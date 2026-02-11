The Ideal TFSA Stock for February Paying 5.7% Each Month

Whitecap Resources is an ideal income play in a TFSA for its high yield and monthly dividends.

Focusing on monthly dividend payers is a sound strategy for February, particularly for income-focused investors. Given economic uncertainties in 2026 stemming from global trade tensions and geopolitical risks, a sustained monthly income stream can provide a vital financial buffer.

However, to maximize the impact of the monthly payouts, use the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) to ensure tax exemption from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA). The 12 payments, rather than four, can be incorporated into your monthly budget to cover recurring expenses and improve day-to-day life.

Recommended TFSA stock

All dividend income inside a TFSA, whether monthly or quarterly, is tax-free. Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) stands out today for its generous dividend offer and monthly payout frequency. Thus far in 2026, energy is the second-best-performing sector, trailing only basic materials with a robust +15% return.

As of this writing, WCP is up 12.3%. The share price is $12.85, while the yield is 5.8%. A $21,000 investment, or three times the $7,000 TFSA contribution limit in 2026, will generate $99.75 in monthly passive income. You pay zero taxes if you need to make monthly withdrawals.

Consistent payouts

There should be confidence in investing in Whitecap Resources because it is a large-cap stock. More importantly, the $15.3 billion Canadian energy company prioritizes monthly distributions to shareholders. The 64.6% payout ratio indicates a “margin of safety.” It means that about two-thirds of earnings can cover monthly dividend payments.

WCP has a long history of dividend payments, dating back to 2013. The company, however, slashed payouts twice (2016 and 2020) due to extreme oil price crashes. In October 2023, the dividend level was restored, including a 26% dividend hike. The debt-reduction strategy, with approximately $1 billion paid, significantly improved its financial position.

Business highlights

In addition to the improved financial position, Whitecap Resources has enhanced its production power. In March 2025, it acquired Veren Inc. to become Canada’s seventh-largest oil and gas producer. The combined asset base following the $15 billion transaction should drive profitability and shareholder returns. Management added that it is the pathway for long-term growth.

On January 5, 2026, Whitecap Resources announced it was establishing a capital-allocation strategy to provide additional value. This year’s strategy includes a $300 million share-repurchase program and a $900 million dividend commitment. Again, it reinforces WCP’s shareholder-first mindset.

The new capital mechanism aims to deliver meaningful returns and for the base dividend to grow with the business in the long term. The target payout ratio is 20-25%. With a “counter-cyclical” approach, Whitecap Resources is confident that it can absorb oil prices at US$60 per barrel and maintain its current dividend payments.

More importantly, Whitecap Resources has capital flexibility if commodity prices improve. In a lower pricing environment, share repurchases to enhance per-share growth take precedence over expanding organic production. In the first three quarters of 2025, net income and free funds flow increased 17% to $677.5 million compared to the same period in 2024. Meanwhile, free funds flow climbed 101% year over year to $702.5 million.

Ideal income play

Consider adding Whitecap Resources to your TFSA for monthly income. Its fortified balance sheet, shareholder-first commitment, and resilience against commodity price volatility are the core investment takeaways.