1 Dividend Growth Giant That Looks Attractive After a Recent Pullback

A pullback can make a great dividend grower look questionable, or it can hand patient investors a rare chance to buy Sun Life cheaper.

Results can look messy quarter to quarter, but the pullback makes this high-quality compounder more appealing for long-term holders.

Its dividend yield is attractive and still growing, supported by solid underlying earnings and shareholder buybacks.

Sun Life is a diversified insurer and wealth manager with growth in Asia and steady demand in Canada and U.S. benefits.

A pullback can make a strong stock look suspicious. It can also make it useful. That’s where Sun Life Financial (TSX:SLF) sits today. The dividend-growth giant hasn’t escaped market nerves, even though its business still looks durable. Investors have worried about interest rates, market volatility, asset-management pressure, and whether financial stocks can keep growing in a slower economy. Yet the recent weakness may give long-term investors a better entry point into one of Canada’s strongest insurers.

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SLF

Sun Life stock sells insurance, wealth products, health benefits, and asset-management services across Canada, the United States, Asia, and global institutional markets. That mix gives it more balance than a plain insurance stock. Canada provides stability, Asia offers growth, and the U.S. health and group benefits business adds scale. Asset management gives it exposure to private credit, real estate, and institutional money.

Investors want income, but they also want growth. A high yield alone doesn’t cut it anymore. Sun Life offers a dividend yield near 3.7%, which looks attractive without drifting into danger-zone territory. The company also raised its quarterly dividend by 4% to $0.96 per share in May. That brings the annual payout to $3.84 per share.

Into earnings

The latest quarter supports the dividend-growth case. In the first quarter of 2026, Sun Life stock reported underlying net income of $1.1 billion, roughly in line with last year. Underlying earnings per share (EPS) rose 4% to $1.89, and underlying return on equity reached 18.6%.

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The best part came from the areas investors want to see growing. Asia’s underlying net income rose 17% to $216 million, helped by business growth in Hong Kong. Canada’s underlying net income rose 7% to $370 million, supported by higher fee income and assets under management. U.S. Health & Risk Solutions also improved. Those gains helped offset softer asset-management results and higher financing costs.

That gives Sun Life stock a useful setup through 2026 with steady insurance sales, healthy group benefits demand, resilient markets, and ongoing growth in Asia. The company also renewed its normal course issuer bid to repurchase up to 10 million shares. Buybacks can support per-share growth when management uses them wisely.

Considerations

Still, investors shouldn’t ignore the risks. Reported net income dropped 50% to $465 million in the quarter, mainly because of market-related impacts and charges tied to SLC Management affiliate acquisitions and a proposed legal settlement. Those items don’t erase the underlying strength, but remind investors that insurance and asset-management earnings can look messy from quarter to quarter.

Asset management also deserves attention. Sun Life has spent money to deepen that platform, including its remaining interests in SLC Management affiliates. That could improve long-term earnings, but it also brings integration risk and financing costs. If private markets slow or real estate stays weak, investors may keep applying a discount to that part of the business. Valuation helps balance those concerns. Sun Life trades at a more reasonable level than many high-quality dividend growers at 18.5 times earnings, especially after the pullback.

Bottom line

So, is Sun Life stock a bargain? Maybe not in the dramatic sense. This isn’t a beaten-down turnaround with massive rebound potential. It’s a high-quality financial stock that looks more appealing after recent weakness. Even now, $7,000 could bring in ample income.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT SLF $99.76 70 $3.68 $257.60 Quarterly $6,983.20

Sun Life stock’s dividend growth, global reach, and strong capital generation make it a stock worth owning beyond one market cycle. The pullback of 3% put it back on the radar. That mix can work well inside a patient, long-term account today. Patient investors may want to take the hint before confidence returns.