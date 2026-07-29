These TSX stocks are backed by fundamentally strong companies with reliable cash flows and a proven history of rewarding shareholders.

How to Use Your TFSA to Generate $78 in Monthly Tax-Free Income

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A $20,000 investment split equally between the two stocks could generate roughly $78 per month in tax-free dividend income.

Using available TFSA contribution room to invest in quality monthly dividend stocks can generate regular tax-free income.

Using the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution room to invest in high-quality Canadian dividend stocks can help you generate regular income without paying tax.

Further, choosing companies that pay monthly dividends can increase the frequency of cash flow to cover everyday expenses or reinvest it to grow your income and wealth faster through compounding.

That said, dividend payments are never guaranteed. Before investing, focus on companies with strong fundamentals, reliable cash flows, sustainable payout ratios, and a proven history of rewarding shareholders across diverse market environments. These TSX stocks are more likely to sustain their payouts.

If you still have TFSA contribution room available, consider splitting your investment equally between these two Canadian companies that pay monthly dividends.

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Monthly Income Stock #1: Dream Industrial REIT

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:DIR.UN) could be a solid addition to your TFSA for monthly tax-free income. The REIT owns a diversified portfolio of high-quality urban industrial properties that serve essential logistics and distribution hubs, light manufacturing facilities, outdoor industrial storage, and last-mile delivery space.

The outlook for industrial real estate remains favourable. Limited land availability in major urban centres has constrained new supply, while demand for strategically located industrial properties continues to grow. This imbalance has supported higher rental rates, strong occupancy, and consistent operating performance. In the first quarter of 2026, Dream Industrial reported an impressive occupancy rate of 95.7%, reflecting healthy leasing demand across its portfolio.

These favourable fundamentals have enabled Dream Industrial to generate stable cash flows and maintain its monthly distributions. The REIT currently offers an attractive yield of approximately 4.8%.

Looking ahead, Dream Industrial appears well-positioned to sustain its distributions. Management continues to strengthen the portfolio by selling non-core assets and reinvesting in higher-quality industrial properties with stronger long-term growth prospects. The REIT is also unlocking additional value through redevelopment projects, including self-storage facilities and data centre conversions. Meanwhile, its growing solar energy portfolio provides an additional source of recurring revenue.

Another competitive advantage is the REIT’s focus on newer, small- and mid-sized urban industrial properties. These assets are well-positioned to benefit from rising demand for logistics space, allowing Dream Industrial to capture long-term rental growth while generating dependable income for investors.

Monthly Income Stock #2: Whitecap Resources

TFSA investors could also consider Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) for monthly income. Since 2013, the energy company has returned more than $3.2 billion to shareholders through consistent monthly dividends across commodity cycles. Whitecap distributes $0.06 per share every month, which translates to an attractive yield of about 4.7%.

Whitecap’s solid payouts reflect the resilience of its business and the durability of its cash flow. Thanks to its diversified portfolio, disciplined capital allocation, and operational efficiency, the company maintains strong cash flows that support its distributions.

Whitecap started 2026 on a solid note, generating steady growth in funds flow per share and reducing debt.

Looking ahead, with a conservative payout ratio of 20% to 25%, Whitecap appears well-positioned to sustain its dividend through commodity price cycles. The acquisition of Veren further strengthened Whitecap’s growth outlook by boosting production, expanding scale, and creating cost-saving opportunities that should support higher free cash flow.

Earn over $78 in monthly tax-free dividend income

Dream Industrial REIT and Whitecap pay dividends monthly and offer attractive yields. Based on their current dividend payouts, an investment of $20,000, split between these two stocks, could produce about $78.37 per month in tax-free income.