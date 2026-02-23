Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 2 Canadian ETFs to Buy and Hold in a TFSA Forever

2 Canadian ETFs to Buy and Hold in a TFSA Forever

Canadian REIT ETFs pay high but tax-inefficient yields, so a TFSA is the best place to hold them.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • REIT ETFs can be especially attractive inside a TFSA because their high monthly income is shielded from tax.
  • XRE offers market cap weighted exposure with a 4.74% trailing yield but concentrates more heavily in the largest REITs.
  • ZRE uses an equal weight strategy, currently yielding about 4.6%, and may offer better diversification across the sector despite a similar fee.

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is best used for assets that either grow aggressively or generate high income.

First, any capital gains earned inside a TFSA can be withdrawn completely tax free. That makes it an ideal place for long-term compounders. Second, if you own income-producing investments, you can either reinvest distributions to accelerate compounding or withdraw them to spend without paying tax.

That is why some exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are better suited for a TFSA than others. Real estate investment trusts, or REITs, are a good example. They tend to pay high yields generated from rental and lease income tied to physical properties. Outside of a TFSA, that income can be taxed heavily. Inside a TFSA, it stays entirely yours.

Here are two Canadian REIT ETFs that pay attractive monthly income and are well-suited for long-term TFSA investors.

the word REIT is an acronym for real estate investment trust

Source: Getty Images

Market cap-weighted option

The iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF (TSX:XRE) tracks a benchmark of 16 Canadian REITs spanning retail, residential, office, industrial, and healthcare properties.

Because it is market cap-weighted, the largest REITs receive the biggest allocations. That means dominant players in the sector can carry significant influence in the portfolio, although individual holdings are capped at 25% to limit extreme concentration.

XRE currently offers an annualized trailing 12-month yield of about 4.7%. This figure reflects what investors would have received over the past year. Distributions are paid monthly, which aligns nicely with income-focused TFSA strategies.

The downside is cost. The management expense ratio is 0.61%, meaning a $10,000 investment would cost roughly $61 per year in fees. If you wanted to minimize fees, you could theoretically purchase the top REIT holdings directly.

The equal weight option

The BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSX:ZRE) tracks the Solactive Equal Weight Canada REIT Index. ZRE holds 20 Canadian REITs across similar sectors as XRE.

The key difference is methodology. Instead of allocating more to the largest REITs, ZRE rebalances holdings so that each REIT sits at roughly 5%. That prevents one or two large companies from dominating the fund and systematically forces a buy-low, sell-high discipline during rebalancing periods.

ZRE currently offers an annualized distribution yield of about 4.6%. This figure is calculated by taking the most recent monthly distribution, multiplying it by 12, and dividing it by the current share price. It is forward looking and assumes no change in payouts.

The management expense ratio is 0.61%, similar to XRE. While that is not cheap, the equal weight structure is more difficult to replicate on your own. For that reason, some investors may find the fee more justifiable here.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 4 Ways to Make Bank, With Stocks to Match

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why the TFSA is such a popular investment account, and how you can take advantage of it to grow…

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Dividend Stocks

This 5.7% Dividend Stock Is My Top Choice for Immediate Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This high-yield monthly payer can deliver quick income, but the real question is whether the royalty cash flow comfortably covers…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

The Ideal 6% TFSA Dividend Stock Paying Constant Cash

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Freehold’s “constant cash” appeal comes from a monthly payout backed by a royalty model that avoids most drilling costs.

Read more »

A robotic hand interacting with a visual AI touchscreen display.
Tech Stocks

The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

This under-the-radar battery company is quietly winning Fortune 100 contracts and analysts think the best is yet to come.

Read more »

A tractor harvests lentils.
Dividend Stocks

Nutrien Stock in 2026: Buy, Hold, or Sell?

| Adam Othman

After a stellar rally, investors are now wondering whether it’s too late to invest in Nutrien stock or to avoid…

Read more »

ETF is short for exchange traded fund, a popular investment choice for Canadians
Energy Stocks

This Very Special Income ETFs Has a 13% Yield

| Joey Frenette

Global X Canadian Oil and Gas Equity Covered Call ETF (TSX:ENCC) is a covered call ETF income investors should know…

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

A 5.6% High-Yield Income ETF That You Can Take to the Bank

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why this high-quality ETF, offering a yield of 5.6%, is one of the best investments you can buy for…

Read more »

doctor uses telehealth
Dividend Stocks

This 6% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Each and Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This healthcare REIT’s monthly payout looks more supported than it was a year ago, but refinancing and leverage still matter.

Read more »