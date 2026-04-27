Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Here’s What Enbridge Stock Could Look Like by the End of 2026

Here’s What Enbridge Stock Could Look Like by the End of 2026

Enbridge stock looks set for steady gains by the end of 2026 given its record EBITDA, a $39 billion backlog, and 31 years of dividend growth.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Enbridge reported record EBITDA and distributable cash flow (DCF) per share in 2025, marking 20 consecutive years of meeting or exceeding its financial guidance.
  • The company now carries a $39 billion secured capital backlog extending through 2033, with $8 billion of new assets expected to enter service in 2026 alone.
  • Management is targeting approximately 5% growth in EBITDA, earnings per share (EPS), and DCF per share beyond 2026, backed by long-term contracted cash flows.
10 stocks we like better than Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) looks like one of the most compelling income and growth stories on the Toronto Stock Exchange right now. This blue-chip energy stock is not flashy and does not make headlines the way a tech giant does.

But if you are a Canadian investor looking for steady, dependable returns, Enbridge deserves serious attention heading into the second half of 2026.

My view is straightforward: ENB stock is well-positioned to deliver mid-single-digit total returns by year-end, anchored by a rock-solid dividend and a capital backlog that continues to grow.

Let’s see why.

a man celebrates his good fortune with a disco ball and confetti

Source: Getty Images

Enbridge delivered a solid 2025

In the Q4 2025 earnings call, Enbridge President and CEO Greg Ebel made it clear the company is firing on all cylinders.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) hit a new record. So did DCF per share. Ebel noted it was the 20th consecutive year the company met or beat its annual financial guidance.

For 2026, management reaffirmed full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance of $20.2 billion to $20.8 billion, and DCF (distributable cash flow) per share of $5.70 to $6.10. These numbers are supported by $8 billion worth of new assets expected to enter service throughout the year.

Chief Financial Officer Pat Murray added that Q1 and Q4 tend to be the strongest quarters, driven by winter demand across Enbridge’s gas distribution network.

Given that January and February 2026 brought colder-than-normal weather across eastern North America, the company is already off to a strong start.

A $39 billion backlog is the real story for long-term investors

What truly makes the TSX dividend stock stand out is its visibility. The energy behemoth currently carries $39 billion in secured growth capital extending through 2033. That backlog grew 35% since its Investor Day in March 2025, according to management commentary on the Q4 call.

Last year, Enbridge sanctioned $14 billion of capital projects across all four of its business segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission, Gas Distribution and Storage, and Renewable Power.

Each segment has a clear demand tailwind.

  • Gas Transmission is advancing over 50 potential data centre opportunities that could require up to 10 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas.
  • The mainline liquids business was apportioned for all but three months of the past year, a sign that demand for Canadian crude consistently exceeds available capacity.
  • Gas utilities are growing their U.S. rate base at roughly 10% annually, up from the 8% management had originally modelled.
  • And in renewables, Enbridge secured over one gigawatt of contracted power projects with blue-chip technology companies, including Meta.

Looking ahead, management expects to reach final investment decisions on another $10 billion to $20 billion of projects over the next 24 months.

The dividend remains reliable

Enbridge increased its dividend for the 31st consecutive year in December 2025. The current annual dividend stands at $3.88 per share, growing at a four-year compound annual growth rate of 4% since 2019.

Management aims to increase its dividend by 5% annually beyond 2026. Over the next five years, it expects to distribute over $40 billion to shareholders via dividends.

Enbridge’s debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio sits at 4.8 times, comfortably within the company’s 4.5 to 5 times target range. More than 98% of EBITDA comes from regulated or take-or-pay contracted sources, and less than 1% is tied to commodity prices.

A strong base of recurring cash flow has allowed ENB stock to maintain and grow its dividend across business cycles.

The bottom line on ENB stock

Enbridge is not a stock that will double overnight. What it offers is something rarer: predictability.

A growing dividend, a massive secured backlog, and a management team with a 20-year track record of delivering on its promises. For investors focused on building long-term wealth in Canada, ENB stock looks like a foundation worth holding well beyond 2026.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Before the Next Rally

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three Canadian blue chips combine defensive cash flow with enough growth drivers to participate if the next rally broadens…

Read more »

warehouse worker takes inventory in storage room
Dividend Stocks

A 4.8% Dividend Stock That’s Quietly Becoming a Top Pick for 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Choice Properties REIT offers a near-5% monthly yield backed by grocery-anchored stability and an industrial growth runway.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

How to Use a TFSA to Bring in $1,000 a Month — Completely Tax-Free

| Aditya Raghunath

Nexus Industrial REIT posted record NOI in 2025 and is targeting investment-grade status in 2026. Here's what that could mean…

Read more »

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks
Dividend Stocks

This Monthly Income ETF Yields 3.5% — and it Deserves a Closer Look

| Andrew Button

Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSX:VDY) has a 3.5% yield.

Read more »

young adult uses credit card to shop online
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks That Could Belong in Almost Any Investor’s Portfolio

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian dividend stocks have sustainable payouts with the potential for gradual capital gains in the long term.

Read more »

young people dance to exercise
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield TSX Stocks Worth Buying if You Have $2,000 to Put to Work

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Consider buying two high-yield TSX stocks to generate consistent income even if you have only $2,000 to spare.

Read more »

telehealth stocks
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Be a Safer Pick for Canadian Retirees

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These two quality dividend stocks with solid underlying businesses, consistent dividend payouts, and visible growth prospects are ideal for retirees.

Read more »

cookies stack up for growing profit
Dividend Stocks

4 Dividend Stocks I’d Happily Double My Position in Today

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These four quality dividend stocks offer attractive buying opportunities in this uncertain outlook.

Read more »