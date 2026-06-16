Double Your TFSA Contribution With 1 Smart Strategy

Doubling a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) sounds ambitious, but it’s also possible. The trick isn’t magic. It’s using the account for assets that can pay you, grow, and recycle cash back into more shares over time. Canadians get $7,000 of new TFSA room in 2026, but the real opportunity comes from what that room can become after years of dividends and compounding. A smart strategy can turn one contribution into a much larger pool of tax-free capital.

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DIV

That’s where Diversified Royalty (TSX:DIV) comes in. This isn’t a bank, utility, or telecom. It’s a royalty company that collects payments from franchise and multi-location brands. Its partners include Mr. Lube + Tires, Oxford Learning, BarBurrito, and Air Miles. That mix gives investors exposure to everyday services without owning or running the stores themselves.

Many Canadians want TFSA growth, but they don’t want to swing wildly on tiny tech names or speculative miners. DIV offers a monthly dividend, which can make compounding feel more concrete. Investors can take the cash, reinvest it, and slowly build more shares. Over time, those extra shares can create more monthly income, and that income can buy still more shares.

The latest dividend sits at $0.02375 per share each month, or $0.285 annually. At recent prices, that worked out to a yield around the mid-6% range. A $7,000 TFSA contribution earning that yield could generate roughly $435 in annual dividend income before any share-price growth. Reinvested over the years, that cash can help speed up the path toward doubling.

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COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT DIV $4.66 1,502 $0.29 $435.58 Monthly $6,999.32

Into earnings

The dividend stock’s latest results support the appeal, though not without caveats. In the first quarter of 2026, revenue rose 11.8% year over year to $17.5 million. Distributable cash increased 10.4% to $12.0 million. That shows the royalty model can still produce growth, even in a consumer environment that hasn’t felt easy.

DIV also has a timely catalyst. The dividend stock announced an agreement to acquire the Mr. Lube + Tires franchisor business. That could deepen its relationship with one of its most important brands and give it more direct exposure to a business tied to vehicle maintenance. Drivers may delay a new car purchase, but they still need oil changes, tires, and repairs. That kind of practical spending can hold up better than purely discretionary categories.

The royalty model also offers a useful structure. DIV often collects top-line royalty payments, which means it can benefit from sales growth at partner brands without managing labour schedules, rent, or daily store headaches. Some partners also have fixed increases or inflation-linked features, which can help protect cash flow. This won’t make the stock defensive in every market, but it does create a more stable setup than many small-cap income names.

Considerations

Still, investors shouldn’t ignore the risks. DIV’s payout ratio reached 101.1% in the first quarter. Management noted that first quarters often run higher because of seasonality, especially at Mr. Lube + Tires. Even so, a payout above 100% deserves attention. Dividends are never guaranteed. If partner performance weakens, debt costs rise, or acquisitions disappoint, the stock could suffer. Even with those risks, DIV looks like a useful TFSA idea for investors who want income and compounding in one simple package.

The strategy is straightforward: contribute, buy a quality dividend payer, reinvest the monthly cash, and give the process time. Investors won’t double their TFSA overnight. But with patience, a steady yield, and some growth from the business, DIV could help turn one year’s contribution into something far more powerful inside a diversified portfolio built for long-term income growth.