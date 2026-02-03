Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 2 Dividend Stocks Every Investor Should Own

2 Dividend Stocks Every Investor Should Own

These large-cap companies have the ability to maintain their dividend payouts during challenging market conditions.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
Woman checking her computer and holding coffee cup

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Dividend stocks can provide reliable income and long-term growth.
  • Enbridge stands out for its 70+ year dividend history, 31 consecutive years of increases, and a high yield.
  • Canadian Natural Resources is another top pick, offering 25 consecutive years of dividend growth driven by a strong asset base.

Dividend stocks are an attractive investment for generating steady income and long-term growth. These companies pay regular cash, which can provide support for near-term financial needs. Moreover, investors can reinvest dividends to gradually grow their holdings and benefit from compounding returns in the long run.

However, choosing the right dividend stocks is important. Canadian stocks  that consistently pay and raise their dividends could be a solid addition to your portfolio. These are large-cap companies with strong fundamentals, resilient earnings base, strong balance sheets, and dependable cash flows. They can maintain dividend payouts during challenging market conditions and could deliver decent capital gains over time.

Against this background, here are the top dividend stocks every investor should own.

Dividend stocks #1: Enbridge

The first dividend stock on this list is Enbridge (TSX:ENB), which offers a high and sustainable yield and a resilient payout. The energy infrastructure company has been consistently paying dividends for over seven decades. Moreover, it continuously raised its dividend for 31 consecutive years. Its ability to pay and increase its dividends in all economic situations makes it a no-brainer income stock. In addition, this energy infrastructure company pays an attractive yield of about 5.9%.

Enbridge’s strong financials and growth prospects indicate the company will continue to increase its dividend over the long term. It generates a significant portion of its earnings from regulated assets and long-term contracts, which help stabilize earnings by reducing exposure to short-term commodity price swings. Moreover, 80% of its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) is also inflation-protected, helping preserve cash flow over time.

Its low-risk operating structure, diversified revenues, extensive pipeline network, high asset utilization, and a growing utility and renewable assets portfolio augur well for growth. It also has a sustainable payout ratio of 60% to 70% of distributable cash flow. Overall, Enbridge is a top Canadian dividend stock every investor should own.

Dividend stocks #2: Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is a compelling dividend stock every investor should own. This Canadian oil and gas company has an impressive record of rewarding shareholders, including 25 consecutive years of dividend growth. The payouts highlight management’s commitment to returning capital and the durability of its business model.

Driving Canadian Natural’s dividend is its portfolio of large, low-risk, high-value reserves. Its long-life, low-decline assets enable the company to generate steady production and cash flow across a range of commodity price environments. This stability, combined with a strong balance sheet, supports the company’s ability to continue paying and increasing dividends even during challenging market cycles.

The company also benefits from its diversified asset base and highly efficient operations. Many of its projects require relatively low maintenance capital and have attractive breakeven costs, allowing Canadian Natural to generate consistent earnings. This operational strength provides a solid foundation for steady payouts.

Canadian Natural holds a significant inventory of undeveloped land and capital-efficient projects. This gives the company a long runway for future growth. In addition, its focus on acquisitions further strengthens its resource base and enhances its ability to expand over time.

Overall, CNQ offers a high yield of 4.8% and is a top dividend stock to buy and hold for worry-free income.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Transparent umbrella under heavy rain against water drops splash background. Rainy weather concept.
Dividend Stocks

Outlook for Manulife Stock in 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Manulife gives TSX investors diversified insurance and wealth exposure, but you must watch U.S.-dollar results and the economic cycle.

Read more »

Man meditating in lotus position outdoor on patio
Dividend Stocks

What to Know About Canadian Value Stocks for 2026

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three Canadian value stocks are buying opportunities in a steady rate environment in 2026.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

5.8% Dividend Yield: I’m Buying This TSX Stock and Holding for Decades

| Sneha Nahata

This TSX stock is offering a high and sustainable yield of 5.8%. Moreover, the company has been increasing its dividend…

Read more »

visualization of a digital brain
Dividend Stocks

2 No-Brainer Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $500

| Adam Othman

If you seek bullish growth stocks, here are two gems from the TSX to consider adding to your self-directed investment…

Read more »

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Tech Stocks

The AI Stocks That Could Dominate the TSX in 2026

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadian tech stocks that have adopted and successfully integrated AI in their respective businesses could dominate the TSX in 2026.

Read more »

Data center woman holding laptop
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy This TSX Dividend Stock for its 5% Yield?

| Aditya Raghunath

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners raised its dividend payout by 6% as it is well-poised to benefit from the AI megatrend.

Read more »

The Meta Platforms logo displayed on a smartphone
Dividend Stocks

Billionaires Are Selling Meta Stock and Buying This TSX Stock Instead

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Billionaire trimming is a clue to re-check fundamentals and valuation, not an automatic sell signal.

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

How Does Fortis Stack Up Against Canadian Utilities Stock?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Let’s assess which among Fortis and Canadian Utilities would be a better buy right now.

Read more »