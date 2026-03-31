The $109,000 TFSA Opportunity: How Do You Stack Up?

Learn about the benefits of the TFSA. Find out how to take advantage of the $109,000 contribution room available in 2026.

Regular contributions and strategic investment in stocks such as Celestica, Constellation Software, or dividend growth stocks like Telus and Manulife Financial can effectively compound returns, building a robust TFSA balance that maximizes tax-free income and capital gains over time.

Canadians with up to $109,000 in unused TFSA contribution room have a significant opportunity to grow wealth tax-free by investing in high-growth or high-yield dividend stocks, utilizing strategies like portfolio rebalancing and dividend reinvestment plans (DRIP).

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution limit is $7,000 for 2026. What is this $109,000 opportunity? The way TFSA works is you need to be a Canadian above 18 years of age and have a Social Insurance Number (SIN). If you met all three conditions in 2009, the TFSA contribution room has been accumulating for you. In the last 18 years, the total contribution room, including the $7,000 limit for 2026, is $109,000.

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Something about the $109,000 TFSA opportunity

If you have been contributing to the TFSA, that amount is reduced from the $109,000 room. The ideal scenario would be you maxing out the TFSA every year. Even if you kept the cash as it is, you would have a $109,000 TFSA balance.

But given that the average TFSA balance of a 40-year-old Canadian is around $20,000, many people are not using this account to its fullest. When you check your TFSA contribution room on My CRA Account, you will be amazed to see the available contribution room because your previous year’s withdrawals are added to the contribution room the next year.

How do you stack up the TFSA opportunity?

If you have contribution room of over $100,000, it means you can invest that amount in a TFSA. Whatever your investment earns will be tax-free. A $109,000 investment in 6% dividend yield stock can earn you $6,540 passive income annually. If the same amount is invested in a portfolio of stocks that annually generate 10% returns, then a $10,900 tax-free capital gain would add to your TFSA balance.

However, these numbers are benchmarks. You don’t have to lose your night’s sleep over investing $109,000. You can gradually stack up your TFSA investments as you get extra cash, such as a bonus, proceeds from the sale of your old car, or maturity on an investment.

In fact, Statistics Canada data shows that Canadians, on average, contributed $10,520 in 2023, with those over 65 years of age contributing more than $13,000. In that year, the TFSA contribution limit was $6,500. Suppose you contribute $10,000-$14,000 annually, you can easily play catch-up to the unused contribution room.

Ideal TFSA strategies to stack up $109,000

The benefit of a TFSA is that all your investment income, be it from interest, dividends, or capital gains, is tax-free. It doesn’t add to your taxable income when you withdraw. That means you can still use Old Age Security pension and other benefits that depend on your income level. The right strategy for TFSA is the one that can triple your money in 10 years.

Rebalancing your TFSA portfolio

A wealth-generating strategy is to invest in two to three high-growth stocks, like Celestica and Constellation Software (TSX:CSU), at their dip and rebalance your portfolio annually. In rebalancing, you sell a portion of shares and book profits when the shares are at their high. The capital gain realized is reinvested in other stocks that are trading at their low or in dividend stocks, depending on your strategy.

For instance, let’s say you invested $5,000 in Celestica in March 2023, which has become $15,000. You can sell shares worth $7,000 and invest it in Constellation Software, which is trading near its multi-year low. This way, your Constellation shares are brought purely from profits. They have dipped more than 50% amidst artificial intelligence (AI) woes and a slowdown in software spending. However, it continues to report double-digit revenue and free cash flow growth.

The stock could surge when the market revives, or the company makes a game-changing acquisition or adopts AI in its software products. It reinvests the free cash flow to make new acquisitions, and this has helped it compound its portfolio value in the long term. Constellation could double your money in five years or even less if the recovery kicks in.

Compounding with a DRIP

Another strategy is to invest in a dividend-reinvestment plan (DRIP) of a dividend-growth stock like Telus Corporation or Manulife Financial. The dividends will accumulate more income-generating stocks, and dividend growth will give inflation-adjusted passive income. A 3% average dividend-growth rate can double your dividend income in 10 years.