Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 2 Growth Stocks Set to Soar Higher in 2026

2 Growth Stocks Set to Soar Higher in 2026

These two growth stocks are well-positioned to deliver superior returns this year, supported by strong financial performance, favourable industry tailwinds, and clear growth initiatives.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
chip glows with a blue AI

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Opportunities in Growth Stocks: Celestica and 5N Plus: Despite market volatility, Celestica and 5N Plus offer attractive buying opportunities with discounted valuations and strong growth prospects in the AI and semiconductor sectors.
  • Strong Growth Drivers: Celestica benefits from AI-driven demand in data centers and expanding margins, while 5N Plus leverages industry grants and enhanced production capabilities, positioning both for superior returns.

Growth stocks typically grow their revenues and earnings faster than the industry average, enabling them to deliver superior returns. Given this higher return potential, investors are often willing to pay a premium, thereby driving up valuations. However, due to their relatively expensive valuations and the evolving nature of their businesses, these companies tend to carry higher risk. As a result, growth stocks are better suited for investors with a higher risk appetite who can hold them in anticipation of outsized returns.

Meanwhile, Canadian equity markets staged a strong rebound last week, with the S&P/TSX Composite Index rising 1.7%. A recovery in metal prices and the unemployment rate hitting a 16-month low in January appear to have boosted investor sentiment, pushing equities higher. Against this backdrop, let’s look at two top growth stocks that have the potential to deliver superior returns this year.

Celestica

Celestica (TSX:CLS) is one of the top growth stocks I remain bullish on, supported by its strong fourth-quarter performance and improving long-term growth outlook. In the recently reported quarter, the company’s revenue surged 44% year over year to $3.7 billion, comfortably exceeding management’s guidance range of $3.325–$3.575 billion. Robust demand for its Hardware Platform Solutions drove the Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS) segment’s revenue up 64% to $2.9 billion. Meanwhile, the revenue from the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) segment declined marginally by 1% to $0.80 billion, offsetting some of the growth.

In addition to solid topline growth, margin expansion further boosted profitability. Celestica’s operating margin improved from 6.8% to 7.7%, while adjusted earnings per share (EPS) jumped 70.3% year over year to $1.89, surpassing management’s guidance of $1.65–$1.81. Encouraged by this strong execution and sustained demand momentum, management raised its 2026 revenue guidance from $16 billion to $17 billion and lifted its adjusted EPS outlook from $8.20 to $8.75.

Looking ahead, the shift from artificial intelligence (AI) pilot projects to full-scale deployment across core business operations is accelerating demand for advanced computing infrastructure. Hyperscalers have announced aggressive capital investments to expand data centre capacity, a trend that should meaningfully benefit Celestica’s products and services. Combined with its focus on developing innovative, higher-value solutions, the company appears well-positioned to capture this growth.

Despite these positives, Celestica’s stock is still trading at more than an 18% discount to its 52-week high, making it an attractive buying opportunity for growth-oriented investors.

5N Plus

Another growth stock I expect to outperform this year is 5N Plus (TSX:VNP), a producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials that serve several high-growth end markets, including semiconductors and solar energy. The AI boom is accelerating semiconductor industry growth, unlocking attractive long-term opportunities for the company.

Adding to its growth prospects, 5N Plus recently secured a US$18.1 million grant from the U.S. government to scale its germanium recycling and refining capabilities using industrial residues and mining by-products. This funding could strengthen optics and solar germanium crystal supply chains in the United States, while enhancing the company’s ability to meet rising demand for germanium-based applications across advanced technologies.

Furthermore, 5N Plus plans to enhance the manufacturing capabilities of its subsidiary, AZUR SPACE Solar Power GmbH, which could increase solar cell production capacity by approximately 25% this year. Combined with its global sourcing network and well-established manufacturing footprint, these initiatives provide the company with a meaningful competitive advantage over its peers.

Considering these growth drivers and strategic investments, I believe 5N Plus is well-positioned to deliver solid returns and represents an attractive buying opportunity at current levels.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Celestica. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Tech Stocks

Here Are My Top Canadian Stocks to Buy for 2026

| Aditya Raghunath

Canada's small and mid-cap space is quietly producing some of the market's most compelling growth stories in 2026.

Read more »

Young Boy with Jet Pack Dreams of Flying
Tech Stocks

The 1 Canadian Stock I’d Buy to Sleep Well in 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want a TSX “sleep well” stock for 2026, CAE’s training moat could keep compounding even when headlines get…

Read more »

Nurse talks with a teenager about medication
Tech Stocks

This Canadian Stock Is 45% Cheaper Today, and It’s a ‘Forever’ Hold

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 45% from all-time highs, this profitable Canadian growth stock offers shareholders significant upside potential in 2026.

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Tech Stocks

This Canadian Stock Is 40% Cheaper Today, But it’s a “Forever” Hold

| Aditya Raghunath

Down almost 40% from all-time highs, Shopify stock remains a top investment over the next three years, given its growth…

Read more »

woman checks off all the boxes
Energy Stocks

6 Tricks of TFSA Millionaires

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's how Canadians can use the TFSA to create long-term wealth over the next decade.

Read more »

AI concept person in profile
Tech Stocks

Too Much U.S. Tech? Here’s the TSX Stock I’d Add Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If your portfolio is overloaded in U.S. mega-cap tech, Constellation Software offers a quieter kind of software growth that can…

Read more »

worry concern
Tech Stocks

Lightspeed Stock Has a Plan, Cash, and Momentum: So, Why the Doubt?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Lightspeed just delivered the kind of quarter that should steady nerves, but the market still wants proof it can keep…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Tech Stocks

TFSA Investors: Here’s the One Time Using a Taxable Account Is a Better Choice

| Andrew Button

If you hold bonds alongside non-dividend stocks like Shopify (TSX:SHOP), you might prioritize bonds for TFSA inclusion.

Read more »