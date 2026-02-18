Sliding metals and energy stocks pulled the TSX lower despite softer inflation, with today’s focus on a rebound in commodities, more corporate results, and U.S. durable goods data.

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, February 18

Despite weaker-than-expected domestic consumer inflation data, Canadian equities started the new week on a slightly negative note as sharp intraday declines in commodity prices hurt investors’ sentiments. The S&P/TSX Composite Index plunged by 177 points, or 0.5%, to settle at 32,897.

Even though a weak inflation report drove a rally in consumer discretionary and real estate stocks, heavy losses in other key sectors, such as mining and energy, pulled the TSX benchmark lower.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Shares of SSR Mining (TSX:SSRM) dived by nearly 8% to $35.30 apiece, making it the worst-performing TSX stock for the day. This selloff in SSRM stock, even before the company released its fourth-quarter results, followed declines in metals prices.

After the market closing bell, SSR Mining reported full-year 2025 production of 447,207 gold equivalent ounces, above the midpoint of its annual guidance range. In the fourth quarter, its revenue surged to US$521.7 million from US$323.2 million a year ago, while its quarterly net profit attributable to shareholders jumped to US$181.5 million. Looking ahead, the company expects 2026 production of 450,000 to 535,000 gold equivalent ounces, suggesting a roughly 10% year-over-year increase at the midpoint, and announced a new US$300 million share buyback program.

Fortuna Mining, Discovery Silver, and First Majestic Silver were also among the day’s bottom performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with each diving by more than 6%.

On the brighter side, MDA Space, TerraVest Industries, Brookfield Business Partners, and Bombardier climbed by at least 4.7% each, making them the session’s top-performing TSX stocks.

Based on their daily trade volume, Enbridge, Cenovus Energy, Canadian Natural Resources, Barrick Mining, and B2Gold were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Commodity prices, especially crude oil, gold, and silver, recovered sharply overnight, which could lift the resource-heavy main TSX index at the open today.

While no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors will closely monitor the U.S. durable goods orders report this morning. A stronger reading could signal resilience in manufacturing activity, while weaker data may revive concerns about slowing growth.

As fourth-quarter earnings season gains steam, several TSX-listed companies, including Fortuna Mining, Torex Gold, Triple Flag Precious Metals, Ivanhoe Mines, Nutrien, Bausch Health, Taseko Mines, B2Gold, OceanaGold, Equinox Gold, Kinross Gold, OR Royalties, Alamos Gold, and Pan American Silver, will announce their latest quarterly results today.

