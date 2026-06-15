When Does a Taxable Account Actually Beat a TFSA? Here’s The Answer

Under certain scenarios, it makes more sense to invest in a taxable account over a TFSA. Here they are!

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Use both strategically: reserve TFSA space for exceptional long‑term growth, and use taxable accounts for dividend tax advantages, loss‑offsetting on risky bets, or overflow investing.

Taxable accounts can outperform when you need to harvest capital losses on speculative holdings, when holding eligible Canadian dividend stocks that benefit from the dividend tax credit, or when your TFSA contribution room is already maxed out.

TFSA is usually the best vehicle for long‑term, tax‑free compounding, but a taxable account can beat it in specific cases.

Canadian investors rightly praise the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) for its ability to shelter investment gains from taxes and supercharge long-term compounding. For most Canadians, maximizing TFSA contributions remains one of the smartest wealth-building strategies available.

However, a TFSA is not always the best place for every investment. In certain situations, a taxable (or non-registered) account can actually provide advantages that a TFSA cannot. Understanding when this occurs can help investors make more informed decisions and potentially improve after-tax returns.

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When capital losses matter more than tax-free gains

One of the biggest drawbacks of holding highly speculative investments inside a TFSA is that losses cannot be used for tax purposes.

Imagine investing in a penny stock, early-stage biotech company, or other high-risk venture that ultimately collapses. Any loss booked inside a TFSA results in the contribution room used to purchase the investment permanently lost. In contrast, losses realized in a taxable account can be used to offset capital gains elsewhere in your portfolio, potentially reducing your tax bill.

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For investors who enjoy taking calculated risks on unproven companies, a taxable account can therefore provide valuable downside protection that a TFSA cannot offer.

The dividend tax credit can be surprisingly powerful

Some Canadians assume all investment income is heavily taxed outside registered accounts. In reality, eligible Canadian dividends receive favourable tax treatment through the dividend gross-up and dividend tax credit system.

For investors in lower tax brackets, this can sometimes result in little or even no tax owing on eligible Canadian dividend income. Even for middle-income earners, dividend income is often taxed at lower rates than employment income.

This makes certain dividend-paying Canadian stocks attractive candidates for a taxable account. One example is Sun Life Financial (TSX:SLF), one of Canada’s largest financial services companies. Sun Life provides insurance, wealth management, retirement planning, and asset management services to millions of clients across Canada, the United States, Asia, and other international markets. Its diversified operations, strong cash generation, and long history of dividend payments make it a popular choice among income-focused investors.

At about $107 per share at writing, the stock trades at a valuation that’s historically high. So, cautious investors seeking a bigger margin of safety will likely wait for a market pullback to consider buying.

When your TFSA is already maxed out

The most common reason a taxable account beats a TFSA is simple: you’ve already maximized your available contribution room.

Since TFSA overcontributions are subject to a penalty tax of 1% per month on the highest excess amount, continuing to invest through a non-registered account becomes the logical next step. While taxes apply to dividends, interest, and realized capital gains, investors still benefit from tax deferral because capital gains are taxed only when investments are sold.

In this scenario, many investors reserve TFSA space for businesses with exceptional long-term growth potential. Alphabet, the parent company of Google, is a good example. Alphabet generates most of its revenue from digital advertising but also operates leading cloud-computing, artificial intelligence, YouTube, and software businesses. Because companies with strong growth prospects can potentially generate substantial capital appreciation over time, keeping those gains sheltered inside a TFSA can maximize the account’s tax-free benefits.

Investor takeaway

For most Canadians, the TFSA remains the preferred account for long-term investing. However, taxable accounts can outperform in specific situations: when holding highly speculative investments that could generate high gains but may, on the other hand, generate tax-deductible losses, when benefiting from the Canadian dividend tax credit, or when TFSA contribution room has already been fully utilized. The key is not choosing one account over the other, but using each account strategically to maximize after-tax wealth.