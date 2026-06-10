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Prediction: The Dip in This TSX Stock is a Buying Opportunity

Brookfield Corp. (TSX:BN) might be a big steal on the TSX.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
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Key Points
  • Don’t wait for the perfect dip—buying near highs can still work if the stock looks undervalued versus what the business is worth.
  • Brookfield looks attractive after a choppy pullback, with strong cash flows and a potential boost from AI infrastructure demand, and it’s priced at under 12x forward earnings.
9 stocks we like better than Brookfield Corporation

Waiting around for a dip in markets or a specific stock on your radar can be a great way to get in on a wonderful business at a price that’s even more wonderful.

Of course, there’s nothing against buying a name at fresh highs, provided that the fundamentals have also appreciated by a similar amount or even a bit more. But, at the end of the day, it’s more about what you pin a stock’s intrinsic value at and how the current market price compares.

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Brookfield Corp.

Either way, if you’re given a dip, things could have the potential to extend to the downside. In the case of Brookfield Corp. (TSX:BN), which fell into bear market territory earlier in the year (tanking just north of 22% from peak to trough) before recovering most of the ground, I still think the $141 billion behemoth is worth scooping up now and on any further bumps in the road. Indeed, it has been a choppy past year for shares of BN, to say the least.

The alternative asset managers have been under quite a bit of pressure. And while a name like Brookfield does have a complex mix of alternative assets, I still think that investors are getting a price of admission that’s quite modest. And when you consider the AI infrastructure tailwinds that could help propel Brookfield Corp. to greater risk-adjusted growth, I do think that any extended periods of turbulence should be viewed as opportunistic by value investors looking to play the long game.

As the great AI data centre buildout moves ahead, I do think that a firm like Brookfield Corp. is well-positioned to deliver, as the AI chokepoints (think industrial real estate and clean energy, just to name a few) prove a profitable place to put new money to work. Indeed, when it comes to the AI supercycle and buildout, the alternative asset managers are very well-positioned over the long run.

High-quality alternative assets on the cheap

Real estate, energy production, transmission, and all the sort are necessary. And there’s a good chance that demand could continue to be off the charts in the near future. Today, shares are down 6.5% from their January highs. And while it would have been nice to buy when shares of BN were in a bear market, I still think there’s a strong case for buying, especially for those looking for a cheaper backdoor into the AI infrastructure trade.

The company posted a robust quarter that led to a V-shaped recovery from the bearish descent. With huge cash flows coming in across the board, from real estate, private credit, and equity, and other areas, it’s hard not to be a bull, especially as the firm reinvests capital into areas that face generational tailwinds.

As the company keeps making smart investments, including the recent SpaceX stake, I think it’s becoming a bit hard to steer clear of the firm. It has a vast portfolio of cash flow-generative projects and, right now, the shares seem like a bargain at less than 12 times forward price-to-earnings (P/E).

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield Corporation. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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