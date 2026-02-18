Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, February 18

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, February 18

Sliding metals and energy stocks pulled the TSX lower despite softer inflation, with today’s focus on a rebound in commodities, more corporate results, and U.S. durable goods data.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Key Points

  • Canadian equities dropped on Tuesday due to sharp commodity price declines despite weaker inflation data, with the TSX index falling 177 points.
  • SSR Mining's shares fell nearly 8% amid declining metals prices, despite strong full-year production and profit growth.
  • Recovering commodity prices might boost the TSX at the open today, with attention on more corporate earnings and U.S. durable goods orders for economic insights.

Despite weaker-than-expected domestic consumer inflation data, Canadian equities started the new week on a slightly negative note as sharp intraday declines in commodity prices hurt investors’ sentiments. The S&P/TSX Composite Index plunged by 177 points, or 0.5%, to settle at 32,897.

Even though a weak inflation report drove a rally in consumer discretionary and real estate stocks, heavy losses in other key sectors, such as mining and energy, pulled the TSX benchmark lower.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Shares of SSR Mining (TSX:SSRM) dived by nearly 8% to $35.30 apiece, making it the worst-performing TSX stock for the day. This selloff in SSRM stock, even before the company released its fourth-quarter results, followed declines in metals prices.

After the market closing bell, SSR Mining reported full-year 2025 production of 447,207 gold equivalent ounces, above the midpoint of its annual guidance range. In the fourth quarter, its revenue surged to US$521.7 million from US$323.2 million a year ago, while its quarterly net profit attributable to shareholders jumped to US$181.5 million. Looking ahead, the company expects 2026 production of 450,000 to 535,000 gold equivalent ounces, suggesting a roughly 10% year-over-year increase at the midpoint, and announced a new US$300 million share buyback program.

Fortuna Mining, Discovery Silver, and First Majestic Silver were also among the day’s bottom performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with each diving by more than 6%.

On the brighter side, MDA Space, TerraVest Industries, Brookfield Business Partners, and Bombardier climbed by at least 4.7% each, making them the session’s top-performing TSX stocks.

Based on their daily trade volume, Enbridge, Cenovus Energy, Canadian Natural Resources, Barrick Mining, and B2Gold were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Commodity prices, especially crude oil, gold, and silver, recovered sharply overnight, which could lift the resource-heavy main TSX index at the open today.

While no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors will closely monitor the U.S. durable goods orders report this morning. A stronger reading could signal resilience in manufacturing activity, while weaker data may revive concerns about slowing growth.

As fourth-quarter earnings season gains steam, several TSX-listed companies, including Fortuna Mining, Torex Gold, Triple Flag Precious Metals, Ivanhoe Mines, Nutrien, Bausch Health, Taseko Mines, B2Gold, OceanaGold, Equinox Gold, Kinross Gold, OR Royalties, Alamos Gold, and Pan American Silver, will announce their latest quarterly results today.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2026 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Canadian Natural Resources, Enbridge, and MDA Space. The Motley Fool recommends B2Gold, Canadian Natural Resources, Enbridge, MDA Space, Nutrien, Or Royalties, and TerraVest Industries. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Retirement

The Best Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever in a TFSA

| Demetris Afxentiou

These top Canadian dividend stocks offer stability, income, and long-term growth, making them ideal buy-and-hold picks for any TFSA.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, February 17

| Jitendra Parashar

Optimism around rate cuts fueled a sharp rebound in the TSX ahead of the long weekend, with investors awaiting U.S.…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, February 13

| Jitendra Parashar

Following a broad selloff sparked by sliding commodities, the TSX enters today with eyes on the U.S. consumer inflation report…

Read more »

senior man smiles next to a light-filled window
Energy Stocks

If I Could Only Buy 2 Dividend Stocks in 2026, These Would Be My Picks

| Demetris Afxentiou

For investors building a dependable income portfolio in 2026, these two dividend stocks offer a compelling mix of yield, stability,…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, February 12

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX swung from solid intraday gains to a flat close on Wednesday as mixed earnings weighed, with investors watching…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, February 11

| Jitendra Parashar

Falling bond yields, strong earnings, and a tech rebound pushed the TSX to a new record on Tuesday, with today’s…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, February 10

| Jitendra Parashar

A surge in metals and a rebound in tech drove the TSX sharply higher to start the week, while today’s…

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

The 3 Best Canadian Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Starting with $1,000? Fortis, CNR, and BMO are three low‑risk, high‑quality Canadian stocks offering stability, dividends, and long‑term growth potential.

Read more »