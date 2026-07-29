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3 Canadian Dividend Stocks Quietly Raising Payouts

These three Canadian stocks with consistent dividend growth are ideal for long-term income-seeking investors.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
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Key Points
  • Consider investing in Fortis, Canadian Natural Resources, and Bank of Nova Scotia for strong, long-term dividend growth, supported by their stable business models and robust cash flow generation.
  • Fortis's regulated utility operations, CNQ's efficient asset management, and Bank of Nova Scotia's strategic repositioning provide reliable income streams and resilience, making them ideal for income-focused investors.

Dividend stocks can be powerful long-term wealth creators, as investors could benefit from both capital appreciation and a steady stream of dividend income. While dividends are never guaranteed, companies with established business models, reliable cash flows, and strong financial positions are better equipped to sustain and grow their payouts over time. Regular dividend increases also reflect the strength of a company’s underlying business and management’s confidence in its future cash flow generation.

With that in mind, here are three Canadian companies that have consistently increased their dividends for many years, making them attractive options for long-term investors.

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Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS), one of Canada’s most dependable dividend-growth stocks, is my first pick. The regulated electric and natural gas utility serves 3.5 million customers across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean, with approximately 95% of its assets dedicated to low-risk transmission and distribution operations. This regulated business model generates stable and predictable cash flows regardless of economic conditions or commodity price fluctuations. Supported by these reliable earnings, Fortis has maintained its dividend growth for 52 consecutive years and currently offers a forward yield of 3.1%.

The utility also has a clear path to future growth. Its $28.8 billion capital investment plan could expand its rate base at a 7% annualized rate through the end of the decade, supporting steady earnings growth. At the same time, Fortis continues to improve operating efficiency through preventive maintenance programs and other cost-saving initiatives. Backed by its resilient business model, disciplined growth strategy, and strong financial foundation, Fortis’s management expects to grow its dividend at an annualized rate of 4–6% through 2030, making it an excellent choice for long-term income investors.

Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is another high-quality dividend stock that is well-suited for income-seeking investors. The oil and natural gas company operates a portfolio of large, long-life, low-decline assets that require relatively modest capital reinvestment. Besides, its low-cost operating structure and efficient operations generate strong profitability and robust free cash flow across commodity price cycles. Supported by these reliable cash flows, the company has raised its dividend at a more than 20% CAGR (compound annual growth rate) for the last 26 years and currently offers a healthy forward yield of 3.9%.

Moreover, the elevated oil and natural gas prices amid the current geopolitical tensions could benefit CNQ. Besides, the company continues to strengthen its production capabilities through $6.9 billion in capital investments this year. Meanwhile, the company expects its average daily production to grow by 4.4% this year, supporting its financial growth. Moreover, the company’s long-term growth prospects also look solid, given its proven reserve of 5 billion and a reserve life index of 32 years. Supported by its high-quality asset base, low-cost operations, and strong growth outlook, CNQ could continue growing its dividend, making it an attractive choice for income-focused investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Another dividend-growth stock that is an excellent choice for long-term investors is Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX: BNS). The bank offers a range of financial services across North America, Latin America, and other international markets. Its diversified business model and recurring revenue streams generate stable cash flows, enabling it to pay dividends consistently since 1833. Over the past decade, BNS has increased its dividend at an annualized rate of 4.5% and currently offers an attractive forward dividend yield of 3.7%.

The bank is also repositioning its business to strengthen its North American operations while reducing its exposure to lower-return operations in Latin America. As part of this strategy, BNS is working to acquire MapleMark Bank and expand its presence in the United States, particularly in the fast-growing Dallas market. It is also seeking to acquire the remaining shares of Scotia Group Jamaica Limited that it does not already own, a move that could improve capital allocation and enhance operational efficiency. Together, these initiatives should strengthen the quality and consistency of the bank’s earnings and cash flows over the long term.

Meanwhile, a prolonged higher interest-rate environment could continue to support the bank’s lending margins and core banking business. Combined with its strategic repositioning, resilient business model, and strong dividend track record, BNS appears well-positioned to deliver continued dividend growth, making it an attractive investment for income-focused, long-term investors.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Natural Resources, and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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