Discover how to use your TFSA room to double contributions and accelerate tax‑free growth with smart income investments.

How to Use Your Annual TFSA Room to Double Your Contributions

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Long-Term Growth with Dividends : Investing in options like Scotiabank can provide dividend income and capital appreciation, multiplying contributions and compounding growth within a TFSA.

Investment Options : Consider BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF for stability and predictable income, and BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF for higher cash flow through covered-call strategies.

Harness TFSA Tax Benefits : Utilizing a TFSA allows for tax-free growth, making it an essential tool for Canadian investors seeking long-term wealth.

Making smart use of your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) room is one of the simplest ways to build long‑term wealth. Because investment growth inside a TFSA is tax-free, it remains one of the most effective tools available to Canadian investors.

That’s a huge advantage that’s often underestimated by investors. That’s partly because annual contribution limits can be used to scale your contributions over time. In fact, combining consistent deposits with income-producing investments can lead to a doubling of your TFSA contributions.

Most investors may not realize it, but it can be accomplished by leveraging your TFSA room with the right investments. Fortunately, there are some stellar options on the market to help kickstart that portfolio.

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Start by building a stable, tax‑free income

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSX:ZAG) is the first option for investors to consider. As the name suggests, the exchange-traded fund (ETF) offers Canadian bond exposure, which translates into predictable income generation without excessive volatility.

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As of the time of writing, the ETF offers a yield of 3.47%. The goal here is stability through low market volatility rather than yield, and BMO Aggregate Bond Index delivers. Given a $5,000 investment in the ETF, investors can expect to earn nearly $170 per year.

The ETF pays out monthly, and prospective investors should note that distributions from that investment will generate a new share each month from that initial outlay. And keep in mind that within a TFSA, those distributions are tax-free, which allows compounding to occur more quickly.

This makes the BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF a great anchor for investors looking for a solid candidate to allocate towards unused TFSA room. For investors seeking TFSA growth strategies that prioritize stability, this ETF fits naturally into a long-term plan.

Generate higher monthly cash flow

BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSX:ZWC) takes a different approach from the Aggregate Bond Index. This ETF uses a covered‑call strategy designed to generate a higher level of monthly income.

The ETF is focused on dividend-paying Canadian companies and overlays call options. This means that the fund can provide both exposure to equities and enhanced income. This approach makes this ETF a popular choice for passive income. For those investors who want a reliable monthly cash flow within a TFSA, that income can compound more quickly thanks to the tax-free structure.

As of the time of writing, the ETF offers a 5.62% yield that is distributed monthly. Using that same $5,000 allocation from above, prospective investors can expect to earn over $320 in a year. Reinvested, those distributions will add 14 new shares over the course of a year.

This makes it an ideal candidate to utilize more of that TFSA room.

Dividend stocks can boost long‑term TFSA compounding

Turning to dividend stocks, Canada’s big bank stocks offer an opportunity for investors to fill some of that TFSA room. Specifically, Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) provides an option to investors to layer in long‑term growth potential to the TFSA.

Scotiabank is Canada’s most international bank, and that international segment fuels the bank’s growth. As a result, that emphasis on growth means that Scotiabank’s yield is higher than its big bank peers’. As of the time of writing, the yield is 4.12%.

That $5,000 seed investment in Scotiabank will earn just over $200 annually. Like the other investments mentioned above, over the course of a year, those reinvested dividends will generate several new shares.

Those additional shares accelerate compound growth, especially when held over long periods inside a TFSA.

Adding to that appeal is the fact that Scotiabank has paid that dividend for nearly two centuries and has provided annual upticks for over a decade. Over time, these reinvested dividends compound alongside any capital appreciation, creating a powerful engine for TFSA growth.

This makes the bank stock an ideal candidate for any unused TFSA room.

Maximizing your TFSA room to double contributions

Maximizing your TFSA room comes down to consistency and structure. The income-producing assets mentioned above can help generate cash flow that can be reinvested tax-free. This helps to accelerate progress.

Over time, those reinvested dividends help turn that TFSA into a powerful long-term wealth engine that could double contributions over the long term.