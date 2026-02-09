Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » A Perfect TFSA Stock: A 6.7% Yield With Constant Paycheques

A Perfect TFSA Stock: A 6.7% Yield With Constant Paycheques

Down almost 80% from all-time highs, Enghouse stock offers shareholders a forward dividend yield of 6.7%.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
businessmen shake hands to close a deal

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Enghouse Systems offers a substantial 6.7% yield with tax-free dividends in a TFSA, making it an attractive option for income-focused investors despite its 80% decline from its peak.
  • Enghouse's steady revenue from recurring sources, coupled with its focus on strategic acquisitions and share buybacks, supports ongoing dividend growth and long-term shareholder value.
  • The company's effective cost management and commitment to leveraging acquisitions for growth position it well for fiscal 2026, making it a reliable investment for TFSA holders aiming for tax-free wealth accumulation.

Smart investors know the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is built for one thing: letting your money grow without the taxman taking a cut. That makes dividend-growth stocks like Enghouse Systems (TSX:ENGH) an ideal fit.

Valued at a market cap of $978 million, Enghouse stock is down almost 80% from its all-time high. However, the ongoing drawdown allows you to benefit from an elevated yield in 2026.

Enghouse is positioned to deliver a reliable income that compounds inside a TFSA. Every payout in the TFSA lands tax-free, and when those payments grow year after year, the compounding effect accelerates.

For income-focused investors, that’s a powerful combination, especially when paired with a company that’s proven it can navigate tough markets while still rewarding shareholders.

Is Enghouse stock a good buy right now?

In fiscal 2025 (ended in October), Enghouse reported revenue of $498.9 million, down from $502.5 million in the year-ago period.

  • Recurring revenue, which includes SaaS (software-as-a-service) subscriptions and maintenance contracts, accounted for over 69% of total sales for both the quarter and the full year.
  • A higher recurring revenue base allows companies to generate predictable cash flows across market cycles and support dividend hikes.
  • Enghouse returned $61.8 million to shareholders through dividends in fiscal 2025, a 16% increase over the prior year.
  • The Board approved another quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, payable later this month. Given an annualized dividend payout of $1.20 per share, the TSX tech stock offers shareholders a yield of 6.7%.

CEO Stephen Sadler made it clear during the earnings call that the company plans to keep rewarding shareholders, though he hinted at a slight shift in strategy. “My guess would be … to still increase the dividend, but very slightly and spend more on buying back our own stock,” Sadler said.

The company also repurchased $14.7 million worth of shares in fiscal 2025, and Sadler suggested it could ramp up going forward.

Two business segments, one consistent strategy

Enghouse operates through two main divisions: the Interactive Management Group (IMG) and the Asset Management Group (AMG).

IMG provides contact centre software, video collaboration tools, and AI-driven communications solutions. Revenue for the segment was $285.8 million for the year, down from the prior year due to expected churn and the company’s ongoing shift toward SaaS-based licensing. Fourth-quarter revenue was $68.8 million, slightly below the $74.7 million posted in Q4 2024.

AMG, which includes the company’s transportation business, was the standout performer. Fourth-quarter revenue hit $55.7 million, up 9.3% from $51 million in the year-ago period. For the full year, AMG revenue grew to $213.1 million, a jump of more than 10% year-over-year.

Acquisitions such as Margento and Trafi expanded the division’s offerings, adding scalable mobility-as-a-service platforms and advanced transit fare-collection systems.

Cost discipline drives profitability

Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) for Q4 was $33.7 million, representing a 27% margin. For the full year, adjusted EBITDA stood at $127.6 million with a margin of 25.6%. Those numbers reflect the company’s aggressive cost-cutting efforts in the second half of the year.

CFO Rob Medved explained that Enghouse streamlined operations, aligned costs with current revenues, and reduced expenses in areas impacted by acquisition integration and market shifts.

The benefits showed up in Q4, and management expects those efficiency gains to carry into fiscal 2026.

Enghouse is focused on dividend growth

Enghouse isn’t sitting on its cash pile. Shortly after year-end, the company acquired Sixbell’s Telecommunications division, expanding its presence in Latin America. Sadler noted Enghouse is also hiring additional staff to accelerate its acquisition pipeline.

“We continue to see substantial acquisition opportunities, which will provide a return on our investment,” Sadler said. He added that the company is taking a “two-pronged approach” in fiscal 2026: pursuing strategic acquisitions and increasing share buybacks.

For TFSA investors, this matters. Acquisitions fuel long-term growth, while buybacks reduce the share count and boost the value of remaining shares – all while dividends keep rolling in, tax-free.

Analysts also forecast the annual dividend to increase from $1.16 per share in fiscal 2024 to $1.60 per share in fiscal 2028, raising the yield on cost by 30%.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Enghouse Systems. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Happy shoppers look at a cellphone.
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Giants I’d Buy With Rates on Hold

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With the Bank of Canada holding at 2.25%, two Canadian dividend giants look well-positioned to pay you while you wait.

Read more »

chatting concept
Dividend Stocks

3 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks for Canadian Investors

| Jitendra Parashar

These three Canadian blue-chip stocks combine reliable dividends with stability you can count on.

Read more »

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Dividend Stocks

Buy 1,000 Shares of 1 Dividend Stock, Create $78/Month in Passive Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Monthly dividend stocks offer something most investments don't – predictable cash flow that hits your account like clockwork.

Read more »

earn passive income by investing in dividend paying stocks
Stocks for Beginners

Quality Over Hype: The Boring Investment Strategy That’s Winning

| Demetris Afxentiou

When it comes to results, boring, steady companies tend to outperform. Here's one boring business with real earnings and essential…

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Dividend Stocks

Your TFSA Should Be Your Income Engine, Not Your RRSP

| Andrew Button

When you receive Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) dividends in a TFSA, they are tax-free.

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

Transform Your TFSA Into a Money-Making Machine With Just $12,000

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks could continue rewarding shareholders through steady dividend payments and capital gains over the long term.

Read more »

pig shows concept of sustainable investing
Dividend Stocks

A Smart TFSA Portfolio for 2026: 3 Stocks I’d Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Three TFSA-friendly TSX stocks could give you a mix of steady cash flow, downside protection, and reasonable value in 2026.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

This Stellar Canadian Stock Is Up 33% This Past Year — and There’s More Growth Ahead

| Kay Ng

There's more growth ahead for Premium Brands as it accelerates its expansion into the U.S. after major investments.

Read more »