Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Maximizing Your TFSA: How to Turn $25,000 Into $183 a Month

Maximizing Your TFSA: How to Turn $25,000 Into $183 a Month

Unlock the potential for monthly income with a TFSA. Explore dividend strategies that can help you earn regularly.

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can be a great tool to earn monthly passive income. Very few companies pay monthly dividends, and most of them are either real estate or royalty businesses. Neither of them grows its dividends significantly. However, there is another way to earn monthly income apart from monthly dividend stocks.

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins

Source: Getty Images

A robust way to earn TFSA monthly income

Most Canadian companies with high dividend growth pay quarterly dividends. Each of them has a different quarterly schedule. You can use this to your advantage to build a dividend ladder.

The first step is to create three groups of quarterly dividend stocks:

  • Group A: Payout dates in  March, June, September, and December.
  • Group B: Payout dates in April, July, October, and January.
  • Group C: Payout dates in May, August, November, and February.

I have identified three stocks for each group.

CNQ (3.95%)POW (2.85%)Cogeco (6.43%)
15-Mar27-Apr7-May
17-Jun26-Jul12-Aug
13-Sep26-Oct26-Nov
13-Dec26-Jan11-Feb

Three TFSA stocks for a monthly payout

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) has a 25-year dividend growth history. Its advantage is low cost and slow-depleting oil sands reserves. A strong capital allocation strategy and financial discipline have helped it navigate oil and gas price fluctuations while paying dividends. The company integrates production and dividend cost into its breakeven price, which is mid-$40/barrel. It aims to maintain a net debt level of $13 billion and use 100% free cash flow to buy back shares and pay dividends. Although CNQ has grown dividends in the 2%–50% range, with an average annual growth rate of 20%, we maintain a conservative dividend growth target of 8%.

Financial services holding company Power Corporation of Canada (TSX:POW) derives its dividends from its operating companies IGM Financial and Great West Lifeco. You get access to North American and European financial markets. The premium and management fees earned from insurance policies and mutual funds bring in dividends. Power Corporation is vulnerable to financial crisis as it paused dividend growth after the 2008 Global Financial Crisis. It resumed dividend growth in 2015 and has been growing it at a 7% average annual rate since then.

Although the Canadian telecom market is riddled with risks of dividend cuts, Cogeco Communications (TSX:CCA) stands out. Not having invested billions of dollars in fibre infrastructure, it leases it from BCE and Telus. In 2024, it extended its services beyond broadband to include wireless. Like other telcos, even Cogeco is feeling the heat of price competition in the wireless space, but its existing operations help it earn regular cash flow. CCA stock has grown dividends in 15 out of the last 16 years. Since its entry in the wireless market, dividend growth has slowed to 8% from the previous 10%.

How to invest $25,000 to earn $183 a month in a TFSA

Canadian Natural Resources and Power Corporation of Canada may not look attractive because of their 4% and 2.9% dividend yield. But when placed in a bond ladder strategy, they can maximize returns.

A $25,000 investment distributed evenly among the three, with an $8,300 investment in each stock, can help you generate $1,103 in annual dividends. Since each of their dividend payment dates is different, you can get an assured income every month. However, the monthly income may vary as all three have different yields.

StockPurchase priceInvestment AmountNumber of shares purchasedDividend per shareAnnual Dividend Amount
CNQ$62.43$8,300133$2.50$332.50
POW$93.56$8,30089$2.67$237.63
CCA$61.41$8,300135$3.95$532.98
$24,900$1,103.11

Building a dividend ladder might give different amounts each month, but it will help diversify your income sources across sectors. All three companies are uncorrelated and have a strong history of paying and growing dividends. REITs can give you 3–4% growth at most, but these stocks can give an average of 8% dividend growth.

CNQPOWCCATotal Dividend
$332.50$237.63$532.98$1,103.11
$359.10$256.64$575.62$1,191.36
$387.83$277.17$621.67$1,286.67
$418.85$299.35$671.40$1,389.60
$452.36$323.29$725.11$1,500.77
$488.55$349.16$783.12$1,620.83
$527.64$377.09$845.77$1,750.50
$569.85$407.26$913.43$1,890.54
$615.43$439.84$986.51$2,041.78
$664.67$475.02$1,065.43$2,205.12

If the above stocks grow their dividends at an average annual rate of 8%, your total dividend will double in 10 years.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources, Cogeco Communications, and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks Quietly Raising Payouts

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three Canadian stocks with consistent dividend growth are ideal for long-term income-seeking investors.

Read more »

Woman in private jet airplane
Dividend Stocks

Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Generating Machine With $10,000

| Jitendra Parashar

These two monthly dividend stocks could turn your $10,000 TFSA into a steady income stream while preserving long-term growth potential.

Read more »

financial chart graphs and oil pumps on a field
Dividend Stocks

The $10,000 TFSA Strategy I’d Use to Earn $35 a Month Tax-Free

| Jitendra Parashar

Want to build even more tax-free monthly income? Here are two TSX dividend stocks that could deserve a place in…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Generate $78 in Monthly Tax-Free Income

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks are backed by fundamentally strong companies with reliable cash flows and a proven history of rewarding shareholders.

Read more »

you're never too young or old to start investing in stocks
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks Primed With Potential for Generational Wealth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Three Canadian compounders could help turn a $10,000 start into a long-term wealth engine, if bought at sensible prices.

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

This 3.6% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

| Aditya Raghunath

Granite REIT pays a monthly dividend near 3.6% and just posted double-digit FFO growth. Here is why the stock still…

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Use $14,000 in a TFSA to Pocket $65 Every Month

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These two high-yielding monthly-paying dividend stocks can boost your passive income.

Read more »

shopper buys items in bulk
Dividend Stocks

Here’s How I’d Use a $50,000 TFSA to Generate $207 in Monthly Tax-Free Cash

| Jitendra Parashar

Looking for TFSA-friendly dividend stocks that could boost your monthly passive income? Here are my favourites worth exploring.

Read more »