The Sectors Where Canada Actually Beats the United States

When Canadians look for sectors where Canada can actually beat the United States, the trick is not to ask which market is bigger. The U.S. will win that contest every time. The better question is where Canada has a clearer edge, a stronger specialist, or a simpler way to invest in a theme. Right now, that shows up in uranium, select industrial information businesses, and everyday essentials. In those corners, Canada does not need to be bigger. It just needs to be better positioned.

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CCO

Uranium is one of the clearest examples. Canada has a genuine advantage here because it is home to Cameco (TSX:CCO), one of the world’s most important uranium suppliers, while nuclear demand keeps strengthening as countries chase reliable base load power and AI-driven electricity demand rises. Spot uranium ended 2025 around US$82 per pound, up 12% for the year, while long-term prices were nearing US$100, helped by tightening supply and growing nuclear generation plans.

Cameco stock looks built for that backdrop. In 2025, revenue rose to about $3.48 billion, and net earnings jumped to $590 million from $172 million in 2024. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) reached $1.93 billion, and Cameco stock finished the year with strong uranium and fuel-services results plus growing Westinghouse exposure. It also entered a strategic partnership with the U.S. government and Westinghouse that could help accelerate new reactor deployments. Cameco stock is not cheap after its huge run, with shares recently around $151.50 at writing and market value around $66 billion, but it still fits because Canada’s uranium leadership is very real.

TRI

The industrial sector is another place where Canada can punch above its weight, especially when the business is not heavy manufacturing but high-value information services. That is where Thomson Reuters (TSX:TRI) stands out. It is not a factory-floor industrial, but it does sit in the machinery of the real economy by helping legal, tax, risk, and accounting professionals work faster and smarter. In a world leaning harder into artificial intelligence (AI) and workflow automation, that can be just as valuable as physical infrastructure.

Thomson Reuters had a strong 2025. Fourth-quarter revenue rose 5% to US$2.0 billion, while full-year revenue reached about US$10.25 billion. The company expects 2026 revenue growth of 7.5% to 8.0%, and management keeps leaning into AI, with generative AI now tied to 28% of underlying contract value, up from 24%. The stock has pulled back hard from earlier highs, but with a market cap of around $58.8 billion, a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio near 29, and a dividend yield around 2.7%, it still looks like a high-quality long-term compounder rather than a fading winner.

MRU

Then there are essentials, and this is where Canada quietly does very well. A grocery and pharmacy operator may not sound thrilling, but businesses tied to everyday spending can outperform when consumers get cautious, and investors want durability. Metro (TSX:MRU) fits that bill almost perfectly. It owns a strong grocery and pharmacy network, and it keeps proving that boring can be beautiful.

Metro’s latest numbers were solid. In fiscal Q1 2026, sales rose 3.3% to $5.29 billion, food same-store sales increased 1.6%, pharmacy same-store sales rose 3.9%, and adjusted diluted earnings per share climbed 5.5% to $1.16. It also raised its dividend by 10.1% to $0.4075 per share. Shares have been trading around $96, giving it a market cap of around $20.5 billion. No, Metro is not a bargain-bin stock, and the yield is only around 1.7%. But that is the point. This is not an income trap, but a steady grower in a sector Canada understands very well.

Bottom line

Put the three together, and the case is pretty straightforward. Canada will not beat the U.S. by trying to copy it. It wins by leaning into areas where it has a better specialist, a better resource base, or a more dependable operator. Cameco stock gives you uranium leadership, Thomson Reuters gives you high-value industrial information, and Metro gives you everyday essentials with steady growth. They’re different sectors but offer the same lesson: Canada can still win when it plays to its strengths.