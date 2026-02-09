Here’s How I’d Invest $25,000 With Rates on Pause

Motley Fool Premium
With the Bank of Canada holding at 2.25%, this simple $25,000 plan leans on income and diversification instead of hoping for rate cuts.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
ETFs can contain investments such as stocks

Key Points

  • A three-part mix of dividends, global equities, and bonds can keep you invested through choppy markets.
  • VDY is a low-fee way to own Canada’s big dividend payers, giving you income without picking single stocks.
  • The main trade-off is concentration in banks and energy, so it needs global and bond partners.

Rates are on pause in Canada, and that matters more than it sounds. On Jan. 28, 2026, the Bank of Canada held its overnight rate at 2.25%. After years of whiplash, that hold tells investors the next big move might come slower, and it will depend on inflation and growth staying on track. It also tells you to stop building a plan that needs rate cuts to “save” it. Build one that works even if the pause lasts.

How I’d structure $25K

If I had $25,000 to invest with rates on pause, I would start with one rule: I refuse to make this hard. Choppy markets tempt people to trade, tweak, and second-guess. Retirement money needs the opposite. It needs a simple mix you can repeat, plus a schedule you will follow even when the news feels gloomy. The goal is not to win the next month. The goal is to still be invested 10 years from now.

I would split the $25,000 into three jobs. One slice pays you now, so you feel progress while you wait. One slice targets growth, so your future self does not fall behind inflation. One slice lowers the emotional stress, so you do not sell in a bad week. A clean starting point is $12,500 for dividends, $7,500 for global equities, and $5,000 for bonds. If that feels too spicy, shift a few thousand from equities into bonds, but keep a growth engine.

I would also keep a tiny bit of flexibility. If you invest it all in one day and the market dips next week, you might feel annoyed. So I would invest most of it now, then add the rest over the next two or three months on a set date. That’s not market timing, but behaviour management. When rates pause, the market often searches for a story, and dollar-cost averaging keeps you from betting your mood on a single entry price. That’s why I like exchange traded funds (ETF) the most.

VDY

For the dividend anchor, I would use the Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSX:VDY). It owns a basket of mature Canadian dividend payers, which means you get lots of banks and insurers, plus energy and telecom exposure, in one simple purchase. Shares of the ETF are currently up 29% in the last year, with a 3.6% dividend yield. This gives you a starting income stream without needing to pick individual winners.

Over the last year, the most important “news” for VDY has been that it stayed boring in the best way. It tracked Canadian dividend leaders through a market that swung between relief rallies and worry spirals. Vanguard lists its MER at 0.22%, so the fund does not take a big bite out of your yield.

Looking ahead, the outlook for VDY in a rates-on-pause world stays straightforward. If the economy slows, investors often rotate toward cash-generating businesses, and dividends can feel like a handrail. If growth re-accelerates, VDY may not lead the pack, but you still collect distributions while you wait. That’s why it can be a “never sell” holding in a retirement account. It keeps the plan moving when emotions want to stop. The risk is concentration, so it needs partners, not blind faith.

Bottom line

VDY could be a buy for others with rates on pause, but only if it plays the right role. If you want Canadian-dollar income, low maintenance, and a core dividend sleeve you can add to regularly, it can fit for me. In fact, here’s what that dividend could bring in from $25,000.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
VDY$64.60386$2.29$884. 79Monthly$24,935.60

If you need maximum global diversification inside one ticker, VDY will not give you that. And if you buy it only because the yield looks nice, you may feel disappointed when payouts fluctuate. Pair this ETF with a global equity fund and a bond fund, and it can be a calm centre while markets stay noisy.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

