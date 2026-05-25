Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Average TFSA and RRSP Balances at Age 45: Are You on Par?

Average TFSA and RRSP Balances at Age 45: Are You on Par?

The numbers out there around average retirement savings for Canadians are shocking. Here’s what the data tell us.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
Key Points
  • At age 45, the average Canadian has $20,670 in a TFSA and $82,100 in an RRSP, highlighting a significant gap from the ideal retirement savings, which experts suggest should be over $200,000 by this age.
  • Strategies to catch up on retirement savings include automatic contributions, increasing savings rates aligned with salary increases, using tax refunds for contributions, and taking advantage of employer matching benefits to leverage compound growth.
10 stocks we like better than

Age 45 is a tough period for many. I’ve heard the mid-30s-to-mid-40s era of life called the “messy middle” in the past, and I think that accurately depicts most Canadians’ reality at this point.

Indeed, between mortgages, kids, aging parents, and other key factors pulling at folks’ purse strings from every direction, saving for retirement a couple decades out may not seem like the top priority for many in this age group. Makes sense.

That said, the power of compound interest can’t be ignored. Let’s dive into what the average Canadian has saved in their tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs) and registered retirement savings accounts (RRSPs) at this point in time.

man in bowtie poses with abacus

Source: Getty Images

What are the numbers?

According to Statistics Canada data, the average Canadian at age 45 has $20,670 saved in a TFSA and approximately $82,100 in an RRSP. That’s not nothing, but it is a reminder that plenty of Canadians are playing catch up to save an amount close to what most personal finance experts believe should be the actual number.

It’s also worth pointing out that because we’re talking about the average with both the TFSA and RRSP, it’s also true that this number is pulled higher by wealthier savers. In other words, the median number is much lower for both buckets, and tells an even more depressing story.

A range of personal finance experts, from the likes of Fidelity and MoneySense have highlighted a basic framework of having around two-times one’s salary saved at age 40, and around four-times one’s salary saved at age 50. Splitting the difference, a rough metric of around three-times the average salary in Canada (which currently sits at around $68,700 according to Statistics Canada) would mean that the average Canadian at age 45 should have a little more than $200,000 saved for retirement at this juncture.

How to catch up?

I think one of the more pertinent questions readers may have when seeing the raw data is that there’s a lot of work to be done for the average household to bring their retirement savings up to where it needs to be.

Of course, automatic contributions and increasing savings rates as one’s salary increases over time are perhaps the two easiest strategies to get one’s retirement savings goals on the right track. Additionally, using one’s tax refunds as direct contributions to their retirement savings for the current year is another strategy I’ve long thought is a somewhat “painless” way to go to bridge the retirement savings gap over the long-term (while not impacting one’s day to day budget).

Cutting discretionary spending and attacking debt can be more painful, but also more fruitful, for those bogged down by their own personal financial situation. As it’s often said, personal finance is very personal, so every Canadian’s situation is different. That said, taking advantage of any employer matching benefits (and at least capturing the full match percentage) is an obvious step in the right direction in allowing for compound growth to start working today.

More on Investing

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Bank Stocks

The #1 Canadian Dividend Stock I’d Hold Through Any Storm

| Jitendra Parashar

This Canadian financial giant combines dependable dividends with strong earnings growth and long-term stability.

Read more »

Couple working on laptops at home and fist bumping
Stocks for Beginners

The Absolute Best Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever in a TFSA

| Sneha Nahata

These absolute best Canadian stocks are well-positioned to capitalize on multi-year demand trends and deliver solid growth.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

1 Undervalued Canadian Dividend-Growth Stock Worth Buying and Holding for the Long Term

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Peyto is a dividend-growth stock that's increased its dividend by 450% in the last six years, with strong upside remaining.

Read more »

A doctor takes a patient's blood pressure in a clinical office.
Tech Stocks

Wake Up Canadian Investors: If You’re Not Doing This You’re Probably Using Your TFSA All Wrong

| Aditya Raghunath

Your TFSA is a tax-free wealth machine — but only if you use it right. Here's why Tecsys stock could…

Read more »

the word REIT is an acronym for real estate investment trust
Dividend Stocks

This 5% Dividend Stock Is My Go-To for Cash Flow Planning

| Puja Tayal

Explore the benefits of investing in dividend stocks for consistent cash flow and inflation protection. Discover smart investment strategies.

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Utility Stock Poised to Win Big in 2026

| Joey Frenette

Hydro One (TSX:H) stock looks like a great deal, even if shares are frothier than a year ago.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Stocks for Beginners

The TFSA Number You Need to Hit Before Calling It Quits

| Kay Ng

Start early and contribute consistently to your TFSA. Invest in quality Canadian stocks for long-term compounding.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

Maximizing Returns: How to Best Use Your TFSA in 2026

| Andrew Walker

This TFSA strategy is work considering in the current market conditions.

Read more »