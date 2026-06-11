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2 Canadian Stocks Ready to Take Off in Summer 2026

Summer 2026 could be a sweet spot for TSX investors to catch Air Canada and Aritzia before the market fully reprices their momentum.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Air Canada is heading into peak travel season with record revenue, but fuel prices and aircraft delays can sting.
  • Aritzia is growing fast in the U.S. with soaring sales, yet valuation risk rises if demand cools.
  • Both stocks have visible demand catalysts, but investors should watch margins and guidance closely.
10 stocks we like better than Air Canada

Summer can sneak up fast. One minute, investors are worrying about sticky inflation, weak consumer confidence, and messy headlines. The next, the market starts rewarding companies with clear demand, improving margins, and a reason for buyers to come back. That’s why summer 2026 could create an interesting window for Canadian investors willing to look beyond the usual banks and pipelines. This is where investors can find stocks with catalysts already forming before the wider market fully wakes up.

Two TSX stocks stand out right now in this case, namely Air Canada (TSX:AC) and Aritzia (TSX:ATZ). Both come with risk, as any stock might. Air Canada faces fuel-price pressure and aircraft delivery delays. Aritzia stock faces high expectations after a strong run. Still, both companies have fresh catalysts, stronger demand signals, and room to surprise if the market mood improves.

rising arrow with flames

Source: Getty Images

AC

Canadians still want to travel, and the airline enters the busy summer season with demand holding up better than many investors expected. Air Canada stock reported record first-quarter operating revenue of $5.8 billion, helped by strong demand across its network. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) reached a record $623 million for the quarter.

That’s a useful setup heading into summer, when leisure travel usually picks up. Air Canada also benefits from premium travellers and long-haul demand, two areas that can help offset softer domestic or U.S.-Canada traffic. The company also started flying its delayed Airbus A321XLR and plans to use it on European routes, where demand remains solid.

The business snapshot remains straightforward. Air Canada is Canada’s largest airline, with passenger flights, cargo, loyalty revenue through Aeroplan, and international routes that give it broad reach. When travel demand strengthens, it can generate significant cash quickly.

The stock’s catalyst is summer volume. Higher fares, resilient bookings, and international demand could help results if fuel costs don’t overwhelm the gains. The risk sits there too. Jet fuel prices remain volatile, and Air Canada suspended its full-year 2026 guidance because the Iran war clouded the cost outlook. Aircraft delays also reduce flexibility, so this isn’t a risk-free takeoff. But if summer demand stays strong, the stock could regain investor attention quickly.

ATZ

Aritzia stock brings a completely different kind of summer story. The retailer has become one of Canada’s strongest consumer growth names, and its latest results suggest shoppers still want its “Everyday Luxury” brand, even in a choppy economy. Aritzia stock sells women’s fashion through boutiques and e-commerce, with a growing presence in the United States. That U.S. growth gives the company a much larger runway than Canada alone. New boutiques, stronger brand awareness, and better inventory management could all help push earnings higher.

The company reported record fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 net revenue of $1.2 billion, up 33% from last year. Comparable sales climbed 28%, which is a huge number for a retailer that already had strong growth the year before. That kind of momentum makes Aritzia stock hard to ignore.

The summer catalyst is consumer momentum. If shoppers keep spending on workwear, travel outfits, and warm-weather wardrobes, Aritzia could keep riding strong traffic into the second half of the year. Its e-commerce channel also gives it reach beyond physical stores, which helps when a product catches on quickly. The risk is valuation and expectations. When a retailer posts numbers this strong, investors often price in more of the same. Any slowdown in comparable sales, margin pressure, or inventory problems could hit the stock hard. Fashion also changes fast, so Aritzia stock needs to stay sharp.

Bottom line

Air Canada and Aritzia stock both have something investors should like this summer: visible demand. One sells travel, the other sells style. Both can benefit if Canadians keep spending on experiences and confidence returns to growth stocks.

For investors, the move isn’t to chase blindly. Watch the next quarterly updates, margins, and guidance. But if summer 2026 brings stronger consumer demand, these two Canadian stocks could be ready to move.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool recommends Air Canada. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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