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The Best Canadian Stocks to Consider If You Have $2,000 to Invest

Three Canadian stocks with enduring businesses can turn a modest investment into a significant financial cushion over time.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
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Key Points
  • $2,000 can be a powerful seed for long-term growth via compounding; consider a three-stock safety-and-growth split in Canadian names Loblaw, Rogers Sugar, and Diversified Royalty.
  • Loblaw (TSX:L) is the defensive anchor — Canada’s largest food/drug retailer with vast store reach and sizable 2026 capex plans, offering steady, modest dividends.
  • Rogers Sugar (TSX:RSI) and Diversified Royalty (TSX:DIV) add income and diversification — RSI delivers staple demand and a high yield, while DIV provides multi-industry royalty cash flows and resilient earnings.

A four-figure amount, such as $2,000, is a modest sum but a potent seed if invested in stocks. Because of the power of compounding, you don’t need to put to work enormous capital for wealth creation. Your small stake can turn into a significant financial cushion over time.

Three Canadian stocks with fundamentally sound businesses can form a safety-and-growth portfolio amid the prevailing market headwinds in 2026. If you have $2,000 free cash today, consider investing in Loblaw (TSX:L), Rogers Sugar (TSX:RSI), or Diversified Royalty Corporation (TSX:DIV).   

woman stares at chocolate layer cake

Source: Getty Images

Retail fortress

Loblaw, Canada’s largest food and drug retailer, is the ultimate defensive play. For 2026, the $75.7 billion retailer will spend $2.4 billion for store network expansion and renovation. It also aims to enhance supply chain capabilities while creating new jobs across Canada.

The retail advantage stems from the proximity to customers. Around 90% of Canadians are living within 10 kilometres of one of Loblaw’s stores. Furthermore, its delivery service now covers 18 regions following the partnership with DoorDash in June 2022. If you invest today, Loblaw trades at $65.17 per share and pays a modest but super safe 0.87% dividend. The total return in five years is plus-297%.

Stable passive income

Rogers Sugar is for dividend investors seeking stable passive income. Sugar is a low-growth business but it is not only a kitchen staple but a foundational functional ingredient in various industries. Demand for sugar is consistent regardless of economic cycles.

At $6.65 per share, current investors enjoy a 13.3% year-to-date gain and feast on the lucrative 5.4% dividend. A $2,000 position will generate $27.15 every quarter. The $853.9 million company is Canada’s largest producer and distributor of refined sugar and maple products.

RSI rarely experiences wild price swings, always trading within the $6 to $7 range. The most recent quarterly results are strong buy signals for income-focused investors. In Q1 fiscal 2026 (three months ended December 27, 2025), net earnings climbed 80.6% to $28.5 million compared to Q1 fiscal 2025.

Mike Walton, President and CEO of Rogers and operating subsidiary Lantic, said Rogers’ LEAP Project is progressing well and should enhance shareholder value. The expansion project will add approximately 100,000 metric tonnes of additional refined sugar production capacity.  

Diversified exposure

Diversified Royalty offers exposure to ongoing business concerns in North America. The $720 million multi-royalty corporation derives revenue (royalties) from the sales of nine companies in the royalty pool. The Canadian royalty partners are Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Oxford Learning Centres, Sutton Group, and BarBurrito.

Stratus Building Solutions and Cheba Hut are the key royalty partners in America. Nurse Next Door, a home care provider, operates in Canada, the U.S., and Australia. For the full-year 2025, net income rose 37.8% year-over-year to $36.7 million. The stock’s performance indicates resilience against massive headwinds. DIV trades at $4.31 per share, up nearly 18% year-to-date versus the broad market’s plus-6%.

Real investing

Real investing is not about the size of the capital. The key is to invest the money in the business’s calibre. Loblaw, Rogers Sugar, and Diversified Royalty are durable engines for sustainable income, occasional capital growth, and a financial cushion in the future.

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