Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » The Utilities Play: Boring, Reliable, and Suddenly Profitable

The Utilities Play: Boring, Reliable, and Suddenly Profitable

This top utility stock is reasonably valued today. Investors would enjoy a nice starting yield of about 5%, growing income, and long-term upside.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Published
| More on:
A meter measures energy use.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Utilities' predictable, regulated cash flows make them reliable, income-generating portfolio anchors — Canada’s XUT ETF returned roughly a 9% CAGR over the past decade.
  • Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stands out: trading at an estimated ~13% discount, it has delivered ~14% decade CAGR, 17 years of distribution growth, and a US$9.2B capital backlog driving future growth.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Utilities have long carried an unfair reputation in the stock market. They’re often dismissed as slow, dull, and lacking upside — hardly the centre of exciting investment stories. 

But that perception misses the point. Utilities are built on predictability, regulated cash flows, and essential services, which makes them some of the most reliable businesses investors can own. That reliability, over time, quietly turns into something more appealing: meaningful profitability.

For conservative investors, income seekers, and anyone looking to stabilize a diversified portfolio, utilities deserve a closer look. What they lack in flash, they often make up for in steady compounding and growing income over time.

A simple way to invest in the sector

One straightforward way to gain exposure to Canadian utilities is through an exchange-traded fund (ETF) like iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF (TSX:XUT). Over the past decade, XUT delivered a compound annual growth rate of roughly 9%, turning a $10,000 investment into about $23,610. That may not rival high-growth stocks, but it’s a strong outcome for a traditionally defensive sector.

The ETF currently holds 14 Canadian utility companies, with returns heavily influenced by its top five holdings, which together account for about 69% of the fund. 

These include the following: 

  • Fortis: About 23% of the fund
  • Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN): 14%
  • Emera: 13%,
  • Hydro One: 11%
  • AltaGas: 8%

Each brings a blend of defensiveness and resilience from regulated assets, long-term contracts, and inflation-linked cash flows — ingredients that support dependable returns across market cycles.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners: A prime example

Among these top holdings, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners appears to be particularly compelling. Analysts currently see it trading at an estimated 13% discount to intrinsic value, making it the most attractively valued name in the group.

BIP has delivered an impressive compound annual growth rate of about 14% over the past decade, growing a $10,000 investment into roughly $38,220. 

Recently, the company reported solid fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results and increased its cash distribution by 5.8%, marking its 17th consecutive year of distribution growth. That growth remains well covered, with a 2025 payout ratio of 66% of funds from operations (FFO), consistent with its long-term average of 70% from 2016 to 2025.

The company’s strength lies in its diversified global portfolio of utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure assets. Embedded inflation escalators, GDP-linked volume growth, and reinvestment of cash flows are expected to drive organic FFO growth of 6–9% annually.

From “boring” to powerful compounding

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners also actively recycles capital — selling mature assets and redeploying funds into higher-return opportunities. 

In 2025, it achieved its US$3 billion capital recycling target and aims to repeat that figure this year. Meanwhile, it ended the year with a record capital backlog of nearly US$9.2 billion, with data infrastructure accounting for US$7.1 billion of the backlog, representing a significant growth driver as the mega trend of digitalization and AI investments accelerates.

For long-term investors, this creates a powerful setup. Those who bought Brookfield Infrastructure Partners a decade ago started with a yield of around 5.5% and would now enjoy a yield on cost exceeding 10%. 

Investors only need to focus on when to buy the stock. (Forget about selling.) Today, with units trading below $50 and yielding about 5%, patient investors can still position themselves for solid long-term returns and growing income that outpaces inflation — especially by adding on market dips.

Investor takeaway

Utilities may never be exciting in the traditional sense, but that’s exactly their advantage. Through stable cash flows, disciplined capital allocation, and steady dividend growth, the sector — led by names like Brookfield Infrastructure Partners — shows how “boring” investments can quietly become very profitable over time.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Emera, and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

Got $21,000? A Dividend Stock Worth Buying in a TFSA

| Joey Frenette

CIBC (TSX:CM) is a wonderful bank with a stellar dividend and growth profile in 2026.

Read more »

ETF is short for exchange traded fund, a popular investment choice for Canadians
Dividend Stocks

2 Spectacular Monthly Income ETFs With Yields Up to 10.5%

| Joey Frenette

Hamilton Enhanced Utilities ETF (TSX:HUTS) and another enhanced income ETF have big yields and upside.

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

Your 2026 TFSA Game Plan: How to Turn the New Contribution Room Into Monthly Cash

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks pay monthly cash, which is attractive as they convert capital into a steady income that feels like…

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Generating Machine With $10,000

| Demetris Afxentiou

A $10,000 TFSA can generate a recurring and growing source of tax-free income. Here’s the perfect trio to make that…

Read more »

Close up of an egg in a nest of twigs on grass with RRSP written on it symbolizing a RRSP contribution.
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Season: Here’s the 1 Move I’d Make This Week

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

RRSP deadline pressure is real, but one simple action can turn a last-minute contribution into long-term compounding.

Read more »

senior couple looks at investing statements
Retirement

Retiring? $1 Million Isn’t Enough Anymore

| Kay Ng

To make savings last, retirees need portfolios focused on inflation-beating returns and growing income.

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

1 Cheap Canadian Dividend Stock Down 20% to Buy and Hold

| Andrew Walker

CN's shareholders have had a rough ride in the past two years.

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stars That Are Still A Good Price

| Sneha Nahata

These companies have strong fundamentals, have consistently rewarded shareholders, and maintain a sustainable payout.

Read more »