How to Build a 2026 TFSA Strategy That Generates Monthly Cash

This TFSA strategy could help you earn $130 per month of passive income. The best part is that income will grow over time!

Proposed holdings: Pembina Pipeline (4.6% yield, quarterly income), First Capital REIT (4.4% monthly), Granite REIT (4.0% monthly), and Fortis (3.2% stable utility) for a mix of income, REIT exposure, and stability.

To receive monthly cash you’ll need monthly dividend payers (few exist) or accept quarterly payouts; the article shows a $40,000, four‑stock split ($10k each) that would net about $133.70/month.

The TFSA is an ideal account for tax‑free investment income and withdrawals, but remember withdrawn contribution room isn’t restored until the following year.

If you want to earn regular tax-free income, the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is one of the best places to invest. The TFSA is the most flexible registered account. You don’t pay any tax on your income earned or your withdrawals.

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The TFSA is the ideal place to earn tax-free income

Now, it is a wise practice to monitor your withdrawals because you can’t recontribute that TFSA space until the following year. However, the withdrawals are penalty free. If you want to withdraw monthly income from the account, you can.

If you do want monthly income in your TFSA, you will have to limit your investment scope a bit. There are only a handful of Canadian stocks that still pay monthly dividends. Many of these stocks are limited to real estate, energy, royalty, and industrials. To broaden your investment scope, it is wise to accept quarterly dividends as well.

If you have $40,000 to invest in your TFSA, here is a four-stock mini-portfolio that could collectively earn you an average of $133.70 per month of extra income.

Pembina Pipeline

The first stock I would buy today with $10,000 of TFSA cash is Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL). It yields 4.6%. Your investment would earn $114.31 quarterly or $38.10 averaged monthly.

Pembina provides end-to-end infrastructure for Western Canadian energy producers. This comes with some enviable assets including a Canada-U.S. egress pipeline, collection pipelines, a collection of midstream facilities, a propane export terminal, and an LNG terminal in development.

It earns a solid, steady base of cash flows that widely support its dividend. Pembina has a target to grow its contracted earnings base by 5–7% per year to 2030. It is a safe, growing opportunity to earn income in your TFSA.

First Capital REIT

Another TFSA dividend stock to buy with $10,000 is First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:FCR.UN). This stock is a true monthly dividend stock. It yields 4.4%. This TFSA investment would earn $35.72 every month.

It has a high-quality portfolio focused on urban, grocery-anchored retail properties. This REIT has high 97% occupancy, strong rental rate growth, and very defensive assets. With an improving balance sheet, investors should enjoy dividend growth in the coming years as well.

Granite REIT

Another REIT to buy with $10,000 is Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:GRT.UN). It yields 4% today. This TFSA stock would earn you $33.72 every month.

Granite has a really strong mix of industrial, logistics, and manufacturing assets. These are positioned in crucial logistic/manufacturing hubs around North America and Europe.

It has 98% occupancy, high single-digit rent growth, and a mix of quality, long-term tenants. GRT.UN has grown its distribution annually for 15 consecutive years!

Fortis: A safe long-term TFSA hold

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is a final TFSA stock to buy with $10,000. It yields 3.2%. Your TFSA investment would earn $78.74 quarterly or $26.25 monthly.

Fortis is one of the most stable stocks you can find in Canada. It operates nine regulated utilities with crucial transmission and distribution assets across North America. The company earns a predictable income stream that has afforded it 52 years of consecutive dividend increases.

FTS stock continues to target 7% compounded annual growth over the coming five years. That means its dividend should keep on growing, making it a perfect income stock to tuck away long term in your TFSA.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY Pembina Pipeline $61.90 161 $0.71 $114.31 Quarterly First Capital REIT $21.22 471 $0.0758 $35.72 Monthly Granite REIT $87.18 114 $0.2958 $33.72 Monthly Fortis $80.08 124 $0.635 $78.74 Quarterly

Prices as of April 9, 2026