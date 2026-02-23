Motley Fool Premium
The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

This under-the-radar battery company is quietly winning Fortune 100 contracts and analysts think the best is yet to come.

Aditya Raghunath
Key Points
  • Electrovaya posted its fourth consecutive quarter of net profit in Q1 fiscal 2026, with revenue up 39% year-over-year to $15.5 million and adjusted EBITDA surging 265% to $2 million — a clear sign the growth is translating into real financial results.
  • The company is expanding into high-growth verticals, including robotics, defense, and data center energy storage, while its Jamestown, N.Y., factory expansion is on track to unlock up to $35 per kilowatt-hour in tax credits when cell manufacturing begins in fiscal 2027.
  • Analysts project Electrovaya's revenue will grow at a 33.9% compound annual growth rate through fiscal 2030, reaching $275 million, with normalized net income expected to climb at a 72.6% CAGR to $51.58 million over the same period.

If you have $1,000 to invest right now and you’re looking for a growth stock that isn’t getting the attention it deserves, it might be time to take a closer look at Electrovaya (TSX:ELVA). Valued at a market cap of $517 million, ELVA stock has more than tripled in the last 12 months.

The Canada-based battery maker is not a household name. But the customers it serves are. Electrovaya makes advanced lithium-ion batteries for some of the most demanding industrial applications in the world, from warehouse forklifts at major retailers to defence vehicles to robotic systems.

More than a dozen Fortune 100 companies trust the company’s technology. And based on the latest earnings results and analyst projections, the growth runway ahead looks compelling.

A robotic hand interacting with a visual AI touchscreen display.

Source: Getty Images

Why Electrovaya is different from battery peers

Electrovaya has spent more than 25 years developing its battery technology. It now holds more than 100 patents covering cell architecture, safety systems, and manufacturing. Its flagship product line, called Infinity, uses a proprietary ceramic-based separator technology that delivers a rare combination: industry-leading safety and exceptionally long battery life.

That combination matters enormously in industrial settings, where a battery failure can halt operations at a distribution centre or, in defence applications, compromise mission-critical equipment.

Electrovaya serves what it estimates is a $20 billion-plus addressable market across material handling, robotics, airport ground support equipment, defence, and energy storage. It’s still early innings in most of those verticals, and that’s precisely what makes this interesting.

The bull case for the Canadian growth stock

Electrovaya’s fiscal first quarter 2026 results showed the kind of progress that tends to attract investor attention over time.

  • Revenue came in at $15.5 million, up 39% year-over-year (YoY).
  • Gross margins improved to 32.9%, up from 30.5% in the same quarter a year ago.
  • The company posted $1 million in net profit, its fourth consecutive quarter of profitability.
  • Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) hit $2 million, a 265% increase from the $500,000 posted a year earlier.
  • Its operating cash flow totaled $1.7 million, compared with an outflow of $300,000 in the year-ago period.

Electrovaya also reaffirmed full-year revenue guidance of 30% growth for fiscal 2026. And for a company just now scaling into robotics, defence, and energy storage, that may prove conservative.

According to forward estimates from TIKR.com, analysts expect Electrovaya’s revenue to grow from $63.8 million in fiscal 2025 to $84.8 million in 2026, and $124.6 million in 2027, and reach $275.2 million by fiscal 2030. That’s a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.9% over 5 years.

Net income is expected to follow a similar trajectory. Analysts project normalized net income growing from $3.4 million in fiscal 2025 to $51.6 million by 2030, a CAGR of 72.6%.

What next for the TSX stock?

First, commercial deliveries of a new high-voltage battery system, built for a leading forklift OEM (original equipment manufacturer), are set to begin in March 2026. That’s a meaningful product launch tied to an established manufacturing partner.

Second, the company’s Jamestown, New York, factory expansion is underway. Cell-level production in the facility is expected to come online in fiscal 2027, making Electrovaya eligible for up to $35 per kilowatt-hour in production tax credits under the 45X manufacturing incentive.

Third, robotics deliveries started in January 2026 and are expected to accelerate. The company is in discussions with three to four additional robotic OEM partners. Defence contracts are growing, too, now spanning autonomous land vehicles, hybridized military platforms, and submersible applications.

None of this is priced in the way you’d expect for a stock with this growth profile.

For investors with $1,000 and a three-to-five-year horizon, Electrovaya offers a rare combination: real revenue, real profits, a defensible technology moat, and multiple growth drivers just starting to come online.

That’s a hard combination to find right now.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Electrovaya. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

