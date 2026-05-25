Average TFSA and RRSP Balances at Age 45: Are You on Par?

The numbers out there around average retirement savings for Canadians are shocking. Here’s what the data tell us.

Strategies to catch up on retirement savings include automatic contributions, increasing savings rates aligned with salary increases, using tax refunds for contributions, and taking advantage of employer matching benefits to leverage compound growth.

At age 45, the average Canadian has $20,670 in a TFSA and $82,100 in an RRSP, highlighting a significant gap from the ideal retirement savings, which experts suggest should be over $200,000 by this age.

Age 45 is a tough period for many. I’ve heard the mid-30s-to-mid-40s era of life called the “messy middle” in the past, and I think that accurately depicts most Canadians’ reality at this point.

Indeed, between mortgages, kids, aging parents, and other key factors pulling at folks’ purse strings from every direction, saving for retirement a couple decades out may not seem like the top priority for many in this age group. Makes sense.

That said, the power of compound interest can’t be ignored. Let’s dive into what the average Canadian has saved in their tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs) and registered retirement savings accounts (RRSPs) at this point in time.

Source: Getty Images

What are the numbers?

According to Statistics Canada data, the average Canadian at age 45 has $20,670 saved in a TFSA and approximately $82,100 in an RRSP. That’s not nothing, but it is a reminder that plenty of Canadians are playing catch up to save an amount close to what most personal finance experts believe should be the actual number.

Tired of guessing which stocks to buy? When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor Canada's total average return is 94% - a market-crushing outperformance compared to 85% for the S&P/TSX Composite Index. They revealed what they believe are 10 stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor Canada. See the stocks * Returns as of April 20th, 2026

It’s also worth pointing out that because we’re talking about the average with both the TFSA and RRSP, it’s also true that this number is pulled higher by wealthier savers. In other words, the median number is much lower for both buckets, and tells an even more depressing story.

A range of personal finance experts, from the likes of Fidelity and MoneySense have highlighted a basic framework of having around two-times one’s salary saved at age 40, and around four-times one’s salary saved at age 50. Splitting the difference, a rough metric of around three-times the average salary in Canada (which currently sits at around $68,700 according to Statistics Canada) would mean that the average Canadian at age 45 should have a little more than $200,000 saved for retirement at this juncture.

How to catch up?

I think one of the more pertinent questions readers may have when seeing the raw data is that there’s a lot of work to be done for the average household to bring their retirement savings up to where it needs to be.

Of course, automatic contributions and increasing savings rates as one’s salary increases over time are perhaps the two easiest strategies to get one’s retirement savings goals on the right track. Additionally, using one’s tax refunds as direct contributions to their retirement savings for the current year is another strategy I’ve long thought is a somewhat “painless” way to go to bridge the retirement savings gap over the long-term (while not impacting one’s day to day budget).

Cutting discretionary spending and attacking debt can be more painful, but also more fruitful, for those bogged down by their own personal financial situation. As it’s often said, personal finance is very personal, so every Canadian’s situation is different. That said, taking advantage of any employer matching benefits (and at least capturing the full match percentage) is an obvious step in the right direction in allowing for compound growth to start working today.