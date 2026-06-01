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The Canadian Companies Thriving Despite Trade Tensions

These Canadian companies are thriving despite trade tensions, driven by resilient businesses and strong demand.

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Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
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Key Points
  • These Canadian companies have continued to grow strongly despite trade tensions, driven by resilient business models and strong customer demand.
  • CES Energy has benefited from its U.S.-focused revenue base, market-share gains, and strong free cash flow.
  • Aritzia delivered rapid revenue growth, expanding margins, and strong digital sales momentum, contributing to a share price increase of more than 131%.
10 stocks we like better than Aritzia

The ongoing trade tensions and geopolitical headwinds have created challenges for several companies and weighed on their financials. However, a few Canadian companies continue to thrive despite challenges, and their stock prices have exploded higher.

Notably, their resilient businesses and high demand for their products and solutions position them well to keep thriving and delivering solid returns.

Against this background, here are the Canadian companies that are thriving despite trade tensions.

Source: Getty Images

CES Energy stock

CES Energy (TSX:CEU) continues to show resilience and strong growth despite ongoing trade tensions and tariff-related uncertainty. The company provides specialized chemical solutions to the oil and gas industry, helping producers improve well performance, boost efficiency, and protect infrastructure.

Notably, a large portion of its revenue is generated in the U.S., making it resilient to trade disruptions. Further, its vertically integrated operations and flexible supply chain add stability and support growth.

What makes CES particularly attractive is its ability to grow even as industry rig counts soften. Strong market positions across key energy-producing regions, combined with increasing service intensity in oil and gas operations, continue to support demand for its products. Market share gains, new customer wins, and contributions from acquisitions have further strengthened revenue and earnings growth.

Thanks to its solid growth, CES Energy stock is up more than 182% over the past year. CES’s asset-light business model allows it to generate significant free cash flow, providing flexibility to invest in growth while returning capital to shareholders. Reflecting this strength, management recently hiked its quarterly dividend by 29% and continues to repurchase shares.

Looking ahead, several long-term trends could support further growth. Rising global energy demand, expanding LNG infrastructure, increasing electricity consumption from data centers, and a focus on energy security are driving investment in oil and gas production. At the same time, producers are increasingly relying on advanced chemical treatments and intensive drilling techniques to maximize output from existing wells.

With strong demand trends, CES Energy appears well placed to deliver notable returns.

Aritzia stock

Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) is another top Canadian company that has thrived despite trade tensions. The luxury clothing retailer delivered impressive results in fiscal 2026, with revenue surging 35% as strong consumer demand and an expanding boutique network fueled growth.

Beyond its robust sales performance, Aritzia showed solid operational efficiency. Its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization margin expanded 260 basis points despite headwinds from tariffs and the removal of the de minimis exemption. The improvement was driven by lower markdown activity, effective cost management, and benefits from the company’s strategic spending initiatives.

In addition, Aritzia’s digital business continues to gain momentum, with e-commerce revenue growing at an annualized rate of roughly 23%. This reflects the strength of the company’s omnichannel strategy.

Strong operational execution has translated into exceptional shareholder returns. Over the past 12 months, Aritzia shares have climbed more than 131%, significantly outperforming the broader market. The stock’s upward trajectory could continue as the company expands its boutique footprint.

Looking ahead, Aritzia appears well-positioned for sustained growth. Strong demand for its exclusive in-house brands, coupled with a steady pipeline of new boutique openings, is expected to support double-digit comparable sales growth. The company is also investing in its digital platform and mobile shopping experience, initiatives that should further strengthen customer engagement and drive revenue growth.

While tariffs may create near-term margin pressure, Aritzia’s disciplined inventory management, focus on full-price selling, and operational efficiencies should help offset these challenges. As a result, the company remains well-positioned to deliver continued earnings growth and deliver solid returns.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool recommends Ces Energy Solutions. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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