

TC Energy is well-positioned to sustain its payouts. It is focusing on projects backed by long-term contracts. This strategy will drive earnings and cash flow, supporting 3% to 5% annual dividend growth and deleveraging its balance sheet.

TC Energy’s development pipeline remains strong. The company continues to build out a portfolio of executable, low-risk projects, driven by rising natural gas demand. The ongoing electrification trends, coal-to-gas conversions, and data center growth are likely to drive demand for natural gas. Further, with an extensive footprint across expanding power markets and long-standing relationships with utility customers, TC Energy is well-positioned to capture these tailwinds.

Looking ahead, the company expects another strong year in 2026, projecting earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) growth of 6% to 8%. Over the next three years, its solid project inventory positions TC Energy to deliver EBITDA growth of 5% to 7%, with a 2028 outlook of $12.6 billion to $13.1 billion.

Overall, TC Energy’s highly contracted earnings base, strong demand tailwinds, and disciplined capital-allocation strategy provide a solid foundation for continued cash flow generation and higher dividend payments.

For investors focused on income, owning 300 TC Energy shares would generate approximately $255 in quarterly dividend income, or about $1,020 per year.

CompanyRecent PriceNumber of SharesDividendTotal PayoutsFrequency
TC Energy$79.84300$0.85$255Quarterly
Price as of 01/30/2026

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

