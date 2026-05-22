New to Investing? 3 Canadian Stocks to Start With

You can start investing with simple, understandable Canadian businesses that still offer growth and learning opportunities.

New investors don’t need to find the next rocket ship on day one. That usually leads to stress, second-guessing, and chasing whatever stock already had its big move. A better starting point is simple: buy businesses you can explain.

Look for companies with clear revenue, real earnings, a sensible growth path, and risks you understand. A good beginner stock doesn’t have to be boring. It just needs to teach you something useful about how the market works.

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MDA

MDA Space (TSX:MDA) is a strong place to start for investors who want growth without drifting into fantasy. The company is one of Canada’s leading space technology businesses, with work across robotics, satellite systems, geointelligence, space infrastructure, defence, and communications.

MDA stock looks especially relevant now because space spending no longer feels like a far-off dream. Defence, national security, internet connectivity, Earth observation, and commercial space projects are all driving demand. Over the last year, MDA stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange, launched its MDA MIDNIGHT space-control platform, worked on Canadian defence observatory projects, and continued delivering Globalstar satellites. It also highlighted a roughly $40 billion commercial and government opportunity pipeline.

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The latest earnings backed up the story. In the first quarter of 2026, revenue rose 32.2% year over year to $464.1 million. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) climbed 32.1% to $90.6 million, while adjusted net income rose 32% to $50.7 million. Backlog stood at $3.7 billion, giving investors solid visibility into future work. MDA stock also had a net cash position of $299.3 million and total liquidity of $1.2 billion at quarter end. So while MDA stock trades at 67.5 times earnings, it gives new investors a real business tied to a major theme.

X

TMX Group (TSX:X) is the steadier pick. It operates the Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, Montréal Exchange, clearing services, market data, analytics, and other capital-markets infrastructure. When companies list shares, raise capital, trade stocks, trade derivatives, or buy market data, TMX can earn money.

Recent news added another growth angle. The TMX agreed to buy CBOE’s Canadian and Australian businesses for $300 million. Those businesses generated about $87 million in 2025 revenue and about $25 million in adjusted EBITDA. The deal strengthens TMX’s reach and gives it more exposure to Australia, a market with a deep mining and resources base. That fits well beside Canada’s own resource-heavy capital market.

The latest results were strong. In the first quarter of 2026, TMX reported record revenue of $488.2 million, up 16% from $419.1 million a year earlier. Net income reached $224.6 million, up 112% year over year, while earnings per share came in at $0.81. The stock recently carried a market cap near $15 billion and traded around 28 times earnings. That isn’t cheap, but TMX owns a rare business. Canada doesn’t have another Toronto Stock Exchange. So for beginners, TMX offers quality and clarity.

VCI

Vitreous Glass (TSXV:VCI) is the smallest and riskiest name here, so investors should treat it carefully. The company turns recycled glass into GlasSand, which fibreglass insulation manufacturers use as a raw material.

The numbers make it interesting. In fiscal 2025, revenue rose 46% to $14.1 million, while net income increased 31% to $3.1 million. The stock recently traded with a market cap around $43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio near 11.7.

VCI can teach new investors a lot, but not because it’s risk-free. It’s tiny, trades lightly, and likely depends heavily on a small group of customers. That means one piece of bad news can move the stock quickly. Still, it can help beginners understand dividends, micro-cap risk, valuation, and customer concentration. It may suit a small position or watch-list spot far better than a large first investment.

Bottom line

New investors don’t need to overcomplicate things. MDA stock offers growth through space, satellites, and defence. TMX offers stability through market infrastructure. Vitreous Glass offers income potential and a lesson in small-cap discipline. Together, these three Canadian stocks show how different businesses can fit into a portfolio. Start small, learn the numbers, and let confidence build one smart decision at a time.