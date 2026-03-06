3 Canadian Growth Stocks for Your TFSA in 2026

These top Canadian growth stocks look like screaming buys, no matter an individual investor’s risk profile or investing time horizon, in my view.

With strong fundamentals and innovative strategies, these companies offer potential tax-free gains for your TFSA in 2026 amid economic tailwinds and digital trends.

Consider investing in top Canadian growth stocks like Shopify, The Metals Company, and Kinaxis to potentially benefit from robust growth in e-commerce, deep-sea mining, and supply chain management.

If you’re hunting for top-notch Canadian growth stocks to supercharge your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) in 2026, now is the time to act before these hidden gems skyrocket. With the market rewarding strong fundamentals amid falling rates and economic tailwinds, savvy investors can lock in tax-free gains for years ahead.

Here are three top growth opportunities I think are worth considering for investors of most risk profiles and investing time horizons right now.

Source: Getty Images

Shopify

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) remains my top pick as the undisputed king of e-commerce platforms. And over the course of the past few years, the company’s impressive growth rate has been on full display.

Shopify has seen strong growth (outside of a rampant tech selloff in 2022) for most of the past three years. And while this stock has come down considerably from its recent peaks in 2025 around $250 per share (recently dropping around 40% to the $150 level), I’ve been calling Shopify stock a buy all the way up.

Much of this has to do with the company’s very robust underlying growth rate and its fundamentals, which are showing continued improvement in recent years. Top-line revenue growth is reaccelerating higher, surging 30% in 2025 and also sparking impressive 17% free cash flow margins.

These results are being driven by world-class gross merchandise volume (GMV) growth, which has tripled since 2020. That alone outlines the bull thesis behind Shopify and its long-term growth prospects: so long as more consumers shift their spending patterns toward online commerce, Shopify’s ability to extract value from this trend remains robust.

The Metals Company

One of the top Canadian growth stocks I continue to pound the table on right now is The Metals Company (NASDAQ:TMC).

Shares of this small-cap Canada-based mining stock have been volatile this year. That said, TMC stock is still up more than fivefold over the course of the past year, and could be due for even bigger gains in the years ahead if the company’s commercialization efforts continue as planned.

As a leading deep-sea miner, providing world-class technology to bring nodules of key battery minerals sitting on the sea floor to the surface, TMC could be one of those rare 10X or 100X opportunities over the long term. It’s this heightened asymmetric upside which has me very bullish on TMC over the long term, specifically from a capital appreciation standpoint.

Still trading at a single-digit billion-dollar valuation, I think the overall market TMC could be pursuing (with trillions of dollars worth of critical battery minerals in the key zone the company is targeting for production) could lead to a valuation that’s orders of magnitude higher over time.

This is a speculative pick, no doubt. But for those looking for stocks with incredible upside potential and relatively low valuations, this is one I’m very bullish on right now.

Kinaxis

Last, but certainly not least, we come to another one of my favourite Canadian growth picks right now in Kinaxis (TSX:KXS).

Kinaxis is among the leading suppliers of supply chain management software via its patented RapidResponse platform. For many investors, Kinaxis has been a go-to investment in their long-term Tax-Free Savings Accounts and other vehicles which support long-term capital appreciation and compounding.

Of course, looking at the stock chart above, there hasn’t been much in the way of sun growth in the past five years. In fact, this is a stock which just hit a new five-year low recently, as the software-driven selloff we’ve seen in the market has continued.

Now, I expect we’ll see a nice rally off this bottom, so there’s a near and medium-term investing thesis I think investors can rely on with this name. But over the long-term, I think Kinaxis’s focus on integrating AI into its core offerings should propel the company’s revenue growth of 15% and 28% earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization margins (already impressive) higher over time.

Thus, in my view, this is an overlooked, undervalued, and underowned growth stock to buy right now.