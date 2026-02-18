3 Canadian Growth Stocks for Your TFSA in 2026

These Canadian growth stocks are a compelling investment to add to your TFSA for generating above-average capital gains.

Canadian growth stocks are solid investments to create wealth in the long term. As these companies can grow revenue and earnings faster than their industry, they can deliver significant long-term capital gains and are likely to outpace the broader markets.

Further, to maximize those gains, investors can use the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) to invest in these Canadian stocks. Any capital gains or dividends earned inside a TFSA are not subject to tax. This tax-free compounding can materially increase a portfolio’s total value over the long term.

Against this background, here are three Canadian growth stocks for your TFSA in 2026.

Canadian growth stock #1: CES Energy

CES Energy (TSX:CEU) is a compelling growth stock to add to your TFSA in 2026. It offers specialized consumable chemical solutions that help oil and gas producers boost output, enhance operational efficiency, and protect infrastructure across the full production lifecycle.

CES Energy is benefiting from steady demand supported by rising service intensity in upstream operations, which requires more sophisticated chemical applications. At the same time, CES has shifted its product mix toward higher-margin, value-added solutions, supporting profitability. Also, its targeted acquisitions have further broadened its technical capabilities and strengthened its competitive positioning.

While tariffs and broader macroeconomic uncertainty have created short-term volatility in energy markets, CES Energy appears relatively insulated. Most of its revenue is generated in the U.S., and its vertically integrated North American footprint, combined with a flexible supply chain, helps limit cross-border risks and cost pressures.

CES Energy operates a capital-light business that consistently produces strong free cash flow, positioning it well to pursue acquisitions, capitalize on growth opportunities, and return cash to shareholders.

Canadian growth stock #2: 5N Plus

5N Plus (TSX:VNP) is an attractive growth stock to add to your TFSA portfolio. It produces specialty semiconductors and high-purity performance materials used in renewable energy, space and satellite technology, pharmaceuticals, and other industrial applications. Strong end-market demand is translating into improving financial results for the company and is supporting its share price.

Notably, 5N Plus will continue to benefit from the ongoing momentum in terrestrial renewable energy projects. At the same time, a strong long-term pipeline in the space power sector and the ramp-up of solar cell production augur well for growth.

Looking ahead, the growing energy demand led by the AI adoption should further accelerate its growth. Solar power remains an integral part of the evolving U.S. energy mix, and 5N Plus, as a strategic North American supplier to major U.S. customers, is set to benefit from this trend.

5N Plus is also a leading supplier of high-purity materials outside China, which is working in its favour as customers are diversifying supply chains. Moreover, with its global sourcing and manufacturing capabilities, 5N Plus is well-positioned to capitalize on high demand and deliver strong profitability.

Canadian growth stock #3: MDA Space

MDA Space (TSX:MDA) stock could be a solid addition to your TFSA portfolio in 2026. The space technology company is likely to benefit from strong demand, which will drive its financial performance and share price.

MDA Space plays a key role in enabling space-based communications, Earth observation, and space missions. Its capabilities span satellite systems, advanced space robotics, and geointelligence solutions. These areas are essential to both governments and commercial enterprises.

The global space economy is expanding at a robust pace, driven by increased satellite deployments, defence-related investments, and the commercialization of low-Earth orbit. Governments are ramping up spending to enhance national security and sovereign space capabilities, while private-sector players are investing heavily in communications constellations and data services. These structural growth drivers will support MDA Space stock in the long term.

Further, its strong order backlog provides revenue visibility, while a solid balance sheet offers financial flexibility to execute on large-scale contracts and strategic opportunities.

Overall, for MDA Space, growing emphasis on global connectivity, defence modernization, and data intelligence provides a solid base for long-term growth.