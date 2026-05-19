These stocks are backed by strong fundamentals, resilient operating models, and sustained long-term demand for their products and solutions.

3 Stocks to Buy and Hold for 2026 and Beyond

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CES Energy is positioned for continued growth through rising demand for oilfield chemical solutions and strong cash flow that supports future expansion and shareholder returns.

Bird Construction and MDA Space are benefiting from major infrastructure, energy transition, and space industry investments, supported by large contract backlogs and expanding market opportunities.

These TSX stocks have strong long-term growth potential and are likely to outperform the broader market in 2026 and beyond.

Despite ongoing geopolitical tensions and uncertainty surrounding tariffs, several high-quality TSX stocks continue to stand out by outperforming the broader market. These businesses are backed by strong fundamentals, resilient operating models, and sustained long-term demand for their products and services. More importantly, their ability to adapt to evolving macroeconomic conditions positions them well for continued expansion in 2026 and beyond.

Against this background, here are three Canadian stocks to buy and hold for 2026 and beyond.

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Top Canadian stock #1: Bird Construction

Bird Construction (TSX:BDT) is an attractive TSX stock to buy and hold for 2026 and beyond. While the stock has more than doubled so far this year, it still has room for growth as it will continue to benefit from Canada’s infrastructure boom.

Bird’s diversified operations across industrial, infrastructure, and commercial construction position it well to capitalize on demand. Moreover, its growing exposure to nuclear energy projects positions it well to benefit from the country’s energy transition.

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Bird Construction entered 2026 with strong momentum, backed by a record combined backlog of $11.1 billion, giving investors solid visibility into future revenue. The company also secured nearly $1 billion in industrial maintenance contracts and renewals, strengthening its recurring revenue base and improving earnings stability over the next several years.

Strategic acquisitions continue to expand Bird’s capabilities and market reach, while its strong balance sheet and healthy cash flow provide flexibility to fund future growth. With rising project demand, improving margins, recurring revenue growth, and reliable dividends, Bird Construction still offers meaningful upside potential for long-term investors.

Top Canadian stock #2: MDA Space

MDA Space (TSX:MDA) is another compelling TSX stock to buy and hold for 2026 and beyond. It is a key player in the expanding global space economy, with operations spanning satellite systems, robotics, and geointelligence. These businesses position MDA to benefit from rising demand for data connectivity, defence modernization, and next-generation space exploration.

Governments and private firms are rapidly investing in satellite networks, surveillance systems, and secure communications, creating a favourable backdrop for growth. Moreover, MDA’s expertise in mission-critical technologies gives it a strong competitive edge as demand accelerates.

Growth in robotics, lunar missions, and Earth observation analytics strengthens its outlook. Further, MDA Space ended the first quarter of 2026 with a $3.7 billion backlog and a long-term opportunity pipeline estimated at $40 billion. This solid pipeline provides a significant growth platform and is likely to support the rally in its share price.

Top Canadian stock #3: CES Energy

CES Energy (TSX:CEU) is an attractive stock to buy and hold for 2026 and beyond as demand for specialized chemical solutions in the oil and gas sector continues to grow. The company helps energy producers improve well performance, boost efficiency, and protect infrastructure, positioning it well to deliver solid growth even as rig counts soften across North America.

CES Energy is gaining market share and benefitting from acquisitions. Meanwhile, its asset-light business model supports strong free cash flow generation. This allows CES Energy to invest in growth while rewarding shareholders through potential dividend increases.

Longer horizontal drilling and rising hydraulic fracturing activity are also increasing demand for consumable chemicals, making CES an important supplier to producers seeking higher output from existing wells. With vertically integrated operations in the U.S. and Canada, a flexible supply chain, and strong industry positioning, CES Energy appears well-placed to deliver solid growth in 2026 and beyond.