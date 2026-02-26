Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Love Dividend ETFs? 3 Favourites for Outsized Passive Income in 2026

Love Dividend ETFs? 3 Favourites for Outsized Passive Income in 2026

Canadian investors looking for top dividend ETFs to choose from have three excellent options I’m going to dive into in this piece.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Canadian dividend ETFs provide a stable income source for investors in 2026, especially with uncertainties from President Trump's market-influencing policies.
  • Top options include iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF, Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF, and BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF, each offering unique benefits like high yields and diversified sector exposure.

Canadian dividend ETFs offer a reliable way to generate steady income amid economic uncertainties in 2026. With President Trump’s policies influencing global markets, these funds provide stability through proven payers.

Here are three top options I think investors ought to consider right now in this realm.

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund

Source: Getty Images

iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF

The iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF (TSX:XEI) is an excellent option for those seeking consistent monthly payouts from Canada’s dividend aristocrats.

This ETF tracks the S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index, holding 75 stocks across the large-cap blue-chip energy and commodities sector, among others. With plenty of top-tier (and high-yield) blue-chip stocks in this ETF, investors gain not only defensive exposure to the market, but plenty of income opportunities as well.

Impressively, this ETF’s 12-month trailing yield clocks in at 4.2%, bolstered by a rock-bottom expense ratio of 0.22% and $3 billion in assets under management. Those metrics ensure plenty of liquidity and efficiency over time. Notably, this is an ETF with an excellent long-term performance track record (as shown above). Those looking for consistent passive income can gain diversified exposure to the markets via an ETF like this – that’s a preferential option for many, no doubt.

Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF

With a greater emphasis on financials and utilities (as well as providing exposure to the energy sector), the Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSX:VDY) is another great option for investors to consider.

With a nearly identical expense ratio and some similar exposure (though to different sectors), I think this ETF’s breadth and resilient cash flow profile stemming from its portfolio holdings is impressive. Indeed, with a return of more than 11% over the past decade, investors have been paid not only a dividend yield around 4%, but also plenty of capital appreciation over time.

With a price-earnings ratio under 15 times for this ETF’s holdings, I think investors looking to create their own bond-like passive income from equities have a great option to choose from in VDY.

BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF

I’m typically not a fan of covered call ETFs (these funds cap upside on the capital appreciation front, but provide greater income in the short term if the market stays flat or heads lower). Thus, for those more bearish on current market conditions, the BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSX:ZWC) could be an option to consider.

Supercharging yields through covered calls on blue-chip Canadian dividend stocks in stable sectors like financials and telecoms, this ETF targets 10% annual cash flow with monthly distributions. Yet, ZWC also offers a net yield over 5%, partly offset by a higher expense ratio around 0.7%.

The strategy’s option premiums add downside protection, ideal as volatility lingers from U.S. trade shifts. For those looking for fundamental value and diversified exposure to dividend stocks (with some call premium upside), this is a great pick.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A Canada Pension Plan Statement of Contributions with a 100 dollar banknote and dollar coins.
Dividend Stocks

How to Build Your Own Pension When Your Employer Won’t

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A TFSA can work like a personal pension, and Hydro One is pitched as a steady, regulated stock to anchor…

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

These 3 TSX Stocks Have Delivered More Than 30 Years of Dividend Growth

| Chris MacDonald

These top Canadian dividend stocks look poised to continue what has been very impressive dividend growth runs over the past…

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

Invest $7,000 in This Dividend Stock for $279 in Annual Passive Income

| Puja Tayal

Discover the ideal dividend stock to invest in with your $7,000 TFSA contribution. Learn what to consider before choosing.

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Dividend Stocks

What the TFSA Fine Print Says About Holding U.S. Stocks

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's what to consider before buying U.S. stocks in your TFSA and why the RRSP might be a better option…

Read more »

man touches brain to show a good idea
Dividend Stocks

1 Incredible TSX Dividend Stock to Buy While it’s Down 55%

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Algonquin’s battered TSX dividend stock could reward patient investors if its turnaround keeps strengthening cash flow and protecting payouts.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

Forget GICs! These Dividend Stocks Are a Far Better Buy

| Daniel Da Costa

Although GICs are popular for their safety, these three reliable Canadian dividend stocks are the far better buy for passive…

Read more »

Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Stock I’d Trust for the Next 10 Years

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Fortis (TSX:FTS) still looks like one of the best opportunities in the market right now for long-term investors…

Read more »

woman looks at iPhone
Dividend Stocks

2 Safer, High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Canadian Retirees

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Enbridge and Telus are two quality high-yield dividend stocks worth considering for your retirement income needs.

Read more »