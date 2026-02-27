Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 1 Superb Canadian Dividend Stock Down 10% to Buy in Bulk

1 Superb Canadian Dividend Stock Down 10% to Buy in Bulk

Here’s why Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR) could be the single best Canadian stock long-term investors should consider adding right now.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR), a globally diversified consumer stock, has recently pulled back by about 10% from its peak, making it an attractive buy with its strong portfolio including Tim Horton's, Burger King, and Popeyes.
  • With a robust business model and a 3.9% dividend yield, QSR offers a mix of income and value potential, presenting a compelling buying opportunity for long-term investors seeking capital appreciation.

If you’re looking for a Canadian‑listed, globally diversified consumer stock that’s just pulled back about 10% from its recent peak, I’d argue that Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR) is one of the best names to buy in bulk right now.

Here’s why I think this dividend stock could be one of the best plays in the stock market right now.

Asset allocation is an important consideration for a portfolio

Source: Getty Images

Why is QSR stock on sale right now?

Restaurant Brands trades on both the TSX and NYSE and has dipped roughly 10% off its recent high, putting the stock back into the mid‑to‑high‑$60s (USD‑equivalent) range after a run‑up that pushed it toward the mid‑$70s.

That pullback comes even as the company continues to grow system‑wide sales north of $45 billion. With more than 32,000 restaurants in over 120 countries, this is a company with massive scale (and is expanding). In other words, the business is not slowing – it’s the market’s expectations that have cooled a bit. Other concerns tied to the rise of GLP-1 drugs and concerns around the consumer continue to hamper this name.

Strong brands and steady cash flow

That said, I’m more focused on the company’s world-class portfolio of banners and underlying business model as a reason to own this name. This portfolio includes the likes of Tim Horton’s, Burger King, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, and Firehouse Subs. Enough said really – these banners provide a powerful mix of breakfast, value‑oriented, and chicken‑centric banners.

Tim Horton’s remains a cash‑cow in Canada, while Burger King keeps expanding internationally. And Popeyes provides a high‑growth niche within the chicken segment. The company runs a capital‑light franchise model, which means it earns royalties, rent, and supply‑chain dollars rather than funding most build‑outs itself, so free cash flow tends to be robust and predictable.

Don’t ignore the dividend and value story

Of course, Restaurant Brands’ still-robust dividend yield of 3.9% is one of the key reasons why many investors flock to this name. That’s a fixed income-like yield, with a company that has plenty of capital appreciation upside potential.

That said, with a valuation in the low-20s on a price-earnings basis, this is a stock that hasn’t been this cheap in some time. Thus, I think there’s a real value thesis to buying and holding this stock for the long term on this basis alone.

Personally, I’m expecting double-digit total returns for the remainder of the next decade and into the next decade. That’s my long-term belief in this name, and why I continue to pound the table on QSR as a top buying opportunity right now (particularly on dips).

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A child pretends to blast off into space.
Dividend Stocks

1 TSX Stock Set to Soar in 2026 and Beyond

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

MDA Space looks like a 2026 “soarer” candidate because its backlog-powered space business can turn government and defence spending into…

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Utility Stocks Poised to Win Big in 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Utilities could surprise in 2026 if rates ease and power demand keeps rising, and CPX and CU offer two different…

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

Buy Alert: The Top TSX Stocks to Own Right Now

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why these three impressive TSX stocks are some of the top companies Canadian investors can buy now and hold…

Read more »

man looks worried about something on his phone
Dividend Stocks

1 High-Yield Dividend Stock You Can Buy and Hold for a Decade

| Joey Frenette

BCE (TSX:BCE) stock might be worth buying and holding for its huge dividend yield and recovery prospects.

Read more »

Start line on the highway
Dividend Stocks

This Stock Yields 6% and Pays Out Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

NorthWest Healthcare’s 6% monthly payout looks tempting, but the real story is whether its debt-reduction plan keeps improving coverage.

Read more »

Utility, wind power
Dividend Stocks

Is Brookfield Renewable Stock a Buy for its 4.89 Percent Dividend Yield?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

A diversified set of energy solutions combined with a strong balance sheet make Brookfield Renewable stock a buy.

Read more »

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Dividend Stocks

Citi Resets Enbridge Stock Price Target in 2026

| Aditya Raghunath

Citi just raised its stock price target for Enbridge following the energy giant's stellar Q4 results and impressive pipeline of…

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

Got $25,000? Transform a TFSA Into a Cash-Gushing Machine

| Aditya Raghunath

Owning quality dividend stocks in the TFSA can help you create a long-term, low-cost passive-income stream with just $25,000.

Read more »