6 Tricks of TFSA Millionaires

Here’s how Canadians can use the TFSA to create long-term wealth over the next decade.

Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Key Points

  • TFSA millionaires consistently maximize their contribution limits early, treating their accounts as growth engines by investing in quality stocks for tax-free compounding rather than holding cash.
  • By focusing on Canadian dividend stocks such as Electrovaya and employing a buy-and-hold strategy, TFSA millionaires leverage compounding returns while avoiding high fees and CRA scrutiny from frequent trading.
  • They choose low-fee ETFs or individual stocks to maximize returns, steering clear of costly mutual funds, and maintain disciplined, tax-efficient investment practices over time.

You might find this hard to believe, but the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) has quietly created hundreds of Canadian millionaires since 2009. According to the Globe and Mail, the Canada Revenue Agency revealed that 352 Canadians had built TFSAs worth at least $1 million by October 2024. Two account holders even surpassed $40 million.

So how did a handful of Canadians turn modest TFSA contributions into seven-figure fortunes? Here are the secrets of these TFSA millionaires.

1. Max out TFSA contribution limits early

TFSA millionaires contribute the maximum amount allowed each year. For both 2025 and 2026, that limit is $7,000. The cumulative TFSA contribution limit since 2009 now sits at $109,000.

The most successful investors don’t scramble to contribute at year-end. Many even contribute on the very first day of January, giving their money 360-plus days to compound tax-free.

2. Treat the TFSA as a growth engine

Despite its name, the TFSA was never designed to hold cash. Yet a TD Bank survey from November 2025 found that 40% of younger Canadians keep most of their TFSA balances in cash.

Let’s say you have $100,000 in your TFSA and add $7,000 annually in a savings account earning 2% interest. It would take around 50 years to reach $1 million.

TFSA millionaires recognize that the account’s real superpower is tax-free compounding, making it ideal for owning quality stocks.

3. Focus on Canadian dividend stocks

TFSA millionaires invest in income-producing assets, including Canadian dividend stocks. While U.S. stocks are eligible investments, dividends from abroad are subject to a 15% foreign withholding tax, which reduces returns.

Canadian dividend stocks offer capital appreciation and regular income payouts. By reinvesting those dividends, you accelerate money growth through compounding.

4. Buy great businesses and hold long term

The most powerful advantage TFSA millionaires harness is time. It’s essential to buy quality stocks and hold them over longer timeframes to benefit from the power of compounding. You need to identify companies with solid revenue growth, durable competitive advantages, and healthy balance sheets.

Take Electrovaya (TSX:ELVA) as an example. Electrovaya’s Infinity lithium-ion battery platform delivers industry-leading longevity and safety.

The battery technology company just completed its most significant year ever, achieving its first full year of profitability. Revenue grew over 40% year-over-year to reach US$63.8 million, according to its Q4 earnings call.

Analysts tracking ELVA stock forecast revenue to increase to US$275 million in fiscal 2030 (ending in September). Moreover, it is forecast to end 2030 with free cash flow of US$101 million. If the TSX stock is priced at 15 times forward FCF, which is reasonable, it should surge by close to 300% over the next four years.

It means a $10,000 investment in ELVA stock would be worth more than $35,000 by the end of 2029.

5. Choose low-fee investment vehicles

It’s essential to avoid investing in mutual funds with high expense ratios, which can significantly reduce long-term returns. Instead, opt for diversified exchange-traded funds (ETFs) from providers such as Vanguard and iShares, which are known for lower fees.

Some choose individual dividend stocks for maximum control and the lowest fees. This requires market knowledge and time but offers substantial growth potential.

6. Avoid CRA red flags

The Canada Revenue Agency monitors your TFSA activity closely. Active or day trading is prohibited and raises red flags. If your balance fluctuates abnormally due to frequent trading, the CRA may determine your activity is business-like, making your income fully taxable.

TFSA millionaires implemented a buy-and-hold strategy and avoided over-contributions, which incur a 1% monthly penalty.

The bottom line

Regular contributions over a longer timeframe can turn a modest TFSA into serious wealth. By maxing out contributions, choosing quality Canadian stocks like Electrovaya, and holding for the long term, you’re following the same blueprint that created 352 Canadian TFSA millionaires.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Electrovaya. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

