Still Working? Here’s a Monthly-Paying Dividend Stock Future Retirees Should Watch

During an upcoming earnings call in November, investors could be watching for commentary on how the REIT resolved a stick situation after a court blockade.

Macro headwinds could drag performance a bit if a key risk materializes in the near term.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:REI.UN) could be a reliable passive income source in retirement. Its monthly distributions yield 5.4%, they are backed by strong fundamentals and healthy payout rates.

If you’re still punching the clock but already dreaming about a retirement paycheque that arrives every month without you lifting a finger, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: REI.UN) deserves a spot on your watchlist.

The Canadian retail REIT currently pays a monthly distribution of 9.7 cents per unit, which works out to roughly 5.4% annually at recent prices. That monthly income distribution is genuinely appealing for investors building a passive income retirement portfolio. It lines up with bills in a way quarterly dividends can’t easily match.

But here’s the nuance a smart future retiree needs to understand: RioCan isn’t essentially a “set it and forget it” income stock right now. It’s a watch-it-closely monthly dividend stock. Let me explain why.

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The bull case for RioCan REIT as a monthly income investment

RioCan owns a huge portfolio of grocery-anchored shopping centres across Canada – 164 properties comprising 31 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA). These aren’t flashy assets, but they’re remarkably resilient. During the second quarter, retail committed occupancy hit a record 98.8%, tenant retention sat at 92.5%, and new leasing spreads came in at an unbelievably juicy 40.8%. What that means is: when a tenant leaves, RioCan is replacing them at rents significantly higher than before.

Commercial same-property net operating income (NOI) grew 4.3% year over year in the August earnings release. That kind of steady, inflation-beating cash flow growth is what a retiree wants underpinning their regular income distributions.

Most noteworthy, RioCan REIT’s distributions remain well covered given a core funds from operations (FFO) payout rate of 73.8% over the 12 months to June 30, 2026. Payout rates should improve as committed leases transition into in-place rental income in 2027.

Effective October 1, 2026, RioCan REIT’s CFO Dennis Blasutti is back from a lengthy leave, assuring investors of continuity in the trust’s ongoing long-term financial strategies, including completing the strategic non-core RioCan Living asset dispositions that help improve the trust’s balance sheet’s quality.

The bear case: The rate environment just got complicated

Here’s the part that may keep some investors cautious. REITs are bond proxies. They employ significant debt and suffer from rising financing costs when the Bank of Canada turns hawkish. When rates rise, REIT valuations get squeezed like a lemon. And the Bank of Canada’s next move is no longer a sure thing as elevated oil prices amplify inflationary waves.

Markets are now pricing in potential rate hikes over the next year. Given that a September CPI reading came in at 3.1%, above the Bank’s target range, though core measures did ease, the October 28 rate decision will be telling.

Why does this matter for RioCan REIT specifically? The trust carries nearly $7 billion in debt, against $14.7 billion in assets. A new wave of rising bond yields and higher-for-longer rates mean refinancing costs may eat into distributable cash flow in the future. The near-term upside looks limited. But the payout remains intact.

One lingering hangover

Remember the Hudson’s Bay bankruptcy? RioCan has made progress in re-leasing the vacated space, and new tenants will move in during the next year. However, RioCan reportedly got tangled in a joint venture that included a prime Yorkdale Mall location. A court reportedly blocked a proposed lease transfer earlier this year, and the fallout isn’t fully cleaned up (publicly). Perhaps RioCan managed to find a new tenant by August, and management may share more details in the upcoming earnings event on November 2.

Overall, this isn’t an existential threat, but it’s the kind of residual uncertainty that makes some investors want to see a clean resolution before getting too excited.

Investor takeaway

RioCan REIT’s 5.4% distribution yield, paid in monthly instalments. The underlying retail portfolio is performing well. Management is executing well on leasing. But macro headwinds, specifically rate hike risks, create potential real valuation pressure in the near term.

My take? Watch, don’t rush. Add RioCan REIT to your radar, track the October 28 Bank of Canada decision, and see how the Yorkdale situation resolves. If you’re building a retirement portfolio and want monthly income, RioCan could earn a place in a long-term retirement portfolio. The REIT’s yield is good, but its not a free lunch.