Invest $10,000 in This Dividend Stock for $530 in Passive Income

Given its solid fundamentals, strong balance sheet, steady cash flow generation, and promising growth outlook, Whitecap Resources appears well-positioned to appeal to income-focused investors seeking both stability and long-term return potential.

With substantial reserves, a strategic capital program, and hedging to manage price volatility, Whitecap is poised for continued financial growth, offering a solid income opportunity for investors through its monthly dividends.

Whitecap Resources demonstrated robust revenue growth driven by the Veren merger, achieving significant synergies and maintaining a strong balance sheet, contributing to its 5.3% dividend yield.

Earning passive income is an effective strategy in today’s uncertain economic environment, as it can provide financial stability, serve as a hedge against inflation, and help investors reach their long-term financial goals sooner. With interest rates remaining relatively low, high-yield dividend stocks have become an attractive option for income-focused investors.

Against this backdrop, let’s evaluate Whitecap Resources (TSX: WCP), which pays a monthly dividend yielding approximately 5.3%. To identify potential buying opportunities, we will begin by examining the company’s fourth-quarter performance, which it reported yesterday, and then assess its growth prospects and valuation.

Source: Getty Images

Whitecap’s fourth-quarter performance

Whitecap delivered a strong fourth-quarter performance, with total revenue rising 73.2% year over year to $1.7 billion. The increase was primarily driven by its merger with Veren, completed in May 2025, which lifted total average production by 114.8% to 379,606 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d). In addition, solid base production, new production facilities, and efficient operational execution enabled the company to exceed management’s average production guidance.

However, revenue per share declined 16.2% due to lower price realization for crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The average realized price for petroleum and natural gas decreased 16.3% from the prior year.

Whitecap continues to advance integration efforts across the combined entity, with annualized synergies surpassing $300 million — 43% higher than its original estimate of $210 million. Supported by improved scale and operational strength, funds flow increased 113.7% to $882.1 million, while funds flow per diluted share edged up 2.9% year over year. The company generated free cash flow of $186 million, up 22.9% from the same quarter last year.

Its balance sheet also remains solid, with net debt of $3.4 billion and a net debt-to-annualized funds flow ratio of 1. Additionally, Whitecap ended the quarter with approximately $1.5 billion in liquidity.

Now, let’s turn to its growth prospects.

Whitecap’s growth prospects

Despite the ongoing transition toward cleaner energy sources, ExxonMobil projects that oil and natural gas will continue to remain the dominant components of the global energy mix, accounting for about 55% of total energy demand in 2050, only slightly below 56% in 2024. This outlook highlights the potential for sustained long-term demand, which could support Whitecap’s growth trajectory.

Whitecap holds total proved plus probable reserves of 2.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent, translating into a reserve life index of more than 16 years. The company is also advancing its development plans with a capital investment program of $2–$2.1 billion this year. Supported by these investments, management expects average production in 2026 to reach approximately 370,000–375,000 boe/d, with the midpoint reflecting a 21.2% increase from the prior year.

In addition, ongoing geopolitical tensions have pushed oil prices higher in recent months, rising roughly 20% from their December lows, which could further support Whitecap’s financial growth. The company is also mitigating commodity price volatility through a disciplined risk management strategy, with about 25% of its oil production and 29% of its natural gas production hedged for the year.

Considering these factors, Whitecap’s growth outlook appears solid.

Investors’ takeaway

Backed by its solid financial performance, Whitecap has returned $929 million to shareholders this year, including $736 million in dividends and $193 million through share repurchases. The company currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.0608 per share, yielding approximately 5.3% on a forward basis.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES INVESTMENT DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY WCP $13.76 726 $9,989.76 $0.0608 $44.1 Monthly $529.7 Annually

At this payout level, a $10,000 investment could generate about $44 in monthly income, or roughly $530 annually, assuming the dividend remains unchanged. Given its healthy cash flows, disciplined capital allocation, and shareholder-friendly approach, Whitecap appears to be a compelling option for income-focused investors.