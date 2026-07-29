These three Canadian stocks are showing stronger growth, improving profits, and expanding scale that could drive major long-term gains.

3 Canadian Stocks With the Potential to Triple in Value Within 5 Years

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The biggest stock market winners often gain momentum before many investors realize what has changed. Sometimes the turning point is a return to positive cash flow. In other cases, it may come from stronger recurring revenue or improving margins.

BlackBerry (TSX:BB), Kinaxis (TSX:KXS), and WELL Health (TSX:WELL) are each showing one or more of those signs. While nothing is certain in the stock market, these three stocks have improving fundamentals that could even triple their share prices over the next five years. Let’s take a closer look.

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BlackBerry stock

BlackBerry earns its place on this list because its software-focused turnaround is beginning to produce stronger results. Through QNX, the Canadian technology firm supplies embedded software used by automakers and industrial customers. Its secure communications business also serves governments and organizations that need highly secure systems.

BB stock currently trades at $11.44 per share, giving BlackBerry a market cap of $6.7 billion. The shares have surged 121% year to date. Even after that rally, the stock remains 38% below its 52-week high, making it look attractive at current levels.

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The company’s latest results gave investors more evidence that the turnaround is gaining traction. In the first quarter of its fiscal 2027 (ended in May), BlackBerry’s revenue rose 26% year-over-year (YoY) to US$152.9 million. QNX revenue increased 26%, and the secure communications segment revenue also climbed 24% from a year ago.

Its profitability improved even faster. BlackBerry’s adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) jumped 144% last quarter to US$36.3 million as both core businesses expanded margins.

The company is now targeting about US$100 million in operating cash flow for fiscal 2027. Reaching that goal would strengthen its investment appeal considerably.

Kinaxis stock

Another stock with the potential to surge significantly over time is Kinaxis. Rather than relying on a turnaround, the software provider is building on a recurring revenue base and rising demand for better supply chain planning. Its Maestro platform helps large companies manage complex global supply chains using artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tools.

After climbing 20% over the last three months, KXS stock currently trades at $166.74 per share and has a market cap of $4.5 billion.

In the first quarter of 2026, Kinaxis’s revenue jumped 25% YoY to US$165.6 million. Its software-as-a-service revenue rose 21%, while subscription term licence revenue more than doubled with a 111% increase.

Similarly, Kinaxis’s profit climbed 85% YoY to US$29.4 million, while its annual recurring revenue grew 20% after the company recorded its best first-quarter new business performance.

That growth gives Kinaxis a solid base for the years ahead. The software provider is seeing early paid demand for Maestro Agents and continues to expand the AI capabilities within its platform. Overall, its recurring revenue, expanding margins, and growing demand make it a compelling long-term stock.

WELL Health stock

WELL Health Technologies could also be a strong multi-year growth winner. The company combines a large Canadian clinic network with healthcare software, cybersecurity, and virtual care platforms. That mix gives WELL several ways to expand as demand for accessible, technology-enabled care continues to grow.

At the time of writing, WELL stock trades at $4.01 per share, giving the business a market cap of about $1 billion.

In the March quarter, the company’s revenue rose 25% YoY, supported by organic growth, acquisitions, and the inclusion of HEALWELL in WELL’s consolidated results. At the same time, its adjusted EBITDA climbed 56% from a year ago to $43.1 million, while adjusted gross margin improved to 44.3% from 39.9%.

In early June, WELL reached a $100 million annualized adjusted EBITDA run rate for WELL Canada three calendar quarters ahead of schedule. Circle Medical, WELL’s majority-owned U.S. telehealth platform, is also showing impressive growth. Over the past year, the business has more than tripled the number of commercially insured patients eligible to receive care through its platform.

In short, its growing scale, improving profitability, strong guidance, and wide clinic network make WELL look like an appealing growth stock, at least for the next five years.