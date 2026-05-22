Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » New to Investing? 3 Canadian Stocks to Start With

New to Investing? 3 Canadian Stocks to Start With

You can start investing with simple, understandable Canadian businesses that still offer growth and learning opportunities.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • MDA Space is a real space-tech company with fast growth and a big backlog, but it’s expensive.
  • TMX Group owns essential market infrastructure, is growing, and offers a clear, durable business model.
  • Vitreous Glass is a profitable micro-cap recycler with a reasonable valuation, but it’s small and volatile.
10 stocks we like better than MDA Space

New investors don’t need to find the next rocket ship on day one. That usually leads to stress, second-guessing, and chasing whatever stock already had its big move. A better starting point is simple: buy businesses you can explain.

Look for companies with clear revenue, real earnings, a sensible growth path, and risks you understand. A good beginner stock doesn’t have to be boring. It just needs to teach you something useful about how the market works.

you're never too young or old to start investing in stocks

Source: Getty Images

MDA

MDA Space (TSX:MDA) is a strong place to start for investors who want growth without drifting into fantasy. The company is one of Canada’s leading space technology businesses, with work across robotics, satellite systems, geointelligence, space infrastructure, defence, and communications.

MDA stock looks especially relevant now because space spending no longer feels like a far-off dream. Defence, national security, internet connectivity, Earth observation, and commercial space projects are all driving demand. Over the last year, MDA stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange, launched its MDA MIDNIGHT space-control platform, worked on Canadian defence observatory projects, and continued delivering Globalstar satellites. It also highlighted a roughly $40 billion commercial and government opportunity pipeline.

The latest earnings backed up the story. In the first quarter of 2026, revenue rose 32.2% year over year to $464.1 million. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) climbed 32.1% to $90.6 million, while adjusted net income rose 32% to $50.7 million. Backlog stood at $3.7 billion, giving investors solid visibility into future work. MDA stock also had a net cash position of $299.3 million and total liquidity of $1.2 billion at quarter end. So while MDA stock trades at 67.5 times earnings, it gives new investors a real business tied to a major theme.

X

TMX Group (TSX:X) is the steadier pick. It operates the Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, Montréal Exchange, clearing services, market data, analytics, and other capital-markets infrastructure. When companies list shares, raise capital, trade stocks, trade derivatives, or buy market data, TMX can earn money.

Recent news added another growth angle. The TMX agreed to buy CBOE’s Canadian and Australian businesses for $300 million. Those businesses generated about $87 million in 2025 revenue and about $25 million in adjusted EBITDA. The deal strengthens TMX’s reach and gives it more exposure to Australia, a market with a deep mining and resources base. That fits well beside Canada’s own resource-heavy capital market.

The latest results were strong. In the first quarter of 2026, TMX reported record revenue of $488.2 million, up 16% from $419.1 million a year earlier. Net income reached $224.6 million, up 112% year over year, while earnings per share came in at $0.81. The stock recently carried a market cap near $15 billion and traded around 28 times earnings. That isn’t cheap, but TMX owns a rare business. Canada doesn’t have another Toronto Stock Exchange. So for beginners, TMX offers quality and clarity.

VCI

Vitreous Glass (TSXV:VCI) is the smallest and riskiest name here, so investors should treat it carefully. The company turns recycled glass into GlasSand, which fibreglass insulation manufacturers use as a raw material.

The numbers make it interesting. In fiscal 2025, revenue rose 46% to $14.1 million, while net income increased 31% to $3.1 million. The stock recently traded with a market cap around $43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio near 11.7.

VCI can teach new investors a lot, but not because it’s risk-free. It’s tiny, trades lightly, and likely depends heavily on a small group of customers. That means one piece of bad news can move the stock quickly. Still, it can help beginners understand dividends, micro-cap risk, valuation, and customer concentration. It may suit a small position or watch-list spot far better than a large first investment.

Bottom line

New investors don’t need to overcomplicate things. MDA stock offers growth through space, satellites, and defence. TMX offers stability through market infrastructure. Vitreous Glass offers income potential and a lesson in small-cap discipline. Together, these three Canadian stocks show how different businesses can fit into a portfolio. Start small, learn the numbers, and let confidence build one smart decision at a time.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vitreous Glass. The Motley Fool recommends MDA Space and TMX Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Canadian Red maple leaves seamless wallpaper pattern
Investing

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Away With $2,000

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three Canadian stocks can optimize investors’ returns in this uncertain outlook.

Read more »

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Energy Stocks

2 Canadian Energy Stocks That Still Look Cheap Today

| Robin Brown

Canadian energy stocks have been soaring as oil prices drift above $100. Which energy stocks still look cheap today?

Read more »

investor schemes to buy stocks before market notices them
Dividend Stocks

The 3 Stocks I’d Buy and Hold Into 2026

| Kay Ng

These are three stocks I'd buy and hold through 2026 and beyond and would not hesitate to buy more on…

Read more »

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Investing

3 Canadian ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever in Your TFSA

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Growth, income, and defensive investors can find utility with these Canadian ETF picks.

Read more »

boy in bowtie and glasses gives positive thumbs up
Investing

2 Canadian Stocks That Look Primed for a Strong 2026

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks are benefitting from solid demand tailwinds and are likely to extend their rally throughout 2026.

Read more »

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Dividend Stocks

Turn a TFSA Into $300 in Monthly Tax-Free Income

| Robin Brown

Want to get a tax-free income boost every month? Here's how you could use your TFSA to earn $300 per…

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Investing

1 Oversold TSX Stock That Looks Ready to Bounce Back

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Cineplex stock remains undervalued as it posts increasing attendance in its first quarter and as theatrical windows rise.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Investing

A Perfect TFSA Pair for 2026: 2 Stocks I’d Buy Now

| Joey Frenette

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) and another great pick for a TFSA fund.

Read more »