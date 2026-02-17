Top Canadian Stocks to Buy With $5,000 in 2026

Investing in these top Canadian stocks can provide growth and income-earning potential for any portfolio.

The market is flush with great long-term options for investors considering one or more top Canadian stocks. A portfolio built on a diversified foundation that offers defensive appeal and long-term compounding can provide growth over time.

The key part is choosing the right stocks that can meet the shared goals of stability, income, and future upside. Here are three of those top Canadian stocks that can offer all that and more.

A reliable foundation for your portfolio

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is the second largest of the big bank stocks. It’s also one of the most dependable long-term options for investors. That appeal can be traced back to two factors. TD’s strong domestic arm, and its equally attractive and growing international presence.

TD’s international presence is focused on the U.S. market. In the years following the Great Recession, TD acquired distressed banks along the East Coast and stitched them together. Today, that branch network stretches from Maine to Florida.

TD’s diversified earnings base and conservative risk profile have helped it navigate multiple economic cycles. The bank also boasts a long history of dividend growth supported by strong cash flow. In fact, the bank has paid out dividends for well over a century without missing a payment.

As of the time of writing, TD offers a yield of 3.32%, making it one of the better‑paying options among the Big Six banks. TD has also provided investors with annual upticks to that dividend going back over a decade.

The cash‑flow machine for 2026 investors

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is another option for investors seeking the top Canadian stocks to buy. The company continues to generate some of the strongest cash flow on the TSX. The long reserve life, disciplined capital spending, and shareholder‑friendly approach make Canadian Natural Resources a top standout in the energy sector.

Canadian Natural Resources regularly returns excess cash to shareholders through dividends and buybacks. The company’s balance sheet remains strong, and its low‑cost production model allows it to stay profitable even when energy prices fluctuate.

For investors looking to add a high‑quality cash‑flow engine to a $5,000 portfolio, Canadian Natural Resources is a compelling choice.

As of the time of writing, Canadian Natural Resources offers a yield of 4.24%, supported by consistent free cash flow and a long history of dividend growth.

A long‑term growth play in 2026

Brookfield Renewable (TSX:BEPC) represents a unique opportunity for investors to gain exposure to one of the fastest‑growing sectors in the world. Brookfield Renewable operates a portfolio of renewable energy assets spanning multiple continents. Those assets include hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy storage facilities.

Perhaps best of all, those assets are backed by long‑term contracts that generate predictable cash flow.

Brookfield’s emphasis on renewables is an important distinction for investors. That’s because clean energy demand continues to grow globally. And Brookfield isn’t standing still. The company is actively expanding its portfolio through acquisitions and development projects. Each proposed facility adds to the steady pipeline of future earnings.

Brookfield Renewable also offers a growing dividend, making it an appealing choice for investors who want both income and long‑term upside. As of the time of writing, Brookfield provides investors with a quarterly dividend that pays out a yield of 3.54%.

Top Canadian stocks to buy

These three top Canadian stocks mentioned above offer a strong starting point for anyone looking to invest $5,000 in 2026.

TD provides stability, Canadian Natural Resources delivers powerful cash flow, and Brookfield Renewable adds long‑term growth potential. Together, they create a balanced portfolio that can compound for years.

Buy them, hold them, and watch your portfolio and income grow over time.