Start building your TFSA for retirement from day one! Here’s a practical and realistic way to go.

How Much Should Canadians Actually Have in a TFSA Before They Retire?

There’s no universal TFSA target — start early, contribute consistently, diversify investments, and hold 1–3 years of cash to avoid forced sales in down markets while tailoring your goal to your lifestyle and other income sources.

At a roughly 2.2% yield, covering a $48,000 annual shortfall needs roughly $2.18M in a TFSA; higher-yielding options (e.g., 4% or ETFs like ZWC at 5.7%) can cut the required balance but bring trade-offs in risk, growth, and diversification.

Estimate the tax-free income you’ll need by totaling your retirement expenses and subtracting guaranteed income (CPP, OAS, workplace pensions) — target your TFSA to cover that gap.

When Canadians ask how much they should have in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) before retirement, a common response is “as much as possible.” While technically true, that advice is not very helpful. A better approach is to determine how much tax-free income your TFSA can realistically generate to support your retirement lifestyle.

Instead of focusing solely on a large account balance, Canadians should think about the expenses they want their TFSA to cover. These could include utilities, groceries, internet bills, insurance, transportation, entertainment, mobile phone plans, and travel. By connecting your TFSA target to real-life expenses, retirement planning becomes much more practical and achievable.

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Start with your retirement income needs

Every retirement situation is different. Some Canadians will enter retirement mortgage-free, while others may still be renting. Healthcare and travel expenses may rise over time, and some retirees may also want to help adult children or grandchildren financially.

That is why Canadians should first estimate their expected retirement expenses and compare them with guaranteed income sources such as the Canada Pension Plan (CPP), Old Age Security (OAS), and workplace pensions. The gap between your expected expenses and guaranteed income is where your TFSA and investment portfolio become extremely valuable.

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According to current estimates, retired Canadians in Ontario may require roughly $30,000 to $48,000 annually, depending largely on whether they own their homes or are renting. To be conservative, let’s use the higher figure of $48,000 per year.

If a retiree wanted to generate that entire amount from TFSA investments yielding approximately 2.2%, similar to the yield of the Canadian stock market, using iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF as a proxy, they would need a TFSA portfolio worth roughly $2.18 million. That number may be intimidating, but it also highlights an important lesson: portfolio yield and contribution habits matter enormously.

Higher-yield investments can reduce the TFSA target

Canadians willing to invest in higher-yielding securities may not need such a massive TFSA balance. For example, increasing the average portfolio yield to 4% reduces the required TFSA value to about $1.2 million to generate the same annual income.

This is one reason why many retirees look beyond broad-market index funds and consider income-focused investments. One example is BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSX:ZWC), which recently yielded approximately 5.7%. The exchange-traded fund combines high-dividend Canadian stocks with covered call strategies to generate additional income through option premiums.

Of course, higher yields often come with trade-offs, including slower long-term growth potential and being less diversified due to a focus on high-yield stocks. That is why diversification and proper risk management remain essential, especially during retirement.

The biggest TFSA mistake Canadians make

The good news is that most Canadians still have substantial room to improve their TFSA savings. Statistics Canada data released in 2025 for the 2023 contribution year showed that Canadians aged 65 to 69 had an average of $43,517 in unused TFSA contribution room.

That finding reinforces one of the most important investing lessons: consistency matters. Canadians who contribute regularly and start early benefit tremendously from long-term compounding. Even modest annual contributions can grow significantly over decades when investment gains remain tax-free.

In addition to investing consistently, retirees should maintain enough cash or short-term savings to cover one to three years of living expenses. This strategy helps avoid selling long-term investments during market downturns, giving equity holdings more time to recover and compound.

Canadian takeaway

There is no universal “perfect” TFSA balance for retirement. The right number depends on your lifestyle, expected expenses, and other retirement income sources. However, Canadians who maximize TFSA contributions, invest consistently, and build a portfolio capable of generating reliable tax-free income can dramatically improve their financial security in retirement. The earlier you begin, the more powerful the TFSA becomes.