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3 Canadian Stocks Primed With Potential for Generational Wealth

Three Canadian compounders could help turn a $10,000 start into a long-term wealth engine, if bought at sensible prices.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Time matters most: $10,000 compounding at 12% for 40 years could become about $930,000.
  • Brookfield, Dollarama, and Waste Connections are proven growers, but two look pricey and reward gradual buying.
  • Debt, integration, and overpaying for acquisitions are the main risks that could derail compounding.

Generational wealth rarely appears like a cartoon bag of money with a massive dollar sign sitting nicely on your front porch. No, it won’t be that easy, but it doesn’t have to be that hard either. It can begin with an ordinary $10,000 investment. Compounded at 12% annually for 40 years, that sum would become approximately $930,000 without another contribution.

That return is an illustration, not a forecast, yet it reveals the real wealth-building ingredient: time. Investors don’t need every stock to become a ten-bagger by Tuesday. They need profitable companies that can reinvest, expand, and keep compounding through several economic cycles.

The best Canadian growth stocks usually combine durable demand, competitive advantages, and capable capital allocation. Valuation also counts. Even a magnificent company can produce disappointing returns when purchased at a ridiculous price, which makes gradual buying particularly sensible for the following three candidates.

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BN

Brookfield Corporation (TSX:BN) gives investors access to global infrastructure, renewable power, real estate, insurance, private equity, and asset management. Rather than choosing one economic mega trend, shareholders receive an entire collection assembled by experienced capital allocators.

First-quarter distributable earnings before realizations increased 7%, while Brookfield repurchased more than US$1 billion of BN and Brookfield Asset Management shares during 2026 market volatility. Shareholders have also approved a corporate simplification combining BN with its wealth-solutions business, potentially improving flexibility as the insurance platform expands.

The shares trade near 17 times last-12-month distributable earnings, a reasonable valuation for Brookfield’s growth record. Its complicated structure, substantial debt across underlying businesses, and exposure to commercial property remain risks, as building an investment empire doesn’t produce simple paperwork.

DOL

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) demonstrates how small purchases can create enormous wealth when repeated millions of times. Dollarama stock stores sell inexpensive household goods, food, cleaning products, and seasonal merchandise, keeping traffic resilient when shoppers feel prosperous and particularly attractive when budgets tighten.

Fiscal 2027 first-quarter sales increased 21.4%, while diluted earnings per share (EPS) rose 13.3%. The acquisition of Australia’s The Reject Shop and Dollarcity’s expansion across Latin America could now allow Dollarama stock to export its successful Canadian playbook into much larger markets.

Investors must pay for that potential. Dollarama stock trades near 39 times trailing earnings, leaving little room for disappointing growth. Australian integration costs, currency movements, competition, and weaker margins could pressure the stock, so this is a wonderful business I would purchase gradually rather than chase enthusiastically.

WCN

Waste Connections (TSX:WCN) completes the trio with a service customers can’t postpone indefinitely. It collects, transfers, recycles, and disposes of waste across smaller and exclusive North American markets where disposal assets, routes, and local regulations create substantial barriers to entry.

First-quarter revenue increased 6.4%, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) climbed 8%. Management also expects another unusually active acquisition year, allowing Waste Connections to add local operators and improve their pricing, routes, and margins.

The stock trades around 30 times forecast earnings, reflecting its defensive qualities and acquisition record. Fuel costs, environmental liabilities, economic weakness, and overpaying for acquisitions remain risks. Garbage may never go out of fashion, although the stock can certainly become too expensive.

Bottom line

I would build these positions over time while practising disciplined stock selection. Several decades of business growth, reinvested returns, and patient ownership could eventually turn today’s sensible purchases into assets the next generation is very glad nobody sold.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield Corporation and Waste Connections. The Motley Fool recommends Dollarama. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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