Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 3 Canadian ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever in Your TFSA

3 Canadian ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever in Your TFSA

Growth, income, and defensive investors can find utility with these Canadian ETF picks.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony turned a series of 2017 marijuana stock losses into a freelance career advocating for ETF investing. He currently holds a Master’s in Risk Management from Columbia University and is a Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®). Tony is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (etfportfolioblueprint.com) and the Lead ETF Analyst for ETF Central, a partnership between Trackinsight and the NYSE. His analysis has also been featured in publications like Kiplinger, 24/7 Wall St., U.S. News & World Report, TheStreet, and Benzinga. Tony also provides independent content and marketing consulting services to various Canadian and U.S. ETF issuers. His editorial opinions for The Motley Fool remain independent and objective.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Canadian investors can use different ETF strategies inside a TFSA depending on whether they prioritize growth, income, or defense.
  • XIU provides exposure to Canada’s largest blue-chip companies, while VDY emphasizes dividend income.
  • ZLB focuses on lower-volatility Canadian stocks for investors seeking a potentially smoother long-term ride.
10 stocks we like better than iShares S&p/tsx 60 Index ETF

There is no single correct way to invest inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). Some investors want broad blue-chip exposure. Others prioritize passive income. Some focus on lowering volatility and reducing portfolio drawdowns during weaker markets.

Part of that comes down to where you are in your investing journey. Younger investors may care more about long-term growth and maximizing compounding. Retirees or income-focused investors may prioritize steady cash flow instead. Meanwhile, more conservative investors may simply want a portfolio they can realistically stick with during market downturns without panic selling.

Fortunately, the Canadian exchange-traded fund (ETF) market now offers products tailored toward all three approaches. Here are three Canadian ETFs that can work well as long-term TFSA holdings depending on what type of investor you are.

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund

Source: Getty Images

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF

The iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSX:XIU) focuses specifically on a subset of Canada’s largest blue-chip companies.

The ETF includes many of the country’s dominant banks, pipelines, railways, insurers, telecoms, and energy firms. These companies tend to generate substantial cash flow and often pay relatively stable dividends.

For investors looking for core Canadian equity exposure centered around established large-cap businesses, XIU remains one of the most widely used ETFs in the country. The ETF currently offers a trailing 12-month yield of 2.2% while charging an expense ratio of 0.18%.

Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF

The Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSX:VDY) is geared more toward passive income investors.

The ETF focuses specifically on higher-yielding Canadian dividend stocks, with meaningful exposure to sectors like banks, pipelines, utilities, telecoms, and energy infrastructure.

That sector mix naturally creates a portfolio tilted toward income generation rather than pure growth. VDY currently carries a trailing 12-month yield of 3.3% with an expense ratio of 0.22%%. Inside a TFSA, those dividends can continue compounding tax-free over time.

BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF

For investors more concerned about portfolio stability, the BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSX:ZLB) offers a different approach.

Instead of simply weighting companies by market capitalization, ZLB focuses on lower-volatility Canadian stocks that have historically experienced smaller price swings (lower beta) than the broader market.

The strategy tends to favour less cyclical businesses with more defensive characteristics, which can sometimes help reduce portfolio volatility during market downturns while still remaining invested.

ZLB currently offers an annualized yield of 1.9% while charging an expense ratio of 0.39%. For more conservative TFSA investors who still want equity exposure but with potentially smoother performance over time, ZLB may be worth considering.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Canadian Red maple leaves seamless wallpaper pattern
Investing

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Away With $2,000

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three Canadian stocks can optimize investors’ returns in this uncertain outlook.

Read more »

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Energy Stocks

2 Canadian Energy Stocks That Still Look Cheap Today

| Robin Brown

Canadian energy stocks have been soaring as oil prices drift above $100. Which energy stocks still look cheap today?

Read more »

investor schemes to buy stocks before market notices them
Dividend Stocks

The 3 Stocks I’d Buy and Hold Into 2026

| Kay Ng

These are three stocks I'd buy and hold through 2026 and beyond and would not hesitate to buy more on…

Read more »

boy in bowtie and glasses gives positive thumbs up
Investing

2 Canadian Stocks That Look Primed for a Strong 2026

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks are benefitting from solid demand tailwinds and are likely to extend their rally throughout 2026.

Read more »

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Dividend Stocks

Turn a TFSA Into $300 in Monthly Tax-Free Income

| Robin Brown

Want to get a tax-free income boost every month? Here's how you could use your TFSA to earn $300 per…

Read more »

you're never too young or old to start investing in stocks
Investing

New to Investing? 3 Canadian Stocks to Start With

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

You can start investing with simple, understandable Canadian businesses that still offer growth and learning opportunities.

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Investing

1 Oversold TSX Stock That Looks Ready to Bounce Back

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Cineplex stock remains undervalued as it posts increasing attendance in its first quarter and as theatrical windows rise.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Investing

A Perfect TFSA Pair for 2026: 2 Stocks I’d Buy Now

| Joey Frenette

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) and another great pick for a TFSA fund.

Read more »