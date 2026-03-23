Here’s why high-quality dividend stocks, such as these five names, are some of the best long-term investments you can buy.

The Best Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Real-estate REITs such as Granite REIT and CT REIT deliver recurring rental income and long-term leases—with yields roughly 4.2–5.7% and a record of raising distributions—making them reliable buy-and-hold dividend choices.

Infrastructure names like BCE, Enbridge, and Brookfield Infrastructure offer highly predictable cash flow from essential assets and long-term contracts, supporting yields around 4–5% and steady dividend growth.

High-quality dividend stocks are ideal for long-term investments because they provide steady passive income plus potential share-price growth from profitable, cash-generating businesses.

There’s no question that taking a long-term approach is the best strategy when it comes to investing in the stock market, and that’s why high-quality dividend stocks are some of the best companies you can buy.

High-quality dividend stocks are some of the best investments to own for the long haul because, in addition to providing consistent passive income, they also offer the potential to grow in value over time.

Furthermore, the companies that pay dividends are typically well-established businesses that are profitable, generate reliable cash flow, and have strong enough operations to continue paying and, often, increasing their dividends.

So, if you’re looking for the best dividend stocks to buy and hold forever, here are some of the top picks to consider.

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Infrastructure stocks are some of the best dividend stocks to buy and hold for years

There’s no question that some of the best stocks to buy and hold for the long haul are high-quality companies operating infrastructure businesses.

Infrastructure stocks operate essential assets that economies depend on every day, and much of their revenue is backed by long-term contracts or regulated frameworks.

That leads to highly predictable cash flow, which is exactly what you want when you’re looking for sustainable and growing dividends.

On top of that, many of these companies are massive, well-established operators that can continue expanding their operations for years to come.

For example, BCE (TSX:BCE) is a perfect example. As one of Canada’s largest telecommunications companies, it operates critical infrastructure that millions of Canadians rely on every day.

That consistent demand helps generate steady cash flow, which supports its 4.9% dividend and allows it to continue returning capital to shareholders.

Meanwhile, Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is another high-quality infrastructure stock to own for the long haul.

Its extensive pipeline network transports energy across North America, and much of its revenue is backed by long-term contracts. That predictable cash flow has allowed Enbridge to consistently increase its dividend annually for more than three decades. It also allows Enbridge to offer a compelling 5.3% yield today.

But if you’re looking for an infrastructure stock with even more diversification, there’s no question that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) is one of the best to buy now.

The company owns essential infrastructure assets across utilities, pipelines, transportation, and data infrastructure globally.

Furthermore, not only is Brookfield incredibly resilient and reliable, but it’s also one of the best long-term growth stocks to buy now.

It also offers an attractive yield of roughly 5% today, and has increased its dividend by roughly 34% in just the last five years, showing why high-quality infrastructure stocks are some of the best to buy and hold long term.

Top-notch real estate stocks are perfect for passive-income seekers

Real estate stocks are another excellent option for dividend investors because they generate consistent income from rental payments.

That recurring income makes their cash flow highly predictable, which supports steady dividend payments. In many cases, these companies also benefit from long-term leases and built-in rent increases, helping drive growth over time.

For example, Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN) is one of the highest-quality real estate stocks in Canada.

It owns a portfolio of industrial and logistics properties, which have been in high demand due to the growth of e-commerce and supply chains. Furthermore, because of its strong tenants and long-term leases, Granite consistently generates reliable income for investors.

Therefore, not only does Granite offer an attractive and sustainable yield of 4.2% today, but it continues to increase its distribution each year as well.

In addition to Granite, CT REIT (TSX:CRT.UN) is another strong option. CT REIT is one of the most reliable retail real estate investment trusts because of its relationship with Canadian Tire.

While Canadian Tire is its largest shareholder, it’s also the REIT’s largest tenant, accounting for nearly 90% of the REIT’s revenue.

That relationship provides a high level of stability, which is why CT REIT is one of the best dividend stocks to buy and hold for years.

In fact, CT REIT doesn’t just offer an attractive yield of 5.7% today; it’s also increased that distribution every year since going public in 2014.

So, if you’re looking for high-quality dividend stocks to buy now and hold for years to come, these two REITs are undoubtedly two of the top picks for Canadians.