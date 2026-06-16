2 Safer High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Canadian Retirees

A pair of high-yield dividend stocks are safer options for risk-averse Canadian retirees as well as income-focused investors.

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Peyto Exploration (TSX:PEY) is a low‑cost Canadian natural‑gas producer with Q1 earnings up ~50%, record FFO and a 5.7% monthly dividend, providing income with relatively lower commodity‑price sensitivity.

With geopolitics easing but inflation, rates and massive AI spending creating economic headwinds, retirees need to preserve capital and secure reliable dividend income.

News reports signal an imminent end to the war as the U.S. and Iran prepare to sign a peace deal. This is a welcome development, although financial markets remain overly cautious. Even if geopolitical tensions abate, broader economic headwinds such as inflation, interest rates, tariffs, and massive AI investments persist.

These headwinds are particularly concerning for Canadian retirees who need to preserve their capital and ensure reliable dividend income to fund daily living expenses. Fortunately, a pair of high-yield dividend stocks has performed well amidst the elevated volatility. They are safer options not only for risk-averse retirees but also for income-focused investors.

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Operator of essential healthcare infrastructure

Vital Infrastructure Property Trust (TSX:VITL.UN), formerly NorthWest Healthcare Properties, is the only Canadian real estate investment trust (REIT) in the cure sector. Retirees should be familiar with healthcare real estate, especially since they interact with hospitals and clinics. The tenants are primarily hospital operators and healthcare practitioners, some with government funding.

The $1.4 billion REIT underwent a full corporate rebrand in March 2026 following the decision to focus on essential clinical infrastructure. Vital’s property portfolio consists of core infrastructure & specialty hospitals, multi-tenant medical outpatient buildings, and outpatient and ambulatory care centres. Included in the property mix are specialty clinics, rehabilitation centres, and research facilities.

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Vital Infrastructure operates globally, in six high-growth and resilient countries. Other metrics to consider include the high 96.4% occupancy rate and a weighted average lease expiry (WALE) of 12.1 years. The REIT’s central role is to support healthcare partners and patient outcomes.

Its CEO, Zach Vaughan said that with enhanced liquidity and a strengthened balance sheet, Vital Infrastructure is well-positioned to pursue compelling North American investment opportunities.

VITL.UN is relatively cheap compared to other dividend-paying stocks. Still, at $5.43 per share (+9.2% year-to-date), the dividend yield is a juicy 6.6%. Retirees will love the monthly payout schedule.

Lower-risk exposure in a volatile sector

The TSX energy sector outperformed in 2026 due to strong commodity prices, but might pull back if things return to normal. However, don’t expect Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSX:PEY) to lose favour with income investors. The mid-cap stock doesn’t need oil price shocks to be profitable.

The $6.2 billion company is among the lowest-cost natural gas producers in Canada, a safety feature in a volatile sector. Superior margins enable Peyto to generate repeatable annual profits. The Peyto model is anchored in technical expertise, a high-quality asset base, and a balance of dividends with earnings and cash flows.

In Q1 2026, earnings rose nearly 50% year-over-year to $171.1 million, while free funds flow reached $139.7 million. Funds from operations (FFO) rose 25% to a record $293 million compared to Q4 2025. Peyto used the FFO to fund $150.5 million in capital expenditures and $67.6 million in shareholder dividends, and reduce net debt by $89.2 million.

PEY trades at $25.26 per share and pays a generous 5.7% dividend. The monthly dividend payments have been consistent since July 2003.

Safer options for retirees

Vital Infrastructure and Peyto are not only safer options in the current market headwinds. Canadian retirees can align the durable monthly dividends with their recurring expenses and bills payable.