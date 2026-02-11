Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » CAD/USD Is Moving: Here’s the TFSA Fix

CAD/USD Is Moving: Here’s the TFSA Fix

When CAD/USD starts swinging, a currency-hedged S&P 500 ETF can keep your TFSA focused on stock returns instead of exchange-rate drama.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
pig shows concept of sustainable investing

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • VSP gives you S&P 500 exposure while hedging the U.S. dollar back to Canadian dollars to reduce currency impact.
  • It’s a low-cost, rules-based way to add U.S. diversification, with a 0.09% MER and solid recent returns.
  • The trade-off is you lose U.S.-dollar protection, so it’s best if you want “stocks first, currency second.”

The CAD/USD rate moves for the same reason your mood moves on a Monday morning: a bunch of little forces pile up, then one headline tips it. When the U.S. dollar strengthens on risk-off days, Canada’s dollar often gets pushed around. Oil helps Canada when it rises, and it hurts when it falls. Rate expectations matter too, as traders constantly compare where the Bank of Canada sits versus the U.S. Federal Reserve. In early February 2026, you could see all of that at once, with CAD getting tugged between global risk appetite, oil moves, and shifting views on where Canadian rates go next.

A TFSA fix

So, what’s the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) fix while CAD/USD bounces around? First, stop treating currency like a casino side bet. Most investors lose money trying to “time” it because the big moves happen fast and the reasons change mid-story. The real goal is simple: keep your TFSA invested in assets that can grow, while reducing the chance that currency swings dominate your returns in any single year.

Second, spread your exposure on purpose. If your TFSA holds only Canadian stocks, you already carry a quiet currency risk because Canada’s market leans hard into financials and energy, which tend to rise and fall with global cycles. Adding U.S. exposure can diversify the engines that power your returns. But if you worry that a stronger Canadian dollar could shave off gains from U.S. stocks, you can use currency-hedged exposure to keep the focus on the business results, not the exchange rate.

Third, use a rules-based approach so you don’t overreact to every move. If CAD strengthens, keep buying on schedule. If CAD weakens, keep buying on schedule. That’s the whole trick. Regular contributions and a diversified core holding can do more for your long-term TFSA outcome than any one clever currency call. This is especially true in 2026, where trade headlines, rate talk, and commodity swings can flip the CAD/USD story more than once.

Consider VSP

That brings us to Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-hedged) (TSX:VSP). It gives you exposure to the S&P 500, but it hedges the U.S. dollar back to Canadian dollars. In plain language, it aims to let you own big U.S. companies without making your results depend as heavily on what CAD/USD does next. That feature can feel boring, and boring is often exactly what a TFSA needs when markets get jumpy.

The recent numbers show why VSP has stayed on Canadian investors’ short lists. Over the past year, it’s returned about 13% at writing, which tells you the U.S. large-cap engine has done real work even after a noisy macro backdrop. It also keeps costs low. Vanguard’s own disclosures list a 0.09% management expense ratio (MER) for VSP, which matters because fees quietly compound in the wrong direction if you hold a fund for years.

Looking ahead, the outlook depends on what you want VSP to do in your TFSA. If you want your U.S. exposure to behave more like “stocks first, currency second,” VSP can fit. The valuation you’re buying is basically the S&P 500’s valuation, because VSP tracks that index rather than picking stocks. That means you should expect periods where U.S. large caps look pricey and periods where they look reasonable, but you’re not paying active-manager fees for the privilege.

Bottom line

VSP could be a buy for others who want a simple, low-fee TFSA fix while CAD/USD keeps moving, especially if currency swings stress them out more than stock swings. It could also be the wrong choice if you actually want U.S. dollar exposure as a hedge, because the hedging can remove the benefit you might get when the CAD weakens. Either way, the real win is the behaviour change: stop chasing the currency, pick a structure you can stick with, and let the TFSA do what it does best.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

investor looks at volatility chart
Stocks for Beginners

Gold and Silver Are Sliding: 1 TSX Stock to Watch

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Gold and silver are pulling back, but this TSX miner’s production momentum and Juanicipio exposure could make the next rebound…

Read more »

Stacked gold bars
Stocks for Beginners

A Simple Hedge for Canadians as Markets Get Weird

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

When markets get “weird,” this TSX gold proxy offers a simple hedge without mining-company drama or dividend promises.

Read more »

Lights glow in a cityscape at night.
Stocks for Beginners

This “Boring” TSX Stock Could Beat the Market in 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This “boring” TSX compounder is quietly stacking catalysts for 2026, with earnings momentum and a major engineering deal on deck.

Read more »

worker holds seedling in soybean field
Energy Stocks

Oil Is Weak: 1 Canadian Dividend Stock I’d Buy Anyway

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Oil looks shaky, but this TSX royalty payer can still reward you because it collects revenue without drilling or heavy…

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Stocks for Beginners

Maximum TFSA Impact: 2 TSX Stocks to Help Multiply Your Wealth

| Robin Brown

Using the TFSA just as savings account is a waste. However, when you invest in stocks, it can become a…

Read more »

man in business suit pulls a piece out of wobbly wooden tower
Dividend Stocks

Tariff Talk Is Back: 2 Stocks I’d Buy and Hold

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Tariff headlines are flaring again, and these two Canadian stocks offer very different ways to protect a portfolio if trade…

Read more »

jar with coins and plant
Dividend Stocks

The 1 Dividend Stock I’d Buy Before the Next Rate Call

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With the next Bank of Canada decision on March 18, Brookfield Infrastructure offers a dividend-growth story that doesn’t need rate…

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Dividend Stocks

A 7% Yield? Here’s the Question TFSA Investors Must Ask

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A 7% TFSA yield looks tempting, but Canoe EIT forces you to ask whether that monthly payout is real wealth-building…

Read more »