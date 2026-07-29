Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Generating Machine With $10,000

These two monthly dividend stocks could turn your $10,000 TFSA into a steady income stream while preserving long-term growth potential.

You’re reading a Fool.ca free article. Go to your Premium Motley Fool experience to see member-only content.

A $10,000 Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) may not feel like a fortune, but it could still become a useful source of monthly income when invested carefully. Rather than chasing risky, high-growth stocks on the market, Foolish investors should ideally focus on businesses that return cash to shareholders and still have room to grow. That could give a smaller portfolio a steady purpose from the start.

But the real challenge is finding companies with attractive yields, manageable payout levels, improving operations, and realistic long-term plans. While H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:HR.UN) and Diversified Royalty (TSX:DIV) approach income generation in very different ways, both offer reliable monthly payouts.

In this article, I’ll look at how these two monthly dividend stocks could turn a $10,000 TFSA into a more productive cash-generating account for the long term.

Source: Getty Images

H&R REIT stock

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canadian real estate investment trust (REIT) that is reshaping its portfolio and reducing debt.

Tired of guessing which stocks to buy? When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor Canada's total average return is 97% - a market-crushing outperformance compared to 88% for the S&P/TSX Composite Index. They revealed what they believe are 10 stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor Canada. See the stocks * Returns as of July 6th, 2026

It mainly owns a mix of residential, industrial, office, and retail properties in Canada and the United States. H&R’s units currently trade at $11.19 per share, giving the REIT a market cap of about $3 billion. The stock offers a 5.4% annualized dividend yield and pays distributions every month. So far this year, the units have gained 9%.

The REIT’s recent performance reflects a major shift in its asset base. During the first quarter of 2026, H&R sold about $1.5 billion worth of retail and office properties. It then used roughly $1 billion in net proceeds to repay corporate debt. That move reduced debt to total assets to 31.7% from 38.4% at the end of 2025. Debt-to-adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) also improved to 7 times from 9.3 times.

H&R is now placing more emphasis on residential and industrial real estate. The REIT also expects about US$5 million in annual savings after moving Lantower Residential’s property management operations to Greystar.

Lower debt and reduced financing costs could give the business more flexibility as it continues repositioning its portfolio. For TFSA investors seeking dependable monthly income, H&R’s 5.4% yield and improving balance sheet make the stock worth considering right now.

Diversified Royalty stock

Diversified Royalty could also help you generate dependable monthly TFSA income through royalty payments tied to a collection of established consumer brands. The company generates predictable cash flow by holding trademarks and collecting top-line royalty pool streams from 10 distinct multi-location brands across North America, including Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, BarBurrito, Cheba Hut, and Nurse Next Door.

After rallying 40% over the last year, DIV shares currently trade at $4.58 apiece, giving the company a market cap of $857.7 million. The stock also pays dividends monthly and offers a 6.3% annualized yield.

Despite macroeconomic uncertainties and consumer spending challenges, the company’s financials show solid top-line growth. In the first quarter, Diversified Royalty’s revenue rose 11.8% YoY to $17.5 million. This growth came from positive performance at Mr. Lube + Tires and Oxford, contractual royalty increases, the higher AIR MILES payment, and the addition of new BarBurrito locations. The royalty firm’s distributable cash also climbed 10.4% to $12 million.

Diversified Royalty completed its $235 million acquisition of the Mr. Lube + Tires franchisor business in June. That deal gives the company direct exposure to a leading Canadian automotive service chain and broadens its growth opportunities beyond royalty income alone. Combined with rising revenue, a 6.3% yield, and a more diversified business base, DIV stock could be an attractive TFSA holding for investors focused on monthly cash flow.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES INVESTMENT DIVIDEND YIELD MONTHLY PAYOUT DIVIDEND FREQUENCY H&R REIT $11.19 447 $5,000 5.4% $23 Monthly Diversified Royalty $4.58 1,092 $5,000 6.3% $26 Monthly TOTAL $10,000 $49 Prices as of July 28, 2026

Generate monthly TFSA income

An equal $5,000 investment in each stock would generate about $585 in annual dividend income based on their current yields. That works out to roughly $49 per month before reinvestment. While it may not transform your finances overnight, it still gives a $10,000 TFSA a practical starting point for building recurring income over time.