Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

Aritzia isn’t cheap, but its U.S. growth and improving efficiency make it look like a long-term winner.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Aritzia is growing beyond Canada with a premium brand, strong digital sales, and more U.S. boutiques.
  • Revenue and comparable sales are surging, led by the U.S. now delivering nearly 60% of sales.
  • The stock is pricey, but margins are improving as the business scales and expands.

A growth stock looks like a solid buy when the business is getting stronger, not just louder. That usually means rising sales, improving margins, a bigger market opportunity, and enough brand power that customers keep coming back. The best ones also have room to keep expanding for years, so even a $1,000 investment can still do meaningful work over time. Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) fits that mould better than most Canadian growth names right now.

top TSX stocks to buy

Source: Getty Images

ATZ

Aritzia stock is a Canadian fashion retailer that has turned itself into much more than a mall brand. It sells what it calls “Everyday Luxury,” with a mix of in-house labels, strong digital execution, and a growing boutique footprint across North America. That gives the company a brand identity that feels more premium than a typical apparel chain, while still leaving lots of room to grow in the United States.

Over the last year, the story has been all about momentum. Aritzia stock reported strong growth in each quarter of fiscal 2026 so far, driven by new boutique openings, digital initiatives, and strong consumer demand. In the second quarter, management said it planned 13 new boutiques in fiscal 2026, with all but one in the United States. In the third quarter, it said it still saw room to keep expanding south of the border. That is a big reason investors have stayed excited.

The valuation is not cheap, and that is the catch. Aritzia stock holds a market cap of about $13.1 billion, a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of nearly 38.6. So, no, this is not a bargain-bin stock. Investors are already paying up for the growth story. But strong growth stocks often look expensive for a reason, and in Aritzia’s case, the numbers are still backing up the optimism.

Into earnings

That excitement is not just market fluff. In fiscal third quarter 2026, Aritzia delivered record net revenue of $1.04 billion, up 42.8%, while comparable sales jumped 34.3%. U.S. net revenue surged 53.8% to $621.1 million, which means the U.S. now makes up nearly 60% of total revenue. That is a huge signal that the company’s biggest growth engine is still working.

The earnings side looks just as impressive. Third-quarter gross profit margin improved to 46%, up 30 basis points, while selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue fell 170 basis points to 27.9%. The company also generated adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margins that show the business is scaling better as sales rise. In short, Aritzia stock is not just growing fast. It is getting more efficient while doing it. That is exactly what you want from a long-term growth stock.

The future outlook is what makes it especially interesting for a $1,000 buy right now. Aritzia stock still has a long runway in the U.S., digital sales remain strong, and management keeps opening new boutiques while driving higher productivity from existing ones. The risk is obvious: fashion is never risk-free, and if consumer demand softens, the stock could wobble. But if the brand keeps resonating and U.S. growth stays this strong, Aritzia stock still looks like one of the smartest Canadian growth stocks to own for the long haul.

Bottom line

If I had $1,000 to put into one Canadian growth stock right now, Aritzia stock would make a very strong case. It has a premium brand, serious U.S. momentum, strong earnings growth, and a business model that still looks early in its bigger expansion story. It is not cheap, but it does look built for much more than a short-term run.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

stock chart
Stocks for Beginners

The Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Away With $40,000

| Puja Tayal

Learn why a temporary dip in stocks should not deter Canadians from investing for potential long-term financial growth.

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

The Sectors Where Canada Actually Beats the United States

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canada can beat the U.S. in a few niches where it has standout leaders, not just bigger markets.

Read more »

young adult uses credit card to shop online
Dividend Stocks

5 Canadian Stocks I’d Buy if I Wanted Instant Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Build a “get paid while you wait” portfolio with five TSX dividend names that spread income across utilities, real estate,…

Read more »

middle-aged couple work together on laptop
Stocks for Beginners

The $109,000 TFSA Opportunity: How Do You Stack Up?

| Puja Tayal

Learn about the benefits of the TFSA. Find out how to take advantage of the $109,000 contribution room available in…

Read more »

man in bowtie poses with abacus
Dividend Stocks

How Much Canadians Typically Have in a TFSA by Age 55

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The average 55-to-59-year-old's TFSA balance is a useful benchmark, but Loblaw shows how investing well can still move the needle.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks I’m Still Buying

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three ultra-high yields look tempting, but each one pays you in a very different (and with a very different…

Read more »

Child measures his height on wall. He is growing taller.
Energy Stocks

A Canadian Energy Stock Poised for Big Growth in 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Tourmaline looks set up for 2026 because it’s growing production while staying disciplined on spending.

Read more »

Canada day banner background design of flag
Dividend Stocks

The Very Best Canadian Stocks to Hold Forever in a TFSA

| Demetris Afxentiou

The best Canadian stocks to hold forever in a TFSA, and why CNR, BCE, and GRT.UN offer long‑term stability, income,…

Read more »