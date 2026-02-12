A Better Way to Invest Your RRSP Refund in 2026

Your RRSP refund can start compounding sooner if you file early, and VFV is a simple way to invest it without stock-picking.

Getting your Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) refund early gives you a simple edge: time. When the money arrives sooner, it can start compounding sooner, instead of quietly vanishing into groceries and school trips. For the 2025 tax year, the RRSP contribution deadline lands on Mar. 2, 2026. If you want the refund as early as possible, you can file your 2025 return as soon as NETFILE reopens on Feb. 23, 2026, assuming you already have your slips and your RRSP receipt. So, should you do it?

Getting it early

The best way to invest an RRSP refund in 2026 starts with a mindset shift. Treat the refund like found capital with a job, not a bonus with a shopping list. If you invest it within days, you keep the refund working inside your long-term plan. If you wait, “later” tends to turn into “never,” and that is how refunds become forgettable.

Next, decide what the refund should do for you. If you still have unused Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) room, the refund can top it up and keep your future growth tax-free. If your RRSP room still looks roomy, reinvesting the refund back into the RRSP can create a mini-refund loop that boosts your long-term balance without changing your monthly budget. Either way, the goal stays the same: turn one refund into many years of compounding.

Finally, keep it boring on purpose. A refund often feels like a chance to swing for the fences, but most investors win by building a core holding that tracks the market and letting time do the heavy lifting. That is why a broad, low-cost exchange-traded fund (ETF) can make more sense than trying to guess the one stock that shines this year. Your refund does not need a thrilling story. It needs a long runway.

VFV

The Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (TSX:VFV) gives Canadians a clean way to put that refund to work in U.S. large-cap companies, in Canadian dollars. It aims to track the S&P 500, so it spreads your money across hundreds of household-name businesses without you having to pick winners. The cost stays low, too, with Vanguard listing a management expense ratio (MER) of 0.09%.

The recent numbers help explain why it stays popular. Vanguard boasted a net asset value of $167 while trading at 28 times earnings, a 0.91% dividend yield, and shares up 9% in the last year. That’s not a promise for 2026, but it does show how quickly a simple index holding can reward patience when markets behave.

The “news” angle matters in 2026 because this is not a calm backdrop. Tariff talk heated up again, and that can rattle markets even when the underlying economy looks fine. Vanguard itself pointed to tariff uncertainty as a real macro factor for Canada, which matters for investors who want to avoid betting everything on one country’s policy choices. At the same time, VFV gives you a diversified earnings base that does not rely on any single Canadian sector, which can help smooth the ride.

Bottom line

So could VFV be a buy for others in 2026? It could, because it spreads risk across many U.S. businesses and it can benefit when the Canadian dollar weakens against the U.S. dollar. And right now, you could start earning right away, with $20,000 bringing in ample dividend income.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT VFV $167.00 119 $1.51 $179.69 Quarterly $19,873.00

It could also disappoint if tariffs squeeze margins, if valuations compress from already-elevated levels, or if a concentrated group of mega-cap stocks drags the index down. Still, as a place to park an RRSP refund quickly and sensibly, it provides what most investors actually need: broad exposure, low fees, and a simple path to compounding.