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Turn a TFSA Into $300 in Monthly Tax-Free Income

Want to get a tax-free income boost every month? Here’s how you could use your TFSA to earn $300 per month in tax-free income.

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
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Key Points
  • A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) allows you to invest without paying income tax on earnings, optimizing long-term returns through reinvestment and potentially increasing annual returns by 20%.
  • A $90,000 TFSA investment across Pembina Pipeline, Canadian Utilities, and Choice Properties can yield approximately $300 monthly, each stock offering substantial dividends and growth opportunities.
  • Pembina Pipeline offers a 4.3% yield with robust energy services, Canadian Utilities provides a stable 3.75% yield with a history of dividend growth, and Choice Properties REIT yields 5.05% with secure retail and industrial property investments.
10 stocks we like better than Pembina Pipeline

If you don’t like paying income tax, the TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) is the perfect account to invest with. Inside the account, you don’t pay any income tax on interest, dividends, or capital gains.

You can optimize your annual returns by as much as 20% by simply not paying income tax and keeping that capital. You can further increase long-term returns by taking your dividends/interest and reinvesting them back into the same dividend stocks.

If you are aiming for an average of $300 per month of dividend income, you would need about $90,000 invested at a 4% average annual yield.

Below is a hypothetical three stock portfolio that could help you hit that $300 per month TFSA income target. Here is how it would work.

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow

Source: Getty Images

Pembina Pipeline: A solid TFSA income stock

I would firstly put $30,000 of my TFSA cash into Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL). With a current price of $68.42, you could buy 428 shares. Given its $0.735 per share quarterly dividend, your investment would earn $321.93 quarterly, or $107.31 averaged monthly. That equates to a 4.3% yield today.

Pembina offers pipelines, storage, midstream facilities, processing, and export services to the Canadian energy industry. Over 85% of its income is contracted. The energy producer makes a spread on marketing sales on the remaining 15%. It just announced an increase in its guidance for 2026, so clearly it is seeing a benefit from strong energy pricing.

Pembina has a growing number of attractive growth projects, including an LNG terminal in British Columbia and a data centre power opportunity in Alberta. It is targeting 5–7% annualized contracted income growth over the coming four years, which will likely equal further dividend growth as well.

Canadian Utilities: 54 years of dividend growth

Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) is a low-risk stock perfect for putting $30,000 to work in a TFSA. With a current price of $49.55, you could buy 605 shares. It pays a $0.46 per share quarterly dividend. Your investment would earn $278.30 quarterly, or $92.77 averaged monthly. That equals a 3.8% dividend yield.

Canadian Utilities is the mothership to ATCO Energy, ATCO EnPower, and ATCO Australia. These are all utilities focused on power/gas generation, transmission and distribution across Alberta and Australia.

Canadian Utilities is aiming for 6.9% annualized rate base growth over the coming five years. It has 54 years of dividend increases. Given its growth profile, this will likely continue in the years to come. This is a boring, albeit low-risk stock to own for income and modest capital returns over time.

Choice Properties: A steady REIT for TFSA income

A final TFSA stock to add with $30,000 is Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CHP.UN). With a price of $15.62, you could buy 1,920 shares of Choice. It has a 5.1% yield. With its $0.065 per unit monthly distribution, that investment would earn $124.80 monthly.

Choice is Canada’s largest REIT. Its main portfolio is grocery-anchored retail properties. These tend to be highly popular retail centres that offer essential services. The rest of its portfolio is quality industrial properties and mixed-use assets.

The REIT has 98% occupancy and a steady rental rate growth outlook. It is looking to add First Capital to its portfolio, which could be accretive over a long period of time. It’s a defensive REIT that pays a stable (and recently growing) dividend. It’s a great addition for a patient income-focused TFSA investor.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
Pembina Pipeline$68.42438$0.735$321.93Quarterly
Canadian Utilities$49.56605$0.46$278.30Quarterly
Choice Properties REIT$15.621,920$0.065$124.80Monthly

Fool contributor Robin Brown has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and Pembina Pipeline. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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